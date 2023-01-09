ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alcoa, TN

wvlt.tv

VIDEO: Knoxville couple helps bald eagle stranded in street

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville couple managed to give a bald eagle a little help Monday. Nathan Van Gundy told WVLT News that he and his wife Lori were on the way home from the grocery store when they spotted the eagle in the middle of Ruggles Ferry Pike in East Knoxville.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Five-Star Receiver Visiting Tennessee For January Junior Day

Five-star class of 2024 receiver Ryan Wingo is unofficially visiting Tennessee this weekend for the Vols’ junior day, 247sports Steve Wiltfong reported Tuesday afternoon. Wingo is one of the top prospects in the country, ranking as the No. 14 player and No. 3 receiver in the country according to the 247sports composite rankings. The Saint Louis native is the top player in the state of Missouri.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Diana Rus

These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in Tennessee

Tennessee is a landlocked state in the United States southeastern area. Tennessee is the 36th-largest state by area and has the 15th-most population. Tennessee has a humid subtropical climate for the most part, with the exception of some higher elevations in the Appalachians, which have a cooler mountain temperate or humid continental climate.
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

RAM hosting free pop-up clinic in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Remote Area Medical will be offering a free pop-up clinic in Knoxville Jan. 13-15 offering dental, vision and medical care to those in need. The clinic will be hosted at 3301 E. Magnolia Ave. The event will not require an ID and services will be provided...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Johnson City Press

Briefs: Morristown man dies while fishing

MORRISTOWN — A man who was fishing with his son on an East Tennessee lake has died after falling from a boat into the cold water, wildlife officials said. Jeremy Gene Keen, 47, and his 14-year-old son were trolling in a small aluminum boat on Cherokee Lake when Keen fell into the water, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said in a news release.
MORRISTOWN, TN
wvlt.tv

Win free groceries for year in Save A Lot sweepstakes

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - You can win free groceries for a year by entering a contest sponsored by Save A Lot. The sweepstakes opened on Sunday, Jan. 8 and will run until Jan. 22, when one lucky winner will be randomly selected. The award will come in the form of...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

U.S. Olympic Team Trials coming to Knoxville

At the beginning of January, residents were given eviction notices by the owners this time, telling them the city had purchased the property and they would have to leave at the end of the month, with a few exceptions allowing some to stay until the middle of February. There is...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

City of Knoxville planning UT campus expansion

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A bridge connecting The University of Tennessee to the southern banks of the Tennessee River is under development and will be known as the Pedestrian Bridge. The bridge would consist of walking and bike trails only, starting from Thompson-Boling Arena across to the South Knox waterfront,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Man convicted of raping unconscious UT student in 2020

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man has been found guilty of raping a University of Tennessee student while she was unconscious, according to the Knox County district attorney’s office. Gavin John Quaedvlieg, 25, was found guilty of rape following a two-day trial. The crime took place on February 23, 2020, at which point both the […]
KNOXVILLE, TN

