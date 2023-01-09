Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Doctor Strange's Benedict Cumberbatch to Star in New Netflix Series
Marvel star Benedict Cumberbatch has officially found his next project. On Wednesday, it was announced (via a report from Variety) that Cumberbatch is set to star in Eric, a six-episode limited series set to arrive on Netflix. The show would be set in 1980's New York, and would star Cumberbatch as Vincent Sullivan, the lead puppet maker and puppeteer of America's most popular children's show, whose life begins to unravel when his young son, Edgar, disappears. Now homeless and dealing with substance addiction, Vincent finds his only companion is Eric, a seven-foot tall blue puppet, who leads him on a journey to find his son and to find a way home.
TVGuide.com
Recently Canceled Shows That Deserve to Be Saved
There's something sad about a show being canceled, whether it's one that's been on for years or a new premiere we fall in love with after just one season. Some series come to a natural end, while others are pulled off the air before their time. This is a list...
tvinsider.com
‘Lucky Hank’: Bob Odenkirk’s New AMC Series Gets Premiere Date (VIDEO)
AMC has revealed the premiere date for its upcoming eight-episode limited series Lucky Hank, starring Better Call Saul‘s Bob Odenkirk. The series, set to premiere on March 19, will focus on an English department chairman having a mid-life crisis. Told in the first-person perspective of William Henry Devereaux, Jr....
thedigitalfix.com
Jodie Foster stars in first True Detective season 4 teaser
A first-look at the highly-anticipated True Detective season 4 has finally dropped as part of a compilation teaser trailer for various original HBO Max series coming in 2023. The trailer, which also included footage of the upcoming Barry season 4, Succession season 4, and The Last of Us, provided viewers with their first look at Jodie Foster in her first recurring television role since she was a child star in Western TV series Gunsmoke in a handful of episodes between 1969 and 1972. The actor, who is best known for her roles in Taxi Driver and horror movie Silence of the Lambs, will be playing police detective Liz Danvers.
ComicBook
Yellowstone Season 5 Return Date Revealed
Yellowstone returned for its midseason finale on Sunday night, ringing in the New Year with a wild episode that saw major changes for the Dutton family and left fans with a lot of questions. For fans, the series' return was a welcome one as the popular drama had taken a week off for the Christmas holiday, but now fans are faced with another break and another question just as big as the ones set up in the midseason finale: when will Yellowstone be back with the rest of Season 5? Unfortunately for fans, it's going to be a bit of a wait. The series doesn't return until this summer.
msn.com
Yellowstone's Jennifer Landon Speculates That Jimmy May Be The Real Villain Of The Show
For those who missed it, the return of Jimmy Hurdstram on "Yellowstone" left many fans divided, with some saying it's too soon and completely unwarranted. But for fellow cast member Jennifer Landon — aka Teeter — there's a much more morbid reason for wanting to think twice about Jefferson White's character moving forward.
soapoperanetwork.com
First Look at Erika Slezak’s Return to ‘Blue Bloods’ (Exclusive Photos)
Best known for her portrayal as Victoria Lord Buchanan on “One Life to Live,” Erika Slezak is set to reprise her role as Donna Duvall in the Friday, January 6 episode of “Blue Bloods,” entitled “Nothing Sacred.” With fans planning their primetime viewing schedule around her appearance, Soap Opera Network has your first look at her next appearance on the hit drama series.
7 new Netflix releases I think everyone will be talking about next week
Netflix has started the year off strong, as the first week of 2023 draws to a close, with no less than three Netflix releases that have come out in recent days dominating the streamer’s Top 10 chart in the US. In last week’s edition of our regular look-ahead at...
Cole Hauser Ready To Take Over As ‘Yellowstone’ Lead If Kevin Costner Ends Up Walking: Sources
Yellowstone star Cole Hauser has become close with series star Kevin Costner since the show began, but insiders believe it’s all part of a plan to nab the lead role if Kevin walks away, RadarOnline.com has learned. Sources revealed that Costner, 67, has taken Hauser, 47, under his wing and their bond resulted in better storylines and more screen time for the young actor, who plays ranch foreman Rip Wheeler. “Cole doesn’t want to do anything to offend Kevin. He likes him and doesn’t mind his grumpiness or long, drawn-out silences, but he sees an opening here,” said a source....
'Yellowstone' Star Piper Perabo Calls Kevin Costner a 'Pro' At Kissing
Yellowstone fans were met with a romantic surprise after season 5, episode 7 of the Paramount Network western drama: John Dutton (Kevin Costner) and Summer Higgins (Piper Perabo) finally made good on their flirtatious advances. They kissed, and with that kiss brought a whole new world of change and questions with it. But was it a simulated kiss, since it was behind a hat and all? And did Costner actually know what he was doing? According to actress Piper Perabo, he certainly did.
Why Sarah Atwood From Yellowstone Looks So Familiar
In September of 2022, "Yellowstone" fans got their first extended look at the show's fifth season when Paramount Network premiered its first full-length "Yellowstone" Season 5 trailer. This preview notably opens on footage of John Dutton (Kevin Costner) swearing in to the office of Governor of Montana, which is perhaps the most notable shakeup to a longtime character's storyline to occur around the time of Season 5's start.
How Gerald McRaney Behaves On NCIS: Los Angeles Set According To Daniela Ruah
On set, actors often spend long hours together. Whether it's getting scenes right, reading through scripts, or overall hanging out between takes, they're bound to develop some strong friendships. On the other side of it, working with other performers can be nerve-wracking. What if you don't get along with a particular actor? Some may have different acting styles or methods that could clash with other personalities.
Jeremy Renner 911 Call Reveals Marvel Star's Torso Was 'Completely Crushed' In Horrific Snowplow Accident: Report
Jeremy Renner was rushed to the hospital in critical condition due to "blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries" after he was "completely crushed" by a snowplow on Sunday, January 1. Now, 911 emergency call logs have revealed gruesome details of the Hawkeye star's shocking injuries. The call log notes stated that Renner was having an "extremely difficult" time breathing and bleeding heavily from his head and other injured parts of his body. He could be heard making noises of pain in the background of the 911 call.JEREMY RENNER 'LOST A LOT OF BLOOD' AFTER SNOW PLOW RAN OVER HIS LEG...
AdWeek
Netflix Cancels Blockbuster After One Season
Netflix has closed the door on Blockbuster, canceling the workplace comedy after only one season. Since its Nov. 3 premiere, the series never gained much traction, with Blockbuster failing to enter Netflix’s Top 10 English-language programming ranking. The series centered on the fictitious location of the last Blockbuster Video...
1 ‘Gunsmoke’ Episode CBS Didn’t Want You to See Because They Thought It Made Amanda Blake Look Bad
CBS didn't want a specific episode of 'Gunsmoke' to air because they didn't like how it portrayed Amanda Blake's Miss Kitty.
Popculture
Johnny Depp Movies Being Pulled From Netflix This Weekend
Johnny Depp has two movies that are being pulled from Netflix this weekend, giving fans just days to stream them once more before they disappear from the streamer. Come the new year, Chocolat (2000) and Blow (2001) will not be available to watch on Netflix. However, fans will still be able to watch Depp's Oscar-nominated crime drama, Donnie Brasco, which co-stars Al Pacino and the late Anne Heche.
Popculture
'Yellowstone': Cole Hauser Lands New Western Role
Yellowstone star Cole Hauser did not take a break from the Western genre after filming the hit Paramount Network's latest season. Instead, he filmed Dead Man's Hand, a movie shot in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Lionsgate's Grindhouse Entertainment Group picked up North American distribution rights to the project on Tuesday, reports Deadline. The film is expected to be released in 2023.
SheKnows
Legendary Young & Restless and Days of Our Lives Star Dead at the Age of 86
It’s never easy to say farewell. We thought that we’d made it through the worst of 2022, but it looks like the year had one more heartbreaking surprise up its sleeve before letting us move on. It turns out, our sister site Variety reports, Quinn Redeker passed away on December 20, 2022. He was 86 years old.
Here’s Who Took Miss Kitty Russell’s Place on ‘Gunsmoke’ After Amanda Blake Left
After Amanda Blake left 'Gunsmoke,' here's a look at who replaced Miss Kitty Russell as the owner of the Long Branch.
ComicBook
Netflix Just Added One of the Best Action Movies of the Past Decade
A slew of new content has been added to Netflix to kickstart a new month but among the titles they've added is one of the best action films of the past decade, The Raid 2. The 2014 Indonesian action thriller film, a sequel to 2011's breakout The Raid: Redemption, is now available for streaming on the service, and while it's worth seeking out its predecessor, those eager for a great time (albeit a very violent one) would do good to seek it out. Some other notable movies that Netflix has added this week include Tom Cruise's Minority Report, the classic musical Grease, the first five films in the Rocky franchise, the fan-favorite Edgar Wright movie Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, and the classic action film Top Gun.
Comments / 2