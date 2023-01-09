ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Memphis football hires former Iowa State assistant Jeff Myers as new offensive line coach

By Mark Giannotto, Memphis Commercial Appeal
 3 days ago

Memphis football coach Ryan Silverfield has filled the final assistant coach vacancy on his staff.

The program announced Sunday night that Jeff Myers will be the team's new offensive line coach. He's coming off a seven-year stint at Iowa State, including the past five as the Cyclones' offensive line coach, before being let go by coach Matt Campbell this offseason.

Myers takes over for Jim Bridge, who Silverfield parted ways with after the Tigers' win over Utah State in the First Responder Bowl .

"We are very excited to hire Jeff Myers as our offensive line coach," Silverfield said in a statement. "He will do a wonderful job relating to our players and maximizing their potential. Coach Myers' passion and knowledge will be displayed for our OL and entire program."

NEW RECRUIT: Memphis football gets commitment from FAU DL Jaylen Joyner

NEW TRANSFER: Memphis football adds former Ohio State DB Jaylen Johnson from transfer portal

Memphis has had offensive line issues since Silverfield took over as coach three years ago. The Tigers' once-vaunted rushing attack sputtered in recent seasons and ranked 10th out of 11 teams in the AAC in yards per carry during the 2022 campaign. They also gave up more sacks per game than all but two teams in the league.

Iowa State, meanwhile, ranked 116th in the country in rushing offense this season and had just one top-40 finish during Myers' five years coaching the offensive line.

The Cyclones did, however, lead the Big 12 in fewest sacks allowed in consecutive seasons (2019 and 2020) under Myers. In 2020, Iowa State was one of 11 semifinalists for the Joe Moore Award, which is given annually to the nation's top offensive line. The Cyclones also had two 1,000-yard rushers (David Montgomery and Breece Hall) during Myers' time as offensive line coach.

Myers appears to have not been Silverfield's first choice for a new offensive line coach. Former Auburn offensive line coach Will Friend was expected to join the Tigers' staff, according to a source, only to be hired by Mississippi State one day after reports surfaced about his impending arrival at Memphis.

Myers, a Massillon, Ohio native, was a three-year starter on the offensive line at Toledo before starting his coaching career in 2015 as a graduate assistant at his alma mater.

