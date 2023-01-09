Read full article on original website
Related
KATU.com
Student hit by car near Prairie High School renews push for safety on SR 503
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Some students at Prairie High School tell KATU they're increasingly worried about safety along State Route 503. PAST COVERAGE | Girl survives being hit by car near Vancouver school. A 14-year-old was hit by a car there after school on Friday, and the district said she's...
KATU.com
City-wide Vancouver power outage caused by DUI driver
VANCOUVER, Wash. — The Vancouver Police Department has stated that an early-morning Tuesday power outage across the city was caused by an impaired driver. The outage occurred after a driver, while under the influence, crashed into and sheared off a large power pole that supplies one of the city's major electrical substations.
hereisoregon.com
Backyard Habitat program grows to 10,000 Oregon gardens
For Portland’s Debbie Guthrie, the Backyard Habitat Certification Program run by Portland Audubon and the Columbia Land Trust is “therapy.”. For Hillsboro’s Charmaine Guillory, “it’s a way to stay grounded and sane.”. Karli Del Biondo of Milwaukie said it introduced her to “the only way...
KATU.com
PF&R fight SE house fire, resident hospitalized with injuries
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Fire & Rescue responded to a house fire in SE Portland late Wednesday morning. Crews arrived at the blaze, which was located on SE 141st, shortly before 10 a.m. Firefighters told a KATU photojournalist that while the residence was small, extinguishing the fire was tough...
Vancouver police officer, former candidate for Clark County Sheriff, placed on leave
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A Vancouver police officer who made an unsuccessful bid for Clark County Sheriff last year has been suspended pending the outcome of multiple internal investigations, the City of Vancouver confirmed Tuesday. Corporal Rey Reynolds with the Vancouver Police Department was placed on leave Dec. 21 due...
KATU.com
Willamette Week: Contract killer may be released
PORTLAND, Ore. — A convicted contract killer could soon be released from the Oregon State Prison. Robert King Jr., 72, was convicted of killing a Lake Oswego woman in 1984. Now a parole board has scheduled his release for this May, but some people from his past say they’re still afraid for their lives.
Clark County program repairs household items for free
A program in Washington is working to intervene on the financial and environmental burden of broken household items filling landfills.
kptv.com
Neighbors say they’re concerned, alarmed after unidentified pellets found in NE Portland park
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Parks & Recreation reminded dog owners that keeping their pet leashed would help keep them safe, after a neighbor said they found unidentified pellets at the Rose City Golf Course in Northeast Portland. “It’s alarming,” Matt Rafferty, walking a dog near the park, said....
The couple from Vancouver, Washington who are giving away millions
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. One couple who supports their local community in Washington is Gary and Christine Rood.
These local cemeteries and gravesites share a part of Oregon history
Read about the gravesites, monuments and memorials at four local cemeteries that remind modern-day Oregonians of those who once roamed the state.
KATU.com
Family asks for help finding driver who left bicyclist for dead
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man remained hospitalized Wednesday, more than three weeks after a car hit him on his bicycle and left the scene. Police say John Baker suffered life-threatening injuries in that crash. His family is working toward his recovery and is asking for help finding the person...
XBB.1.5 COVID subvariant expected to spread fast, but cases, hospitalizations falling in Oregon for now
COVID-19 hospitalizations fell sharply this week, though local experts say the anticipated arrival of the XBB.1.5 variant could interrupt the downward trajectory. Nearly 24% fewer people who tested positive for the coronavirus occupied hospital beds Wednesday compared to the previous week. Reported cases fell 11%, even as testing climbed 4%, although both measures do not track at-home testing.
Co-founder of ‘dangerous’ Portland pet rescue Woofin Palooza gets state probation, but federal prison time expected
The former co-owner of a dysfunctional Portland pet rescue organization that siphoned cash from customers and concealed the ailing condition of the animals up for adoption was sentenced Tuesday to five years of probation in state court. Multnomah County Circuit Judge David Rees approved the plea deal after a deputy...
Child injured in Portland apartment shooting
Two people, including a child, were shot on Tuesday night, according to Portland police.
KGW
Kotek appoints new director to Oregon Health Authority
PORTLAND, Ore. — With a new year comes new appointments to key positions, including the Oregon Health Authority. James Schroeder has officially stepped into the role, and is already taking aim at some of the biggest issues affecting Oregonians. During his first day in the lead position Schroeder named...
Portland developer voices concern for red tape after Kotek’s housing order
On her first full day in office, Oregon Governor Tina Kotek set what she calls an "ambitious" goal to help the homeless crisis.
KATU.com
Man sentenced to 7.5 years in prison for 'very violent' assault of toddler in Tigard
TIGARD, Ore. — A Tigard man was sentenced to more than 7 years in prison for “violently” assaulting a toddler in January of last year. Brandon James Stevens, 33, of Tigard was found guilty Tuesday on first-degree assault, third-degree assault, and first-degree criminal mistreatment. According to authorities,...
kptv.com
WSDOT: Tuesday southbound lane closures affecting I-5 and I-205 in Clark County
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – The Washington State Department of Transportation is warning drivers of nighttime lane closures on southbound I-5 and I-205 Tuesday. WSDOT says lanes of southbound I-5 and I-205 will be closed southbound while contractors remove samples from newly installed concrete panels along the interstates. The samples will then be tested to ensure their durability meets WSDOT’s durability standards.
‘I was paralyzed:’ Homeless people protect Portland man from attack
PORTLAND, Ore. — Four windswept tents lined the corner of Southwest 14th Avenue and Salmon Street Sunday morning. It’s a busy intersection with nothing but an old tree to protect the homeless people from the elements. “It really breaks my heart to see every day,” said Jakob Hollenbeck...
KATU.com
Crash blocks 185th Ave. near Baseline Road in Hillsboro
HILLSBORO, Ore. — At least one person was hurt Tuesday night in a crash on Southwest 185th Avenue in Hillsboro, police officials said. The crash was reported at about 6:30 p.m. just north of Baseline Road. Initial reports from Hillsboro Fire state that crews had to extricate someone from...
Comments / 0