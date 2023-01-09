Sunday Evening Forecast Jan 8th

More scattered showers for our first weekend of 2023. Rain totals have been very light along with breezy southerly winds. This is good news as it has allowed us to at least catch our breath a little before the next wave of Pacific moisture rolls on in tonight and in to Monday. Widespread Flood watches are in effect as multiple inches of rain are expected. Winds from the south have also prompted the National Weather Service to issue widespread Wind Advisories & Warnings which will last in to Tuesday. Surf Advisories will stay in play through Tuesday as well with big waves expected along west and northwest facing beaches. There is a lot of moisture associated with this next storm, be careful and check for frequent updates via our on air shows and website. We will monitor and update as needed any tweaks to timing and or expected intensity changes.

Looking ahead, Wednesday should stay dry as well as in to early Thursday. But, more showers could develop by late Thursday and in to Friday. Then we are monitoring very closely what we might see next weekend. For now, we'll call for more rain and wind. Some forecast models see the potential for very high rain rates and big accumulations. We still have a few days to get ready for that and we have to get through the next couple of days which will definitely be wet! Again, keep a close eye on our broadcasts and website for a busy week ahead!

