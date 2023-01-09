Read full article on original website
Restaurant Inspections: Orange Park, Green Cove Springs restaurants temporarily closedDon JohnsonGreen Cove Springs, FL
The Jaguars beat the Chargers 27–0 in the NFL wild card round.Gochi EzJacksonville, FL
Jacksonville construction business owners sentenced to federal prison for evading $5.6 million in payroll taxesEdy ZooJacksonville, FL
Orange Park Mall says goodbye to 3 restaurants in food courtZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Orange Park Mall’s JCPenneyBeauty shop grand opening scheduled for Jan. 20Zoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back
The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
CBS Sports
Former Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury flees to Thailand, avoiding other NFL job opportunities, per report
Days after his dismissal as Cardinals head coach, Kliff Kingsbury is drawing interest from around the NFL, with multiple teams targeting him for their offensive coordinator vacancies, according to Fox Sports. That doesn't mean Kingsbury is set to return to the sidelines anytime soon. The 43-year-old coach recently bought a one-way ticket to Thailand, according to Peter Schrager, and has respectfully declined all inquiries, telling teams he's not currently interested in coaching.
News4Jax.com
Clowns to crowns: How the Jags got to playoffs in turnaround season
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Just a week ago over 70,000 fans packed TIAA Bank Field and celebrated as the Jaguars won the AFC South title. Winning the division is always special, but the journey to Saturday’s wild-card playoff moment is what truly makes the Jags’ story shine. Let’s...
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
News4Jax.com
Could Saturday be the coldest Jaguars home game?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – This story first appeared in our Weather Authority Insider newsletter. Subscribe here. It’s a big week for the home team, and it may well be the coldest home game. A glance at the Jaguars’ 27 years — has it been that long? — reveals that...
News4Jax.com
From generation to generation: Family’s love of the Jaguars brings them together
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Even though the Jaguars have had quite a few bad seasons, Joe and Harriet Shaughnessy and their family have shared the Jaguars fan passion, each and every year. “We’re plank owners, as we say in the Navy. We’re here when they first started,” the Shaughnessys said....
News4Jax.com
News4JAGs predictions: Can Jaguars keep this dream season rolling in the playoffs?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars completed their worst-to-first flip last week by winning the AFC South. Now, the Jaguars (9-8) are hosting their first playoff game since 2017 when they face the Chargers (10-7) on Saturday night at 8:15. The News4JAX sports staff offers its predictions on the game.
News4Jax.com
Last-minute shoppers flock to merchandiser with vintage Jaguars gear
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As kickoff for Saturday’s matchup at TIAA Bank Field drew closer, the time for Jaguars fans to get their hands on some last-minute gear was winding down. Michael Hogan is owner of “The Gallery” in Riverside. Located inside the Jax Fab Shop, Hogan has been...
News4Jax.com
Here’s what you need to know if you’re going to the Jaguars-Chargers playoff game
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Jaguars will host the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday night in an AFC wild-card round matchup. Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. at TIAA Bank Field downtown. It’s a moment Jaguars fan Jonathan Smith has been waiting for — very patiently. How long has he...
News4Jax.com
Jaguars Keys to Success Against Chargers
Friend of the show and on-air host on 1010XL Lauren Brooks stopped by the studio to talk about Jags football. It has been a roller coaster of a season and that crazy ride brought us to the playoffs. Lauren shared her thoughts on what the Jags need to do to beat the Chargers. She also recapped the exciting game against the Titans and how the Jaguars can build and learn from that victory. Is this team built to make a deep run in the playoffs? Do the Jags officially have a team built to compete for years to come? Find out by watching the video!
News4Jax.com
Future service dog in training, ‘Duval’, is a big Jacksonville Jaguars fan
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Duval, the Golden Retriever puppy, will be one of the thousands of fans cheering on the Jags this weekend. The pup is also one of thousand who are being trained to be service dogs for Canine Companions. The program provides service dogs to veterans with PTSD, adults, and children with mental health issues and those who are disabled.
News4Jax.com
uSay: Vote in our News4JAGS polls
We have a full roster of fun for you as the Jaguars prepare to defend The Bank against the Los Angeles Chargers in the Wild Card round of the NFL Playoffs. While your watching our Teal the Show: Battle at the Bank coverage on Channel 4 and News4JAX+, you can take part in these four uSay polls:
