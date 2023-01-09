Read full article on original website
Michigan woman gets charged with a felony after being discovered catfishing her daughter and engaging in cyberbullying.Mario DonevskiMount Pleasant, MI
Michigan Mother Charged With Harassing Her Own DaughterOlive BarkerIsabella County, MI
Despite Online Rumors Reportedly Spread By a Former Employee, This Popeyes Location is ‘Not’ ClosingJoel EisenbergMount Pleasant, MI
Central Michigan Life
Central Michigan basketball drops lopsided conference matchup with Northern Illinois
After a promising end to the non-conference schedule and a Mid-American Conference opener, Central Michigan men's basketball has now seen its momentum swing in the wrong direction. The Chippewas (6-10, 1-2) took the trip to DeKalb on Tuesday and come back with their second consecutive loss. Northern Illinois (5-11, 1-2)...
Central Michigan Life
Norris earns MAC Player of the Week honors
After putting up back-to-back double-doubles to open Mid-American Conference play, junior center Rochelle Norris was named MAC Player of the Week. In the two-game stretch, Norris secured a combine total of 42 points and 25 rebounds while going 18-for-20 from the field (.900). The Chippewas opened up the conference season...
Kooters In The Field – New Bar Opening In Corunna
A new bar/restaurant with a very unique name is opening in Corunna, Michigan. If you love eating, drinking, and dancing, Kooters In The Field on M-21 will most likely be your new favorite spot. Yes, I said Kooters In The Field. Talk about a catchy name. Kirk Norman is the...
MLive.com
Bay City boys roundup: School-record 22 3-pointers make for an electric night
BAY CITY, MI – A look at the boys high school sports scene in the Bay City area for Jan. 10, 2023. Area coaches are asked to submit results, highlights and comments the night of each event by emailing lthomps2@mlive.com. BOYS BKB: TAWAS 86, OSCODA 31.
fox2detroit.com
13-year-old arrested after bringing loaded gun to Mid Michigan high school
PINCONNING, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 13-year-old boy is in custody after police say he brought a loaded gun to his Michigan high school Tuesday. Police were called to Pinconning High School, north of Bay City, after staff discovered that a boy had a loaded .22 handgun and an extra loaded magazine. Staff learned about the weapon when another student reported it.
Michigan author promises new info on Edmund Fitzgerald wreck in latest book
BAY CITY, MI — Michigan author and Great Lakes historian Ric Mixter is speaking in Bay City this month on his latest book, “Tattletale Sounds: The Edmund Fitzgerald Investigations,” which promises new information on the wreck nearly half a century later. Mixter will give a talk from...
WNEM
Longtime Bay City greenhouse closings its doors after 167 years
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Keit’s Greenhouse and Floral Center in Bay City announced it is closing its doors after being in business for 167 years. “To our deeply valued patrons that have become our dear friends and family, the time has come for us to say, ‘farewell,’” the business said in a Facebook post.
