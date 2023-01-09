Friend of the show and on-air host on 1010XL Lauren Brooks stopped by the studio to talk about Jags football. It has been a roller coaster of a season and that crazy ride brought us to the playoffs. Lauren shared her thoughts on what the Jags need to do to beat the Chargers. She also recapped the exciting game against the Titans and how the Jaguars can build and learn from that victory. Is this team built to make a deep run in the playoffs? Do the Jags officially have a team built to compete for years to come? Find out by watching the video!

