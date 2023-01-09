Read full article on original website
ambcrypto.com
Despite a sluggish week, TRON investors may find some respite, as…
The total transactions on TRON exceeded 4.6 billion. Though negative sentiments increased and the funding rate declined last week, market indicators suggested a price pump soon. The crypto market was in a bullish phase last week as several cryptos flourished, registering massive gains. However, TRON [TRX] was the exception. As...
ambcrypto.com
ATOM traders have every reason to stay cautious despite these promising updates
At the time of writing, ATOM’s RSI was in an overbought position. Additionally, its MFI and funding rates looked bearish too. Cosmos Daily, a popular Twitter handle that posts updates related to the Cosmos ecosystem, revealed an update about the ecosystem. The Cosmos [ATOM] was the most traded Cosmos IBC token in the last seven days. Apart from ATOM, LUNC and FET made it to the top three.
ambcrypto.com
Investors eyeing ETH should look beyond its dev activity to get a complete picture
Ethereum development activity declines compared to other cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot and Cardano. The number of Ethereum holders continues to grow. Furthermore, network growth and daily active addresses decrease. According to recent data, Ethereum‘s development activity decreased in comparison to other cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot [DOT] and Cardano [ADA]. This...
ambcrypto.com
Is XRP an investor favorite this financial quarter? These updates state that…
Coinshares report showed that investors were accumulating XRP as they dumped BTC and ETH. Despite the increased accumulation, holders of XRP were still holding at a loss. A recent Coinshares report showed that investors’ confidence in Ripple [XRP] was on the rise even despite holders standing at a loss.
ambcrypto.com
Polygon: Are these holders the reason behind MATIC’s latest price surge?
However, the NFT volume took a hit since the beginning of 2023. Polygon [MATIC] continued to stand in the limelight as its popularity among the big players soared. According to WhaleStats, it became one of the most used smart contracts among the top Ethereum [ETH] whales in the last 24 hours.
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
TSMC Stock Higher On Record Profits, But Muted Outlook May Cloud Apple Earnings
“Moving into first quarter 2023, as overall macroeconomic conditions remain weak, we expect our business to be further impacted by continued end market demand softness,' said CFO Wendell Huang.
ambcrypto.com
Cardano: Can ADA break past this level to give the bulls a much-needed leverage?
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. ADA, at the time of writing, was bullish despite being in the overbought zone. It could break above $0.3292 and retest $0.3457 resistance. Cardano [ADA] overcame the resistance...
ambcrypto.com
TRON tests $0.05 as support and sees a positive reaction- what next?
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The lukewarm Open Interest posed some questions to TRX buyers. The altcoin market posted gains over the weekend. The market cap of altcoins (crypto assets excluding Bitcoin and...
ambcrypto.com
Jefferies Group downgrades this BTC miner due to construction delays; Details inside…
Investment bank Jefferies Group downgraded its rating for Bitcoin miner Marathon Digital Holdings. Marathon Digital shares surged by more than 3% at $4.23 in pre-market trading in line with the broader market trends in the global crypto market. Investment bank Jefferies downgraded its rating for Bitcoin [BTC] mining firm Marathon...
ambcrypto.com
Binance Coin reaches a significant resistance zone, can the bulls conquer it?
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The $278 mark and its vicinity had a strong confluence of resistance levels. Traders can wait for a lower timeframe break in the structure downward before shorting. Binance...
ambcrypto.com
Crypto Funding went down by 40% in 2022 compared to 2021: CoinGecko
As per a recent CoinGecko report, cryptocurrency projects received 42.5% less funding in 2022 than they did in 2021. Crypto firms raised funds worth $21.26 billion last year. As per a CoinGecko report on 6 January, projects received 42.5% less crypto funding in 2022 than they did in 2021. Nonetheless, last year’s capital was significantly higher than 2018, 2019, and 2020.
ambcrypto.com
Is Cardano’s latest upswing one of its many short bull runs? Decoding…
ADA hit a volume level that it last experienced in November. The RSI metric, however, indicated that there might be a price reversal soon. After what felt like a turbulent 2022, Cardano [ADA] appeared walked into 2023 on the green side of the market. As 2023 begins, the asset’s rally accumulated significant value and also witnessed other indicators rally.
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin: Why betting against a BTC price rally might not be the way ahead
BTC logged its largest profit-take ratio day for the first time since 28 March 2022. Its price has grown by 5% since the beginning of the year. An assessment of the aggregate amount of coins across all Bitcoin [BTC] transactions on the network that moved in profit or loss revealed that the king coin had clinched its largest profit-take ratio day for the first time since 28 March 2022, data from Santiment revealed.
ambcrypto.com
Decoding current state of Bitcoin amid the decline in number of large transactions
The number of large transactions on the Bitcoin network declined after the FTX debacle. Miners net position changed and difficulty declined. The decline in the number of large transactions on the Bitcoin network has raised questions about the future of the king coin. According to data provided by glassnode, the...
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum bulls remain euphoric but bears will look to erase all the recent gains
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The market structure flipped bullish for Ethereum last week. The move above $1235 saw the range highs tested, but expecting a breakout could be dangerous. Ethereum has noted...
ambcrypto.com
Binance Coin bulls encountered resistance at $282, will a rejection follow?
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The lower timeframe market structure of Binance Coin was strongly bullish. The coin saw a minor pullback from $280, and the price reaction over the next few hours...
ambcrypto.com
BTC pushes toward the highs of a two-month range, will the bulls be repelled?
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Bitcoin has crept upward to a two-month range high, and a reversal was more likely than a breakout. A move higher to $20k and above needs $17.8k flipped...
ambcrypto.com
Dogecoin: Here’s how consistent decline in trading volume might affect you
Daily trading volume for DOGE is at its lowest point in two years. 2023 started off on a good note as coin accumulation climbed steadily. Data from the on-chain analytics platform Santiment revealed that altcoins had suffered a severe drop in their daily trading volume in the last two years. In fact, a comparison of the daily trading volumes of the top cryptocurrency assets by market capitalization over an extended period revealed that these assets currently logged their lowest daily trading volumes since July 2020.
ambcrypto.com
AVAX: Here’s why bulls could target or bypass the $14 supply zone
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. AVAX witnessed a 20% surge in price in the last 10 days. AVAX’s demand in the derivatives market remained positive. Avalanche [AVAX] surged by 20%, rising from...
