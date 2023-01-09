Read full article on original website
mynbc5.com
New Hampshire woman dies in kitchen fire
WOODSTOCK, N.H. — A Woodstock, New Hampshire, woman was killed on Sunday in a kitchen fire at her home. According to state fire officials, 73-year-old Dorothy Tomasello was injured in a fire at her mobile home on Cedar Court on Sunday at 12:23 p.m. Witnesses tell officials that they saw smoke coming from the home, and Tomasello was found outside with burn injuries.
WPFO
Oxford home badly damaged in fire, pet dies
A home was badly damaged in a fire Sunday afternoon in Oxford. Multiple area departments responded to the scene at 99 Coldwater Brook Road. Oxford Fire Chief Paul Hewey says no one was home at the time of the fire but a pet inside the home died. Fire crews do...
60-Year-Old Dover, New Hampshire, Business Damaged by Fire
A smokey fire burned at an industrial building in Dover Sunday night that took several hours to clean up. The fire on Industrial Park Drive was reported by drivers at around 5:30 p.m. when they saw smoke and fire coming from the building that houses North East Cutting Die around 5:30 p.m., according to Dover Fire Chief Michael McShane. Fire was shooting through the roof of the metal 100' X 100' building when the first firefighters arrived, leading to all off-duty personnel to be called in.
thepulseofnh.com
State Police Looking Into What Caused Crash That Left One Dead, Two Hurt
State Police are still looking into what caused a crash in Carroll County that left one person dead and two others hurt. The two-vehicle collision happened yesterday on Route 16 in the area of Pine River Pond Road in Ossipee and resulted in the road being closed down for several hours. The names of the victims haven’t been released yet. Witnesses can contact State Police at 603-323-3333.
lcnme.com
Southport Resident Involved in Fatal Crash
A Southport resident was serious injured in a fatal head-on collision at the north end of the Sagadahoc Bridge in Woolwich on Friday, Jan 6. Witnesses reported a 2021 Subaru Legacy, operated by Robert A. Payzant Jr., 55, of Lewiston, was traveling south on Route 1 when it veered across the roadway and into the path of a 2017 Ford F150 operated by Joseph Pickul, 69, of Southport, according to a press release from the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office. Both drivers were the only people in their respective vehicles, and the Ford F150 was towing an empty horse trailer.
nbcboston.com
1 Person Killed in NH Crash, 2 Others Injured
One person was killed in a crash Tuesday morning in Ossipee, New Hampshire. State police said they responded to a report of a crash on Route 16 in Ossipee around 11 a.m. A vehicle traveling northbound on Route 16 in the area of River Pond Road reportedly crossed the centerline, striking a vehicle headed southbound.
WMUR.com
1 dead, 2 hurt in crash on Route 16 in Ossipee, state police say
OSSIPEE, N.H. — One person is dead after a crash on Route 16 in Ossipee on Tuesday morning, according to New Hampshire State Police. The crash occurred before 11 a.m. near Pine River Pond Road. The crash led to the closure of Route 16 in the area of the...
Fire at residential building in Auburn under investigation
AUBURN, Maine — A structure fire Sunday night at a multi-unit residential building in Auburn is being investigated. The Auburn Fire Department was dispatched around 11:09 p.m. for a reported structure fire at 37 Fifth St., a news release from the department said Monday. The Auburn Police Department arrived...
WPFO
Crash on I-295 backs up traffic near Yarmouth exit
YARMOUTH (WGME) -- Maine State Police says a crash on I-295 in Yarmouth is backing up traffic in the area. Police say a driver traveling northbound lost control of her vehicle and crossed the median before rolling into the southbound lane just before the Yarmouth exit. She suffered minor injuries...
WPFO
CityLink bus service in Lewiston-Auburn experiencing interruptions
The CityLink bus service in Lewiston and Auburn has been plagued by service interruptions, according to the Sun Journal. The issues are being reportedly caused by a combination of mechanical issues and staffing shortages due to illnesses. As recently as Saturday, there was no bus service on Main Street or...
Crews find woman lost while searching NH woods for decorative branches
SALISBURY, N.H. – New Hampshire Fish and Game crews were able to locate a woman who got lost in the woods while looking for pine branches and pieces of wood to use for home décor.The 54-year-old woman's husband dropped her off Friday along Warner Road in Salisbury, N.H. around 3:50 p.m.The woman's husband stayed in the car and waited. When nightfall arrived and his wife did not return, the man began searching but was unsuccessful. Conservation officers and New Hampshire State Police troopers responded to help search. Because it snowed Friday, there were fresh tracks that led crews to the woman about a mile from where she had started.The woman, who was cold and wet but not hurt, was brought back to the road around 6:30 p.m. She told search crews that she did not know how to get back to her husband, and had no light source."Even though you might be planning for a quick outing, be prepared for the unexpected by bringing extra food, water, clothing and lights," Fish and Game said.
Police: NH woman steals car, speeds away from officers, crashes into utility pole
SALEM, N.H. — A New Hampshire woman is facing multiple charges after allegedly stealing a car from a convenience store Friday night and crashing it into a utility pole. Mary Fairfield, 30, of Amherst, New Hampshire, was charged with theft by unauthorized taking, two counts of disobeying an officer, conduct after an accident, resisting arrest, driving after suspension from DUI, false report to law enforcement, and breach of bail.
WPFO
Legion Square Market in South Portland, which has been open since 1939, set to close
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- A mom-and-pop market that's been in South Portland for generations is closing its doors. According to the Press Herald, the owners of Legion Square Market, also known as Smaha’s market, on Ocean Street in South Portland’s Knightville neighborhood say they're closing this week. They...
Central Maine Teen Passes Away Following Crash
The Greater Central Maine community is mourning the loss of a student who attended South China's Erskine Academy. According to a report on WMTW's website, 17 year old Remy Pettengill passed away from his injuries on Saturday. He was critically injured in a Friday, December 30th crash in Richmond. Representatives...
Central Maine School Forced to Cancel Bus Route Due to Driver Shortage
It is becoming more common to hear the term 'staff shortage' when it comes to area businesses. As I recall, there were multiple instances last year where we reported on changes being made to local businesses because of staff challenges. Now, just a few days into the new year, and it's beginning to happen again.
foxbangor.com
Mountain View Correction inmate dies
AUGUSTA– The Maine Department of Corrections has confirmed the death of an inmate at the Mountain View Correctional Facility in Charleston. Dennis Vanwart, 71, of Hiram died at approximately 2 o’clock this morning. In 1996 Vanwart began serving a 60 year sentence for murder . Consistent with the...
WMTW
School community gathering to 'mourn the loss' of teen critically injured in Richmond crash
The Erskine Academy community in South China is mourning the loss of a student who was critically injured in a crash on Dec. 30 in Richmond. "We are preparing for difficult days and emotions ahead as we mourn the loss of Remy and support the Pettengills and our students while grieving ourselves," the school's headmaster Michael McQuarrie wrote.
Portland police plea for public’s help in solving 13-year-old cold case
PORTLAND, Maine — Portland police plea for tips that could help solve a 13-year-old cold case of a woman who was fatally shot in her home in Portland. Darien Richardson, 25, and her boyfriend, Corey Girard, were sleeping in their apartment at 25 Rackleff St. when intruders reportedly came in and shot both of them early in the morning on Jan. 8, 2010, according to a Facebook post by the Portland Police Department.
WPFO
2 taken to hospital after crash in Portland
PORTLAND (WGME) – Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Portland Friday afternoon. The crash happened near 1124 Forest Ave. At least two vehicles were involved in the crash. This story will be updated.
WPFO
'Mr. Drew' hopes to expand center for exotic animals in Lewiston
LEWISTON (WGME) – A man who takes care of exotic animals in Lewiston says he needs more space. Drew Desjardins owns "Mr. Drew and His Animals, too." He says his rescue center at the Pepperell Mill on Lisbon Street is outgrowing the space, and he's looking to move. He's...
