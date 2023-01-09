Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Seattle Cop Fired for DV Assault at Officer's Farewell PartyJustin WardSeattle, WA
Geno Smith Breaks Russell Wilson Seahawks RecordOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Seattle church parishioners scared off by homeless people camping near, homeless using church address for deliveriesAmarie M.Seattle, WA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Seattle Public School District is suing Facebook, SnapChat, Instagram, TikTok, and YoutubeMichelle NorthropSeattle, WA
Related
Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett
Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision
With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Pete Carroll's priceless reaction to Seahawks-49ers wild-card game: 'Unfortunately, we’re playing the Niners'
Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll was excited about advancing to the playoffs this week but was admittedly less enthused about having to face San Francisco in the wild-card round.
Here's how much it costs to see the 49ers and Seahawks on Saturday
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) — The San Francisco 49ers are rolling into the NFL postseason red-hot — winners of their last 10 contests. The first team in their way is their NFC West rival Seattle Seahawks, who are surprisingly back in the playoffs after trading quarterback Russell Wilson in the offseason. The showdown kicks off […]
Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game
The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
Kliff Kingsbury Is Already Being Mentioned For A New Job
The Arizona Cardinals cleaned house on Monday morning. Just one year after they extended the contract of head coach Kliff Kingsbury, they fired him after the team finished with a 4-13 record. He spent four seasons as the head coach and finished with a 28-37-1 record. Even though he was...
Cowboys player has warrant issued for arrest days before playoffs
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams was involved in a serious car accident last month, and the incident has led to a warrant being issued for his arrest. Police in Plano, Texas, told TMZ on Wednesday that a warrant has been issued for Williams on a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving. A police spokesperson said... The post Cowboys player has warrant issued for arrest days before playoffs appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Seahawks defender wants FOX Sports host to pay up on preseason wager
One Seattle Seahawks player had the receipts ready after his team officially clinched a playoff berth over the weekend. Seattle defeated the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday to finish with a winning record on the year (9-8) as well as earn themselves a spot in the postseason (after the Detroit Lions knocked off the Green... The post Seahawks defender wants FOX Sports host to pay up on preseason wager appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
Seahawks Designate WR D’Wayne Eskridge To Return
This opens up a three-week window for him to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster. Eskridge, 25, was a three-year starter at Western Michigan and was named first-team All-MAC as a senior. The Seahawks drafted Eskridge with pick No. 56 overall in the second round in the 2021 NFL Draft.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
CV Grad Justin Topa Traded to Seattle Mariners
On Saturday night, Chenango Valley graduate and major league baseball's Justin Topa was traded from the Milwaukee Brewers to the Seattle Mariners. The Long Island University product appeared in 17 games for the Brewers across three seasons, being credited with 18.1 innings. The 31-year-old CV grad joins Seattle catcher Cal Raleigh, who also has connections to the Southern Tier.
FOX Sports
Seahawks unexpected playoff spot validates offseason choices
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Ten months to the day the Seattle Seahawks entered the next chapter of their history, they qualified for the playoffs in a season where pundits believed they would be in the league’s basement. On March 8, 2022, Seattle started that new chapter with the...
Yardbarker
Seahawks QB Geno Smith on Contract Talks: 'Business First'
When the Seattle Seahawks beat the Los Angeles Rams 19-16 in overtime at Lumen Field on Sunday night, they didn't know what would happen next. Seattle's playoff hopes hung in the arms of the Detroit Lions, who got the job done and defeated the Green Bay Packers to send the Seahawks to the playoffs, where they'll visit the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on Saturday in the NFC Wild Card.
CBS Sports
Panthers' Tommy Tremble: Finishes second season
Tremble caught 19 of 32 targets for 174 yards and three touchdowns while playing all 17 games in the 2022 season. Tremble's receiving output closely resembled that of his 2021 rookie campaign, although he totaled one more touchdown this term. In an underwhelming offense alongside fellow tight end Ian Thomas, Tremble's upside was restricted. While a potential change in the coaching staff and starting quarterback this offseason could offer Tremble a new situation in 2023, it's also possible Carolina adds a more dynamic tight end to go with he and Thomas, leaving the former third-rounder's stock in question for the time being.
CBS Sports
49ers' Javon Kinlaw: Still dealing with injury
Kinlaw (knee) was listed as a limited participant on the 49ers' injury report Tuesday. Kinlaw was activated from injured reserve Dec. 23 and played in each of the final three games of the regular season, though he's still routinely appeared on the injury report with this lingering knee injury. The 25-year-old did play 42 percent of San Francisco's defensive snaps Week 18, marking his most significant playing time since returning from IR. With fellow defensive tackle Arik Armstead (foot/ankle) also dealing with persistent injuries, it will be worth monitoring the status of these two heading into Saturday's wild-card matchup versus Seattle.
CBS Sports
49ers' Tyrion Davis-Price: Disappointing rookie campaign
Davis-Price finishes his rookie season with 34 rushing attempts for 99 yards and no touchdowns or receptions across six active games. Davis-Price had an opportunity to earn significant playing time following starter Elijah Mitchell's Week 1 injury, but he wound up falling behind undrafted rookie Jordan Mason and practice-squad veteran Tevin Coleman on the depth chart at multiple points throughout the year. The third-round pick didn't show enough as a pure runner in limited opportunities, and he didn't profile as a pass-catcher out of college. Davis-Price will have to fight for his spot on the active roster with San Francisco in 2023 after a lackluster start to his career.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Skylar Thompson: Practices in full
Thompson (ankle) was a full participant in practice Wednesday, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports. Per Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com, head coach Mike McDaniel indicated Monday that Thompson sustained "some bumps and bruises" during the Dolphins' Week 18 win over the Jets, but the quarterback's ankle injury didn't prevent him from participating fully Wednesday. Meanwhile, McDaniel told Louis-Jacques that the Dolphins are currently preparing for Thompson to start Sunday's wild-card game against the Bills, with Teddy Bridgewater still working his way back from a dislocated pinky finger on his throwing hand as well as a knee issue. Meanwhile, Tua Tagovailoa remains in the concussion protocol and won't be available this weekend.
CBS Sports
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Officially probable vs. Suns
Curry (shoulder) is listed as probable for Tuesday's game against the Suns, Kendra Andrews of ESPN reports. Curry took part in practice Friday, went through another full session Monday and now appears to be on track to play for the first time since Dec. 14. If the two-time MVP does play Tuesday, it'll put an end to an 11-game streak of absences due to a left shoulder injury. Given the layoff, it's possible the Warriors could exercise caution with Curry's workload for a game or two, but fantasy managers should feel mostly comfortable locking the star guard into lineups this week. Prior to the injury, Curry was averaging 29.7 points, 7.0 assists, 6.5 rebounds and 5.0 threes over his last 20 games.
CBS Sports
Titans' Caleb Shudak: Gets another deal with Titans
Tennessee signed Shudak to a reserve/future contract Tuesday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports. Shudak signed with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa this past offseason. The rookie then landed on the reserve/PUP list with an undisclosed injury in mid August, and he was not activated by Tennessee until Nov. 26. Shudak made his NFL debut Week 12 in place of injured starting kicker Randy Bullock, going 3-for-4 on field-goal attempts while converting his lone extra-point try. The 25-year-old Shudak finished the season on the team's practice squad, and he'll look for another chance to make the active roster during the 2023 offseason.
Comments / 0