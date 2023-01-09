Read full article on original website
These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in TennesseeDiana RusTennessee State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From KnoxvilleTed RiversKnoxville, TN
Biggest gas station in the world to open soon in SeviervilleAsh JurbergSevierville, TN
Aspiring Model With Lymphedema Encourages Us All to Embrace Beauty in Our DifferencesKim JosephKnoxville, TN
wvlt.tv
VIDEO: Knoxville couple helps bald eagle stranded in street
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville couple managed to give a bald eagle a little help Monday. Nathan Van Gundy told WVLT News that he and his wife Lori were on the way home from the grocery store when they spotted the eagle in the middle of Ruggles Ferry Pike in East Knoxville.
wvlt.tv
Thursday morning flights on time at McGhee Tyson after a day of cancellations, delays
At the beginning of January, residents were given eviction notices by the owners this time, telling them the city had purchased the property and they would have to leave at the end of the month, with a few exceptions allowing some to stay until the middle of February. There is...
Fire damages Maryville home on Huffstetler Road
Crews are working on a structure fire in Blount County Tuesday, according to Chief Doug McClanahan.
Mulch company triples Knoxville tree service’s disposal cost
Inflation has hit everyone across the country recently. As consumers, we see price hikes all the time and so do small business owners.
Silver alert issued for woman missing from Claiborne County
A silver alert has been issued for a woman with a medical condition missing from Claiborne County.
rockytopinsider.com
Five-Star Receiver Visiting Tennessee For January Junior Day
Five-star class of 2024 receiver Ryan Wingo is unofficially visiting Tennessee this weekend for the Vols’ junior day, 247sports Steve Wiltfong reported Tuesday afternoon. Wingo is one of the top prospects in the country, ranking as the No. 14 player and No. 3 receiver in the country according to the 247sports composite rankings. The Saint Louis native is the top player in the state of Missouri.
Blackhorse Pub & Brewery closes Knoxville location
After opening its Alcoa location in 2019, the Blackhorse Pub & Brewery announced closing the Knoxville building Sunday morning.
These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in Tennessee
Tennessee is a landlocked state in the United States southeastern area. Tennessee is the 36th-largest state by area and has the 15th-most population. Tennessee has a humid subtropical climate for the most part, with the exception of some higher elevations in the Appalachians, which have a cooler mountain temperate or humid continental climate.
Snow possible Friday, here’s when and where
Snow is expected Friday in some higher elevations of East Tennessee.
wvlt.tv
RAM hosting free pop-up clinic in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Remote Area Medical will be offering a free pop-up clinic in Knoxville Jan. 13-15 offering dental, vision and medical care to those in need. The clinic will be hosted at 3301 E. Magnolia Ave. The event will not require an ID and services will be provided...
Johnson City Press
Briefs: Morristown man dies while fishing
MORRISTOWN — A man who was fishing with his son on an East Tennessee lake has died after falling from a boat into the cold water, wildlife officials said. Jeremy Gene Keen, 47, and his 14-year-old son were trolling in a small aluminum boat on Cherokee Lake when Keen fell into the water, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said in a news release.
wvlt.tv
Win free groceries for year in Save A Lot sweepstakes
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - You can win free groceries for a year by entering a contest sponsored by Save A Lot. The sweepstakes opened on Sunday, Jan. 8 and will run until Jan. 22, when one lucky winner will be randomly selected. The award will come in the form of...
Woman reports hit-and-run in West Knox County
A woman says she was hit by a vehicle near a fast-food restaurant Sunday night, according to Knoxville Police Department spokesperson Scott Erland.
wvlt.tv
U.S. Olympic Team Trials coming to Knoxville
This Tennessee County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker analyzed data to determine which county has the shortest life expectancy in Tennessee.
wvlt.tv
City of Knoxville planning UT campus expansion
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A bridge connecting The University of Tennessee to the southern banks of the Tennessee River is under development and will be known as the Pedestrian Bridge. The bridge would consist of walking and bike trails only, starting from Thompson-Boling Arena across to the South Knox waterfront,...
Human remains found in bag along Douglas Lake in 2019 identified
Remains of Earl Joseph Pizzoferrato of Knoxville were found in a golf bag along Douglas Lake in 2019.
Deputies search for missing man last seen in Powell
Authorities are asking for assistance in locating a missing man in Knox County, according to the Knox County Sheriff's Office.
No children injured in Morristown school bus crash
A crash involving a school bus in Hamblen County Tuesday afternoon, according to Morristown Police Department.
Man convicted of raping unconscious UT student in 2020
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man has been found guilty of raping a University of Tennessee student while she was unconscious, according to the Knox County district attorney’s office. Gavin John Quaedvlieg, 25, was found guilty of rape following a two-day trial. The crime took place on February 23, 2020, at which point both the […]
