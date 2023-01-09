ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, WA

KATU.com

City-wide Vancouver power outage caused by DUI driver

VANCOUVER, Wash. — The Vancouver Police Department has stated that an early-morning Tuesday power outage across the city was caused by an impaired driver. The outage occurred after a driver, while under the influence, crashed into and sheared off a large power pole that supplies one of the city's major electrical substations.
VANCOUVER, WA
hereisoregon.com

Backyard Habitat program grows to 10,000 Oregon gardens

For Portland’s Debbie Guthrie, the Backyard Habitat Certification Program run by Portland Audubon and the Columbia Land Trust is “therapy.”. For Hillsboro’s Charmaine Guillory, “it’s a way to stay grounded and sane.”. Karli Del Biondo of Milwaukie said it introduced her to “the only way...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

PF&R fight SE house fire, resident hospitalized with injuries

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Fire & Rescue responded to a house fire in SE Portland late Wednesday morning. Crews arrived at the blaze, which was located on SE 141st, shortly before 10 a.m. Firefighters told a KATU photojournalist that while the residence was small, extinguishing the fire was tough...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Willamette Week: Contract killer may be released

PORTLAND, Ore. — A convicted contract killer could soon be released from the Oregon State Prison. Robert King Jr., 72, was convicted of killing a Lake Oswego woman in 1984. Now a parole board has scheduled his release for this May, but some people from his past say they’re still afraid for their lives.
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
KATU.com

Family asks for help finding driver who left bicyclist for dead

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man remained hospitalized Wednesday, more than three weeks after a car hit him on his bicycle and left the scene. Police say John Baker suffered life-threatening injuries in that crash. His family is working toward his recovery and is asking for help finding the person...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

XBB.1.5 COVID subvariant expected to spread fast, but cases, hospitalizations falling in Oregon for now

COVID-19 hospitalizations fell sharply this week, though local experts say the anticipated arrival of the XBB.1.5 variant could interrupt the downward trajectory. Nearly 24% fewer people who tested positive for the coronavirus occupied hospital beds Wednesday compared to the previous week. Reported cases fell 11%, even as testing climbed 4%, although both measures do not track at-home testing.
OREGON STATE
KGW

Kotek appoints new director to Oregon Health Authority

PORTLAND, Ore. — With a new year comes new appointments to key positions, including the Oregon Health Authority. James Schroeder has officially stepped into the role, and is already taking aim at some of the biggest issues affecting Oregonians. During his first day in the lead position Schroeder named...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

WSDOT: Tuesday southbound lane closures affecting I-5 and I-205 in Clark County

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – The Washington State Department of Transportation is warning drivers of nighttime lane closures on southbound I-5 and I-205 Tuesday. WSDOT says lanes of southbound I-5 and I-205 will be closed southbound while contractors remove samples from newly installed concrete panels along the interstates. The samples will then be tested to ensure their durability meets WSDOT’s durability standards.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
KATU.com

Crash blocks 185th Ave. near Baseline Road in Hillsboro

HILLSBORO, Ore. — At least one person was hurt Tuesday night in a crash on Southwest 185th Avenue in Hillsboro, police officials said. The crash was reported at about 6:30 p.m. just north of Baseline Road. Initial reports from Hillsboro Fire state that crews had to extricate someone from...
HILLSBORO, OR

