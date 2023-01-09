ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, MI

Central Michigan Life

Norris earns MAC Player of the Week honors

After putting up back-to-back double-doubles to open Mid-American Conference play, junior center Rochelle Norris was named MAC Player of the Week. In the two-game stretch, Norris secured a combine total of 42 points and 25 rebounds while going 18-for-20 from the field (.900). The Chippewas opened up the conference season...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
US 103.1

Kooters In The Field – New Bar Opening In Corunna

A new bar/restaurant with a very unique name is opening in Corunna, Michigan. If you love eating, drinking, and dancing, Kooters In The Field on M-21 will most likely be your new favorite spot. Yes, I said Kooters In The Field. Talk about a catchy name. Kirk Norman is the...
CORUNNA, MI
fox2detroit.com

13-year-old arrested after bringing loaded gun to Mid Michigan high school

PINCONNING, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 13-year-old boy is in custody after police say he brought a loaded gun to his Michigan high school Tuesday. Police were called to Pinconning High School, north of Bay City, after staff discovered that a boy had a loaded .22 handgun and an extra loaded magazine. Staff learned about the weapon when another student reported it.
BAY CITY, MI
WNEM

Longtime Bay City greenhouse closings its doors after 167 years

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Keit’s Greenhouse and Floral Center in Bay City announced it is closing its doors after being in business for 167 years. “To our deeply valued patrons that have become our dear friends and family, the time has come for us to say, ‘farewell,’” the business said in a Facebook post.
BAY CITY, MI

