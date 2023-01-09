ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Ridder throws first 2 TD passes as Falcons top Brady, Bucs

By CHARLES ODUM AP Sports Writer
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AN2l8_0k7w6poz00

ATLANTA (AP) — Desmond Ridder had almost a full season to plan how he would celebrate his first touchdown pass.

After finally throwing the long-awaited TD in the final game of the regular season, Ridder forgot all those plans. Luckily, veteran running back Cordarrelle Patterson had Ridder’s back and remembered to grab the ball for the Atlanta Falcons’ rookie.

Ridder’s first two touchdown passes powered the Falcons to a 30-17 win over the playoff-bound Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday after Tom Brady added to his imposing list of records.

Ridder completed a four-game audition to close the season. Before Sunday, he had impressed coach Arthur Smith with his poise but had no TD passes in his first three starts.

Ridder ended the drought by rolling to his right and lobbing a 2-yard scoring pass to tight end MyCole Pruitt in the first quarter. When asked if he remembered the plan he had made to celebrate his first TD pass, Ridder smiled and shook his head.

“No, it was just pure emotion,” Ridder said. “Me and Pruitt were just screaming in each other’s face and I was looking for the ball and I saw CP run over and go grab it for me. He knew I was waiting on that, too.”

On a day the Buccaneers had little to play for other than staying sharp for the playoffs, Brady left the game in the second quarter and had to watch the remainder of his first career loss to the Falcons from the sideline.

Brady was in the game long enough to break his own NFL record for most completions in a season.

Brady had been 11-0 in his career against Atlanta, including New England’s 34-28 win over the Falcons in the Super Bowl following the 2016 season. Led by Brady, the Patriots rallied from a 28-3 deficit.

The Falcons haven’t been allowed to forget the epic Super Bowl collapse, but they can now claim to be responsible for Brady’s first losing final record in a regular season.

Brady and Tampa Bay’s other healthy regulars started even though the Buccaneers (8-9) clinched the NFC South title by beating Carolina 30-24 last week and were locked in as the NFC’s No. 4 seed in the playoffs.

Brady said “It’s a big challenge” to take a losing record into the playoffs.

“It’s going to be hard, but we’re battle tested,” Brady said. “We’ve had some tough games. Some we came back from. Some we haven’t. But like I said, close won’t be good enough for going forward for anybody.”

Brady had winning records in 21 consecutive regular seasons with New England and Tampa Bay before this season.

Rookie Tyler Allgeier rushed for 135 yards on 24 carries to end the fifth consecutive losing season for Atlanta (7-10) under second-year coach Arthur Smith.

Brady began the day needing nine completions to top his 2021 single-season record of 485. He set the mark on a 5-yard pass to Russell Gage, the former Falcons receiver, early in the second quarter.

“These are all team records in my opinion,” Brady said. “I’ve always said that.”

Brady already holds many NFL career passing records, including for yards, completions and touchdowns.

Brady completed 13 of 17 passes for 84 yards with a touchdown, giving him 490 completions for the season. Brady capped Tampa Bay’s opening drive with an 8-yard scoring pass to tight end Kyle Rudolph.

Ridder threw a 3-yard scoring pass to Olamide Zaccheaus late in the third quarter for a 20-17 lead. Patterson added a 2-yard scoring run.

Gabbert’s 3-yard scoring pass to Gage gave the Bucs a 17-10 halftime lead.

FALCONS ROOKIE MILESTONES

Allgeier finished his season with 1,035 rushing yards, a team record for rookies. Drake London passed the Falcons’ record for receptions in a season for a rookie. Kyle Pitts had 68 receptions in 2021. London had six catches for 120 yards and finished the season with 72 receptions.

BRADY’S BACKUUPS

Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles used backup Blaine Gabbert behind Brady before second-year quarterback Kyle Trask made his NFL debut in the fourth quarter. Gabbert completed 6 of 8 passes for 29 yards with a TD. Trask completed 3 of 9 passes for 23 yards.

LOVE FOR LAMAR

Falcons and Buccaneers officials and coaches, including Smith and Bowles, paid tribute to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin by wearing “ Love for Damar ” shirts with Hamlin’s No. 3. Hamlin remained hospitalized on Sunday but continued making progress in his recovery after having to be resuscitated on the field in a game at Cincinnati on Monday.

INJURIES

The Buccaneers’ offense lost two starters in the first quarter. Center Robert Hainsey left the game with a hamstring injury. Wide receiver Mike Evans was ruled out with an illness. Rudolph was ruled out with a knee injury in the third quarter. Safety Keanu Neal suffered a hip injury in the third quarter.

Falcons left guard Matt Hennessey left the game with a knee injury in the third quarter.

Buccaneers: Will host NFC wild-card game next weekend.

Falcons: Will shift focus to making roster decisions and preparing for the NFL draft before opening their 2023 season at home against the Carolina Panthers.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSAV News 3

Wild-card weekend features 6 rematches

Wild-card weekend is all about familiarity. All six games feature teams that already faced off this season, including three matchups between division rivals going head-to-head for the third time and two clubs playing each other in back-to-back weeks.
MINNESOTA STATE
WSAV News 3

Chatham County correctional officer arrested for smuggling drugs, contraband

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) — The Chatham County Sherrif’s Office says they have arrested a correctional officer after she allegedly brought drugs and contraband in the Chatham County Detention Center. Georgette Ruthielee Bennett, 26, was terminated during her probationary period for violating policy. Bennet had been employed with CCSO since May 31, 2021. CCSO’s Criminal […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Cowboys player has warrant issued for arrest days before playoffs

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams was involved in a serious car accident last month, and the incident has led to a warrant being issued for his arrest. Police in Plano, Texas, told TMZ on Wednesday that a warrant has been issued for Williams on a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving. A police spokesperson said... The post Cowboys player has warrant issued for arrest days before playoffs appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TEXAS STATE
The Spun

Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game

The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
FORT WORTH, TX
WSAV News 3

Statesboro police arrest aggravated assault suspect in Swainsboro

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — A man is in custody after shooting at his girlfriend and her father in Statesboro last week. According to the Statesboro Police Department (SPD), patrol officers responded to Southern Villas on Chandler Road on Friday, Jan. 6 around 7:11 p.m. for a domestic dispute which led to shots being fired. Upon […]
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV News 3

SPD Investigating shooting near motel on Ogeechee Rd.

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is investigating a shooting that happened near a motel on Ogeechee Rd. According to police, officers found an adult male with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say he has been transported to the hospital for treatment This is an ongoing investigation.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Routine traffic stop turns into high-speed chase in Liberty County

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – A routine traffic stop for an expired registration turned into a high-speed chase ending in a crash Tuesday morning. According to Liberty County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Dennis Poulsen, shortly after 8 a.m. Deputy Geoffrey Harriman stopped a vehicle on E.B. Cooper Highway. Harriman discovered the vehicle was uninsured, and the […]
LIBERTY COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Chick-fil-A warns customers of ‘suspicious activity’ on some accounts

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Chick-fil-A, Inc. is reaching out to some of their customers who were the victims of “suspicious activity” on Chick-fil-A One accounts. “Chick-fil-A is aware of suspicious activity on some of our customers’ Chick-fil-A One accounts,” a statement from the company reads. “While we are still investigating what happened and how certain […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

SPD searching for thief who stole nearly $1000 in liquor

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department is searching for a man that stole nearly $1000 worth of liquor from a local store. Police say that a man was seen on video removing the items from a storage area at The Clyde Market located at 223 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. on Nov. 30. […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Vidalia Police Department investigating two separate shootings

VIDALIA, Ga (WSAV) — The Vidalia Police Department says that two shootings occurred in the city this week—one leaving a man with multiple gunshot wounds. Police say that the first shooting took place on January 9. The Vidalia Police Department was called to the intersection of East Eighth St. and Green St. after a tip […]
VIDALIA, GA
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

59K+
Followers
17K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy