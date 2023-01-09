BTC logged its largest profit-take ratio day for the first time since 28 March 2022. Its price has grown by 5% since the beginning of the year. An assessment of the aggregate amount of coins across all Bitcoin [BTC] transactions on the network that moved in profit or loss revealed that the king coin had clinched its largest profit-take ratio day for the first time since 28 March 2022, data from Santiment revealed.

