‘Family Feud’ Host Steve Harvey Screams at Contestant in Eyebrow-Raising TV Moment
Finishing another hectic week in a hilarious way, Family Feud posted a video on its Instagram on Thursday (January 5th) showing Steve Harvey screaming at a contestant in an eyebrow-raising TV moment. In the hilarious clip, Family Feud host Steve Harvey asked contestants to name something that a person with...
'He Doesn't Want To Face Reality': Notorious Recluse Jack Nicholson's Pals Fear He'll Die Alone Like Buddy Marlon Brando
Jack Nicholson hasn't appeared in public in over a year, and friends fear the legendary lothario will die a recluse like his late buddy Marlon Brando, RadarOnline.com has learned. "He's made it clear his home is his castle. But people just wish he'd come out of the house and pop up to tell them how — or at least reassure folks he's OK," confided an insider.The Shining screen psycho, 85, remains holed up in his luxurious Mulholland Drive mansion and hasn't been seen out on the town since attending an Los Angeles Lakers basketball game on October 19, 2021, with his...
Terrifying ‘Skinamarink’ Is the TikTok Generation’s ‘Blair Witch Project’
While M3GAN dominates the box office for its more populist horror sensibilities, a more daring and peculiar horror movie is about to be unleashed on the masses. Already capturing a reputation after its film festival run in 2022, director Kyle Edward Ball’s Skinamarink is the latest horror film to go viral. And it’s all because, unlike most recent horror, it’s actually freaking people out. But Skinamarink isn’t just giving people nightmares, it’s dropping them in the middle of one.In theaters this weekend ahead of a streaming premiere on Shudder later in the year, the film is set late at night...
If Americans Have Any Sense, ‘The Traitors’ Will Be Our Next Hit Reality Show
It’s a common internet pastime to interpret other humans’ body language, facial expressions, and speech any way we want, usually to confirm our assumptions about them or for our own frivolous pleasure. The most innocuous outcome of this is usually the spread of funny reaction memes. Other times, it can lead to ruthless stans attacking a woman for seemingly annoying Beyoncé, or obsessively speculating whether Justin Bieber is cruel to his wife based on paparazzi footage. It’s a fairly logical response to staring at images of other people all day, but at a certain point it becomes unhealthy and even...
Gay and Raunchy ‘Velma’ Series Hilariously Reinvents ‘Scooby-Doo’ for Adults
A wise woman once said, “Velma-behaved women seldom make history.” Wait, that’s wrong. “Well-behaved women seldom make Jinkies”? No, that doesn’t seem quite right either. “Vel-behaved women seldom lose their glasses”? Whatever the phrase might be, it’s never been more true than for a certain member of Mystery Inc. The precocious group of supernatural mystery solvers comprised of Shaggy, Daphne, Fred, Velma, and their beloved dog Scooby-Doo have been getting into trouble for the better part of the last half-century—or, as some might classify it, “meddling.”Since 1969, the Mystery Inc. gang has tasked themselves with unmasking devious criminals dressed as...
Japan’s Finest Filmmaker Makes His Netflix Series Debut: Should You Watch?
Hirokazu Kore-eda (After Life, Shoplifters) is one of international cinema’s most celebrated titans, and on the heels of the December stateside release of his latest feature Broker, he makes his Netflix debut on Jan. 12 with The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House, a nine-part series that will strike many Americans as significantly less accessible than his film output. The story of young best friends endeavoring to become geishas in modern-day Japan, it offers an inviting glimpse into a unique foreign world—at least, that is, until it bogs down in inert, one-dimensional drama of the most insufferable sort.Created and co-directed...
Column: It’s not as bad as it sounds
I’ve been accused of acting my shoe size more times than I can count. I’m OK with that. Why is that you ask? Kids have way more fun. If we take ourselves too seriously, we’ll turn into gargoyles — stiffly observing the world around us from our lofty perches. No thanks.
