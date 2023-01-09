ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

WXIA 11 Alive

Highlights from Athens | Re-watch parade celebration for Georgia Bulldogs

ATHENS, Ga. — The Georgia Bulldogs were welcomed by fans in Athens on Saturday to celebrate their second straight national title. In a sea of red and black, Coach Kirby Smart, quarterback Stetson Bennett and other players greeted fans in the crowded streets. Here are some moments from the...
WXIA 11 Alive

Georgia Bulldogs' Malaki Starks moonlights as Your Pie pizza chef

ATHENS, Ga. — Stetson Bennett is not the only member of the National Champion Georgia Bulldogs to dabble in the restaurant game. Thursday evening in Athens, 5-star freshman safety Malaki Starks prepared some pizza at Your Pie’s original Athens Beechwood location. Starks’ specialty is the “Mala-Pie,” which includes...
