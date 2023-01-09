ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

hawaiinewsnow.com

Calling all Hawaii war veterans: You could be eligible for free medical care

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Department of Veterans Affairs is hosting a benefits workshop this Saturday as part of their PACT Act to expand healthcare to veterans exposed to toxins. The workshop is from 9 a.m. to noon at the Oahu Veterans Centers center. They’re offering registration help, vaccinations and...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Korean community celebrates 120th anniversary of immigration to Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Some 120 years ago, Christ United Methodist Church in Makiki was a sanctuary for the first 102 Korea immigrants who came to work on Hawaii’s plantations. In a special gathering Friday, the Korean community honored those pioneers at the historic site. “It’s not only the place...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Legislators push to legalize marijuana in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Hawaii legislators and advocates in support of legalizing marijuana are feeling optimistic about their goals in 2023, mainly because Gov. Josh Green is in support of legalizing the drug. They feel that with his support legalization is more possible than ever.
HAWAII STATE
bigislandvideonews.com

Emergency SNAP Benefits Extended For Final Time

HONOLULU, Hawaiʻi - The governor signed a sixth emergency proclamation to extend federal funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) emergency allotment benefits. (BIVN) – A sixth emergency relief period has been declared by Governor Josh Green, with the intention of relieving food insecurity in Hawaiʻi during the...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

5 years ago today, a false missile alert threw Hawaii into a panic

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Exactly five years ago on Friday, Hawaii residents and visitors woke up to a terrifying emergency alert on their cell phones that sent a wave of panic across the state. The message warned of a ballistic missile heading for Hawaii. It read, “BALLISTIC MISSILE THREAT INBOUND TO...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

After months of negotiations, Straub nurses accept new, 3-year contract

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After working for months without a contract, Straub Medical Center nurses have accepted a new, three-year deal. The Hawaii Nurses Association, the union that represents nurses, said Friday that a majority of the nurses voted in favor of ratifying the new contract. That was about 91% of more than 400 nurses.
HONOLULU, HI
mauinow.com

Gov. Green declares 6th Emergency Relief Period for food insecurity

Governor Josh Green, M.D. signed a sixth emergency proclamation to extend federal funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program emergency allotment benefits, in keeping with ongoing federal COVID relief efforts. “The emergency proclamation continues through the next 60 days; However the federal government passed the 2023 Consolidated Appropriations Act and...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Friday, January 13, 2023

Saying goodbye to the trade winds for a short period of time. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, January 12, 2023. Forecast: Giant swell slowly dropping, light winds on the way. Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins. Updated: Jan. 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM HST. |. Light...
HAWAII STATE

