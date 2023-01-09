ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Harry says he does not speak to his brother or father

By Julia Saqui
 3 days ago

The Duke of Sussex has said he currently does not speak to the Prince of Wales or King Charles III .

During an interview on CBS’s 60 minutes, Anderson Cooper asked: “Do you speak to William now?”

“Currently, no”, Prince Harry responded.

The duke went on to say that he hasn’t spoken to his father “in quite a while” but the rift within the British royal family “can be healed”.

This comes as details from Harry’s autobiography Spare were leaked ahead of its release this week.

