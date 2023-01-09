ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Businesses hosting fundraiser for Damar Hamlin's Chasing M's Foundation, UCMC

By Kendria Lafleur
 6 days ago
The support remains strong for Damar Hamlin. Sunday, at The Banks, bars hosted a fundraiser to raise money for Hamlin’s charity and also UC Trauma Center.

"When they said that we were going to do it, I was like I love that. I'm really excited,” general manager of The Stretch, Carly Bice said.

The Stretch was among several bars who participated. They served up drinks for a cause. Fans in attendance, fully supported.

"Doesn't matter if you're Buffalo Bills fan or Bengals fans, or if you like football or not, everybody came together," Adriana Lehman said.

Damar has made steady progress since he was hospitalized. Sunday, he shared his first picture from his hospital bed giving a heart sign and wearing a "Love for Damar" shirt.

"We're glad to see him smiling," Lehman said.

His Chasing M’s Foundation gives back to the children of his home community of Western Pennsylvania. It’s also giving back to the UC trauma center now.

Hamlin tweeted how he's selling “Did we win?” shirts to raise money for first responders and the trauma center.

Seeing this and his progress has been the highlight of the week for fans and supporters.

“I think it was also a good role model for the kids that if you get together as a community to pray and send good energy or whatever it is that you believe in, that it works,” Lehman said.

