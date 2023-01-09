Read full article on original website
hawaiinewsnow.com
Calling all Hawaii war veterans: You could be eligible for free medical care
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Department of Veterans Affairs is hosting a benefits workshop this Saturday as part of their PACT Act to expand healthcare to veterans exposed to toxins. The workshop is from 9 a.m. to noon at the Oahu Veterans Centers center. They’re offering registration help, vaccinations and...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Korean community celebrates 120th anniversary of immigration to Hawaii
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Some 120 years ago, Christ United Methodist Church in Makiki was a sanctuary for the first 102 Korea immigrants who came to work on Hawaii’s plantations. In a special gathering Friday, the Korean community honored those pioneers at the historic site. “It’s not only the place...
Great Escapes: Our guide to Honolulu, HI
Get ready for sun all year round, fresh poke, and sand between your toes.
Egg prices up: Thinking of owning chickens in Hawaii?
Although there are feral chickens walking around Hawaii, owning chickens that produce farm fresh eggs daily is very different.
Turning to local farms amid high Hawaii egg prices
"Budget, budget, budget. You tend to use it more for other things than food so, you got to go places where you can shop conveniently and be happy," Aiea resident Joe Black said.
KITV.com
Legislators push to legalize marijuana in Hawaii
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Hawaii legislators and advocates in support of legalizing marijuana are feeling optimistic about their goals in 2023, mainly because Gov. Josh Green is in support of legalizing the drug. They feel that with his support legalization is more possible than ever.
bigislandvideonews.com
Emergency SNAP Benefits Extended For Final Time
HONOLULU, Hawaiʻi - The governor signed a sixth emergency proclamation to extend federal funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) emergency allotment benefits. (BIVN) – A sixth emergency relief period has been declared by Governor Josh Green, with the intention of relieving food insecurity in Hawaiʻi during the...
Hawaii gets over 363 acres of land back from military
The USAF leased the lands from DHHL under a 25-year lease for an annual cost of $40,270. This lease expired at the end of 2022.
Waianae woman shares story after scam: ‘Don’t panic’
A Waianae woman has a message after she lost hundreds of dollars to a scammer: Don't panic.
hawaiinewsnow.com
DOH confirms presence of ‘Kraken’ COVID variant through wastewater testing
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s Department of Health is tracking a new highly contagious COVID subvariant known as “The Kraken,” which now makes up about 30% of all cases across the country. Public health experts believe it could be the next dominant strain worldwide and DOH officials confirmed...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Task force: State has lost battle to eradicate coconut rhinoceros beetle on Oahu
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The head of the state’s Coconut Rhinoceros Beetle Task Force says the state has lost the battle to eradicate the pests on Oahu ― and is now moving resources toward preventing its spread to other islands. The large beetles, with their characteristic horns, are a...
hawaiinewsnow.com
For the first time in nearly three years, inflation has fallen on a monthly basis
Task force: State has lost battle to eradicate coconut rhinoceros beetle on Oahu. The large beetles, with their characteristic horns, are a major pest of coconut palms and other trees. Officer in North Shore murder trial testifies suspect tried to lick blood from his hands. Updated: 9 minutes ago. |
hawaiinewsnow.com
Fifth annual TransPacific Volleyball Championships gets going at Hawaii Convention Center
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hundreds for youth volleyball teams from around the globe kicked off a weekend of competition at the Hawaii Convention Center in the fifth annual TransPacific Volleyball Championships. More than 2,000 athletes are set to hit the teraflex inside the Convention Center during the three day tourney, bringing...
hawaiinewsnow.com
5 years ago today, a false missile alert threw Hawaii into a panic
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Exactly five years ago on Friday, Hawaii residents and visitors woke up to a terrifying emergency alert on their cell phones that sent a wave of panic across the state. The message warned of a ballistic missile heading for Hawaii. It read, “BALLISTIC MISSILE THREAT INBOUND TO...
hawaiinewsnow.com
A loaf of bread for $10.99? Inflation might be easing but sticker shock is still real
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Inflation might be easing, but anyone who has gone grocery shopping lately knows prices for common staples are still high ― especially on the neighbor islands. At a KTA Superstore in Hilo, for example, the price for a loaf of bread recently was $10.99. And that...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Local organization plants thousands of koa trees in an effort to save the wood used in guitars
Local organization plants thousands of koa trees in an effort to save the wood used in guitars
hawaiinewsnow.com
After months of negotiations, Straub nurses accept new, 3-year contract
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After working for months without a contract, Straub Medical Center nurses have accepted a new, three-year deal. The Hawaii Nurses Association, the union that represents nurses, said Friday that a majority of the nurses voted in favor of ratifying the new contract. That was about 91% of more than 400 nurses.
mauinow.com
Gov. Green declares 6th Emergency Relief Period for food insecurity
Governor Josh Green, M.D. signed a sixth emergency proclamation to extend federal funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program emergency allotment benefits, in keeping with ongoing federal COVID relief efforts. “The emergency proclamation continues through the next 60 days; However the federal government passed the 2023 Consolidated Appropriations Act and...
5 years since missile alert was accidentally sent out
On Jan. 13, 2018 at 8:07 a.m., a routine test with the emergency alert system was accidentally sent out to the entire state of Hawaii.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Friday, January 13, 2023
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Friday, January 13, 2023
