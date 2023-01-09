ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

Related
The Hockey Writers

Do the Edmonton Oilers Have a Culture Problem?

While the Edmonton Oilers have suffered several frustrating losses through the first half of the 2022-23 season, Monday’s 6-3 drubbing by the Los Angeles Kings had to be one of the most painful. In what was a huge game against a division opponent, the Oilers seemed disinterested throughout much of the contest.
The Hockey Writers

Maple Leafs Can Bulk Up Defence with Predators’ Ekholm

It’s the new year and the NHL trade talk continues to heat up with players constantly being added to watch and trade lists. For the Toronto Maple Leafs and given where they’re currently in the standings, they’re expected to be buyers at the deadline in hopes of making a deep playoff run.
NASHVILLE, TN
NBC Sports

Should Celtics make in-season trade? Five targets worth considering

We know what you're thinking: If it ain't broke, don't fix it. The Boston Celtics boast the NBA's best record (29-12) at the halfway point of their season. After losing five of six games in mid-December, they've responded by winning seven of their last nine and have elevated their game on both ends since the return of Robert Williams.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Watch Heat’s Dewayne Dedmon get ejected for tossing massage gun onto court

This is a new one: An ejection for throwing a massage gun on the court. Dewayne Dedmon came off the bench for the shorthanded Heat Monday night, playing from late in the first quarter through the first couple of minutes of the second. When he was subbed out he was hot and had words with Heat coach Erik Spoelstra, and in storming past him and toward the locker room Dedmon hit one of the team’s massage guns launching it onto the court. Of course he was ejected for that.
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy