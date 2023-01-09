ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back

The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
Former Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury flees to Thailand, avoiding other NFL job opportunities, per report

Days after his dismissal as Cardinals head coach, Kliff Kingsbury is drawing interest from around the NFL, with multiple teams targeting him for their offensive coordinator vacancies, according to Fox Sports. That doesn't mean Kingsbury is set to return to the sidelines anytime soon. The 43-year-old coach recently bought a one-way ticket to Thailand, according to Peter Schrager, and has respectfully declined all inquiries, telling teams he's not currently interested in coaching.
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country

Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
Could Saturday be the coldest Jaguars home game?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – This story first appeared in our Weather Authority Insider newsletter. Subscribe here. It’s a big week for the home team, and it may well be the coldest home game. A glance at the Jaguars’ 27 years — has it been that long? — reveals that...
Jaguars Keys to Success Against Chargers

Friend of the show and on-air host on 1010XL Lauren Brooks stopped by the studio to talk about Jags football. It has been a roller coaster of a season and that crazy ride brought us to the playoffs. Lauren shared her thoughts on what the Jags need to do to beat the Chargers. She also recapped the exciting game against the Titans and how the Jaguars can build and learn from that victory. Is this team built to make a deep run in the playoffs? Do the Jags officially have a team built to compete for years to come? Find out by watching the video!
Future service dog in training, 'Duval', is a big Jacksonville Jaguars fan

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Duval, the Golden Retriever puppy, will be one of the thousands of fans cheering on the Jags this weekend. The pup is also one of thousand who are being trained to be service dogs for Canine Companions. The program provides service dogs to veterans with PTSD, adults, and children with mental health issues and those who are disabled.
uSay: Vote in our News4JAGS polls

We have a full roster of fun for you as the Jaguars prepare to defend The Bank against the Los Angeles Chargers in the Wild Card round of the NFL Playoffs. While your watching our Teal the Show: Battle at the Bank coverage on Channel 4 and News4JAX+, you can take part in these four uSay polls:

