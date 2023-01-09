Read full article on original website
Related
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back
The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
NBC Sports
Abram's dirty play on Deebo lit fire under 'mad' 49ers D
SANTA CLARA — It wasn’t just the 49ers' offense that was fired up after Seattle Seahawks safety Johnathan Abram took things a little too far after tackling Deebo Samuel in the third quarter of San Francisco's 41-23 win over Seattle in the NFC Divisional Round Game at Levi's Stadium on Saturday.
NBC Sports
Jaguars list Trevor Lawrence as questionable
Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been limited in practice for several weeks due to a toe injury, but hasn’t missed any playing time because of it. Just as Jacksonville did for the de-facto AFC South championship game against the Titans last week, the Jaguars have listed Lawrence as questionable for Saturday night’s playoff matchup against the Chargers.
thecomeback.com
Tom Brady addresses shocking rumors about his future
At the end of the season, Tom Brady is set to become an unrestricted free agent. And naturally, this has led to a lot of speculation about his future with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the NFL in general. While there’s a chance Brady simply retires after the season, as he was expected to heading into the season, there have also been several reports linking him to other teams like the Miami Dolphins or the Las Vegas Raiders.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
thecomeback.com
Dak Prescott has strong message for Mike McCarthy
Earlier this week, Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones made it clear that head coach Mike McCarthy will not be fired even if his team loses Monday night’s Wild Card round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott thinks it’s comical that was even a question in the first place.
NBC Sports
Why former NFL coach compares Purdy to 49ers legend Montana
Once again, Brock Purdy is drawing Joe Montana comparisons. The rookie 49ers quarterback has taken the NFL world by storm since replacing an injured Jimmy Garoppolo in Week 13, and the Faithful now have their eyes on the franchise's sixth Vince Lombardi Trophy with the 23-year-old headed into playoffs under center.
NBC Sports
How Carroll's hat choice could be bad omen for 49ers' chances
Pete Carroll and his head attire are trending, so you know it’s Super Wild Card Weekend. Over the course of his 13 seasons as head coach of the Seattle Seahawks, Carroll has never been one to wear hats. His preference, he has said in the past. But when Carroll...
NBC Sports
Purdy impresses 49ers teammates with 'slithery' ability
Tackling Brock Purdy is proving to be quite a difficult task for opposing defenses. The 49ers' rookie quarterback put on a show Saturday in a 41-23 win over the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Wild Card Game at Levi's Stadium. Purdy completed 18 of his 30 passes for 332 yards...
NBC Sports
Here's all the ways Purdy made 49ers, NFL history in playoff win
Brock Purdy showed the moment wasn't too big for him in his first NFL playoff game. The 49ers rookie quarterback's performance in Saturday's 41-23 NFC wild-card win over the Seattle Seahawks allowed him to join some elite company. He completed 18 of 30 passes for 332 yards and three touchdowns, and ran for another score, making him the first rookie QB in NFL history to score four total TDs in a playoff game.
NBC Sports
Kuminga's physicality will be welcomed by Warriors upon return
SAN ANTONIO -- As the Warriors adjusted their eyes to the difficulties of shooting in the famed Alamodome for Friday's record-setting contest against the San Antonio Spurs, there was a welcome sight at Thursday night's practice. Jonathan Kuminga returned to practice for the first time since sustaining a right foot...
NBC Sports
Purdy explains high step on first-down run, vein-injection celly
Rookie Brock Purdy is cherishing every moment as the 49ers' starting quarterback, as evidenced by his emphatic on-field celebrations. When asked by reporters after the 49ers' 41-23 wild-card playoff win over the Seattle Seahawks about his high step on a first-down run and other celebrations, the 23-year-old explained it all happens on the fly.
Michael Vick has strong message for Lamar Jackson about injury
Lamar Jackson has faced a lot of criticism for sitting out with a knee injury, and some of the strongest came from former NFL quarterback Michael Vick. Jackson will not play in the Baltimore Ravens’ wild-card game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. He suffered a sprained PCL on Dec. 4 that was initially expected... The post Michael Vick has strong message for Lamar Jackson about injury appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBC Sports
Zaidi explains why Giants didn't reunite with Belt
When knee surgery ended Brandon Belt's 12th season with the Giants, there was doubt about whether he would be returning to San Francisco, but also about whether he would be playing at all in 2023. By the time those injury concerns were settled, the Giants felt they already were too far down a different path.
NBC Sports
Seahawks scheming to disrupt Purdy's veteran-like composure
Rookie Brock Purdy has passed every test thrown his way, but the 49ers quarterback faces the highest stakes of his career Saturday when the Seattle Seahawks visit Levi's Stadium during Super Wild Card Weekend. Seahawks defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt plans to challenge Mr. Irrelevant. But first, Hurtt admitted what has...
NBC Sports
NBA fines Iguodala $25K after ejection from Warriors-Suns
The NBA has fined Warriors veteran Andre Iguodala $25,000 following his ejection from Tuesday's game against the Phoenix Suns, the league announced Thursday. The Golden State forward was charged a hefty sum for "directing inappropriate language toward game officials and throwing the ball into the spectator stands" during the fourth quarter of his team's 125-113 loss at Chase Center.
NBC Sports
LeBron, Twitter react to Purdy's ‘savage’ takeover vs. Seahawks
Greatness recognizes greatness. 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy made his first NFL playoff appearance Saturday against the Seattle Seahawks, but you could hardly tell. Even NBA megastar LeBron James was impressed with Purdy's efforts. Purdy completed 18 of 30 passes for 332 yards and three touchdowns and zero interceptions, and...
2 Players Suspended For Rockets-Clippers Game
Jalen Green and Jae'Sean Tate have both been suspended for Sunday's game between the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Clippers.
NBC Sports
Purdy has wholesome reaction to Twitter shout-out from LeBron
Brock Purdy already had taken the NFL world by storm Saturday when he started his first career playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks. And during the 49ers' 41-23 win at Levi's Stadium, the rookie quarterback caught the attention of arguably the NBA's biggest star, LeBron James -- much to Purdy's delight.
Comments / 0