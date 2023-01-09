Read full article on original website
Related
Why the Maple Leafs May Have William Nylander Play Center After Brief Flirtation in Preseason
William Nylander may finally skate at center if Auston Matthews is not available to play against the Nashville Predators. Judging by his recent play, it appears the Toronto Maple Leafs forward is ready for the challenge.
The Hockey Writers
Do the Edmonton Oilers Have a Culture Problem?
While the Edmonton Oilers have suffered several frustrating losses through the first half of the 2022-23 season, Monday’s 6-3 drubbing by the Los Angeles Kings had to be one of the most painful. In what was a huge game against a division opponent, the Oilers seemed disinterested throughout much of the contest.
How the Maple Leafs Will Adjust With Defenseman TJ Brodie on Injured Reserve
Brodie was placed on Injured Reserve for the second time this season.
Alexandrov embracing role that will make him successful in NHL
ST. LOUIS -- Some of the more glowing reviews coming out of training camp this past September and October from Blues coach Craig Berube were how good of a showing Nikita Alexandrov had. So good that those in the media covering the team thought that Alexandrov had made the opening night roster, ...
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs Can Bulk Up Defence with Predators’ Ekholm
It’s the new year and the NHL trade talk continues to heat up with players constantly being added to watch and trade lists. For the Toronto Maple Leafs and given where they’re currently in the standings, they’re expected to be buyers at the deadline in hopes of making a deep playoff run.
Maple Leafs’ Auston Matthews Day-to-Day with Injury 'That's Been Lingering For A While'
Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews will miss his first game this season with an undisclosed ailment.
Charlotte Hornets at Toronto Raptors Game Preview
Everything you need to know in preparation for Tuesday's game in Toronto against the Raptors.
NBC Sports
Should Celtics make in-season trade? Five targets worth considering
We know what you're thinking: If it ain't broke, don't fix it. The Boston Celtics boast the NBA's best record (29-12) at the halfway point of their season. After losing five of six games in mid-December, they've responded by winning seven of their last nine and have elevated their game on both ends since the return of Robert Williams.
NBC Sports
Watch Heat’s Dewayne Dedmon get ejected for tossing massage gun onto court
This is a new one: An ejection for throwing a massage gun on the court. Dewayne Dedmon came off the bench for the shorthanded Heat Monday night, playing from late in the first quarter through the first couple of minutes of the second. When he was subbed out he was hot and had words with Heat coach Erik Spoelstra, and in storming past him and toward the locker room Dedmon hit one of the team’s massage guns launching it onto the court. Of course he was ejected for that.
Comments / 0