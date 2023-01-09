Prince Harry says he does not speak to his brother or father

The Duke of Sussex has said he currently does not speak to the Prince of Wales or King Charles III .

During an interview on CBS’s 60 minutes, Anderson Cooper asked: “Do you speak to William now?”

“Currently, no”, Prince Harry responded.

The duke went on to say that he hasn’t spoken to his father “in quite a while” but the rift within the British royal family “can be healed”.

This comes as details from Harry’s autobiography Spare were leaked ahead of its release this week.

