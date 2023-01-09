ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mandeville, LA

Boater missing in Lake Pontchartrain

By Ian Auzenne
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sdID2_0k7w5Y2x00

A boater is missing in Lake Pontchartrain, and St. Tammany Parish sheriff’s deputies say they will resume their search for him at daylight Monday.

St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Suzanne Carboni says Causeway police called the STPSO around 8:30 a.m.
Sunday to report an unoccupied boat floating in the lake under the bridge about a mile south of Mandeville. Deputies contacted the boat’s owner, who told them that a friend, Billy Coile, 44, of Mandeville, had borrowed the boat to go fishing on Saturday afternoon. Deputies found Coile’s pickup truck Sunday morning at the Mandeville Harbor.

According to Carboni, marine deputies, Department Wildlife and Fisheries agents, and the United States Coast Guard all searched Coile during the day Sunday, concentrating that search on the area of Lake Pontchartrain between the Mandeville shore and the Causeway Bridge. Authorities suspended the search Sunday night on account of darkness.

If you have any information about Coile or his whereabouts, call the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office at 985-898-2338.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDSU

One person shot in Abita Springs

ABITA SPRINGS, La. — St. Tammany Parish Deputies said one person was taken to the hospital Wednesday after being shot in Abita Springs. Deputies did not specify what time but said it happened at the intersection of Nursery Street and Highway 36. Details on the victim's age or condition...
ABITA SPRINGS, LA
fox8live.com

Heart of Louisiana: The Curole House

CUT OFF, La. (WVUE) - An old house that has survived 130 years of hurricanes in Southeast Louisiana is getting a facelift and a new home. See the continuing journey of the Curole House in Lafourche Parish. To read more, visit the Heart of Louisiana archive here. See a spelling...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

Andrew's Angle: It's a Mardi Party on the north shore

Oh well, it’s Carnival time and everybody’s drinkin’ wine — except Arthur Hardy and me, who are drinkin’ iced tea over lunch on a less than Fat Tuesday in early January. Hardy, he of Mardi Gras Guide fame, is trying to enjoy the No. 18...
SLIDELL, LA
ktalnews.com

Man begs to be killed before La. trooper fatally shoots him

Newly released body cam video of a confrontation between a driver and a Louisiana State Trooper on I-10 in Baton Rouge, shows the driver walking toward the trooper, begging to be killed. Man begs to be killed before La. trooper fatally shoots …. Newly released body cam video of a...
LOUISIANA STATE
bizmagsb.com

Louisiana DOTD announces bid results for statewide projects

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced today that seven projects around the state received bids recently. Seven contractors presented apparent low bids totaling $221.4 million. “As we wrap up 2022, the December letting features only seven projects, but there are several major infrastructure improvements within those seven,”...
LOUISIANA STATE
fox8live.com

Tangipahoa sheriff seeks suspect of armed robbery at Hammond gas station

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Authorities are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery that occurred at a Hammond area gas station over the weekend, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office. Chief Jimmy Travis said that on the morning of Saturday, Jan. 7, a black male allegedly robbed...
HAMMOND, LA
theclintoncourier.net

Kara’s Sights & Bites: ‘Best sandwiches in Mississippi’ – here are my faves

Forgetting one of my “favorites” from the Top Restaurant Meals and Supermarket Products of 2022″ list – the Burger-Burger at the Biloxi restaurant by the same name – triggered a train of thought that ultimately led to a list of some of the best sandwiches in Mississippi. In case it appears I’m being forgetful again – after all, isn’t something called “Burger-Burger” actually a, well, burger? The answer is…”not really” and here’s why.
BILOXI, MS
WWL-AMFM

Woman dies in Lafourche jail

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office says an inmate died Monday. “Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced an inmate at the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex has died,” according to a news release. “Cheryl Dufrene, 60, of Raceland died…
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Four Juveniles and One Adult in Louisiana Have Been Arrested Suspected of Pulling Over Multiple Vehicles and Robbing the Occupants

Four Juveniles and One Adult in Louisiana Have Been Arrested Suspected of Pulling Over Multiple Vehicles and Robbing the Occupants. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – Three 17-year-old males and one adult from Louisiana were arrested for armed robbery after allegedly pulling over multiple drivers and stealing personal belongings with the use of flashing headlights in December 2022.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
29K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy