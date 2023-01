(25 News Now) - Wednesday night brought us a big matchup in Big 12 girls basketball. Class 3A No. 3 Peoria Notre Dame handed Class 4A No. 5 Normal Community their first loss of the season in a 49-46 win. Mya Wardle and Julia Mingus each scored 15 to lead the Irish. Normal Community’s Olivia Corson led all scorers with 19 points. In small schools action, Elmwood topped Illini Bluffs 31-18. In boys hoops, Farmington beat Canton 57-45 to continue their impressive season.

PEORIA, IL ・ 6 HOURS AGO