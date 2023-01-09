ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News Channel 3-12

Sunday Evening Forecast Jan 8th

By Shawn Quien
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oQOrD_0k7w3Jq200

More scattered showers for our first weekend of 2023. Rain totals have been very light along with breezy southerly winds. This is good news as it has allowed us to at least catch our breath a little before the next wave of Pacific moisture rolls on in tonight and in to Monday. Widespread Flood watches are in effect as multiple inches of rain are expected. Winds from the south have also prompted the National Weather Service to issue widespread Wind Advisories & Warnings which will last in to Tuesday. Surf Advisories will stay in play through Tuesday as well with big waves expected along west and northwest facing beaches. There is a lot of moisture associated with this next storm, be careful and check for frequent updates via our on air shows and website. We will monitor and update as needed any tweaks to timing and or expected intensity changes.

Looking ahead, Wednesday should stay dry as well as in to early Thursday. But, more showers could develop by late Thursday and in to Friday. Then we are monitoring very closely what we might see next weekend. For now, we'll call for more rain and wind. Some forecast models see the potential for very high rain rates and big accumulations. We still have a few days to get ready for that and we have to get through the next couple of days which will definitely be wet! Again, keep a close eye on our broadcasts and website for a busy week ahead!

The post Sunday Evening Forecast Jan 8th appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS10 ABC

1/7/2023: Weekend has cloudy start, sunny finish

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie: We’ve got another cloudy day lined up for your Saturday. Expect high temps near 40 and a bit of a breeze at times this afternoon. A few flurries are possible in the hills & mountains. Tonight, temperatures get colder than they have been the past couple […]
The Weather Channel

January-March Temperature Outlook: Colder Trend In North, Mild Southern Tier

Colder-than-average temperatures across parts of the northern tier are expected to start 2023. Much of the southern U.S. will trend warmer than average during the January-March period. La Niña remains an important driver of the weather patterns across the Lower 48. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter...
GEORGIA STATE
WCPO

When to expect a wintry mix this weekend

It was a beautiful start to the weekend with warm temperatures and sunshine but changes are on the way and will ramp up overnight. The mostly clear skies this evening will give way to mostly cloudy conditions as we move into the overnight tonight. We will be dry for most of the night, but after 4 or 5 a.m. we will see a chance for some snowflakes, sleet, or sprinkles. The wintry mix is only likely to last until around 8 a.m. before we dry up. Temperatures will drop into the upper 20s for the overnight tonight as well.
CBS42.com

Staying dry through Wednesday, Weather AWARE on Thursday

An area of high pressure will build over Alabama today. We will have a pleasant day with plenty of sunshine. It will be a little warmer with high temperatures in the lower 60s. Tonight, clouds will build across the region and it will not be as cold. Lows will be...
ALABAMA STATE
NBC Connecticut

Second Half of Weekend Will Start Cold Before Sunshine Returns

The second half of the weekend will start off cold before sunshine returns. There will be clearing overnight Saturday, which will lead to a cold Sunday morning. Lows will be in the mid 20s. The sunshine will return during the day and highs will be in the upper 30s and...
ktalnews.com

Warmer temperatures lead to Wednesday night storms

Mild temperatures settled back into the ArkLaTex to start the week. We will see a big warm-up Tuesday and Wednesday ahead of our next chance of showers and a few thunderstorms. The week ends with a brief cool down and weekend warm-up. Warm air quickly returns: We will likely see...
WLBT

First Alert Forecast: few showers, warm & breezy Thursday; stormy periods Friday

THURSDAY: Expect variably to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the 60s and 70s. Occasional showers will push northward along the south winds. Highest chance will tend to be west of I-55. We’ll trend mostly cloudy overnight with lows in the 50s to near 60 with a relative lull in activity. We’ll watch toward the west nearing sunrise as our next system approaches.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Turnto10.com

Periods of heavy rain, strong winds through Friday, then arctic cold, windy Christmas

It's a Weather Alert Day for rain and wind into Friday across Southern New England from two storm systems: one pushing through the Great Lakes, and a secondary Low Pressure pushing up from the Carolina coast. Winds SE 20-40 mph with gusts to 60 mph are possible through Friday, then WSW in the afternoon and night. That could be enough for tree damage and power loss, so be prepared and keep devices charged.
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
17K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy