ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Chubb review recommends new integrity body for Australian carbon credits scheme

By Adam Morton and Peter Hannam
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s1IdK_0k7w396100
Australia's former chief scientist Professor Ian Chubb Photograph: Alan Porritt/AAP

A review of Australia’s controversial carbon credit system has recommended significant changes to how it is managed, but dismissed claims the scheme lacks integrity and is not delivering real cuts in greenhouse gas emissions.

The review panel, led by the former national chief scientist Prof Ian Chubb, found government agency the Clean Energy Regulator should be stripped of some of its roles running and overseeing the system to “enhance confidence and transparency”.

It also recommended the abolition of the emissions reduction assurance committee, the integrity body responsible for approving the methods used to create carbon credits. The panel said it should be replaced with a new body – it proposed a carbon abatement integrity committee – that would have increased responsibility and independence.

Related: Forest regeneration that earned multimillion-dollar carbon credits resulted in fewer trees, analysis finds

But the report released on Monday rejected detailed allegations by a team of academics led by Prof Andrew Macintosh, a former head of the emissions reduction assurance committee, that failures in the system mean more than 70% of carbon credits approved might not represent new or real cuts in emissions .

The panel said it did not share the view that the integrity of the scheme was in doubt, that the level of emissions reduction had been overstated, or that the carbon credits policy was not effective.

Carbon credits are issued for projects that use government-approved methods to store or avoid greenhouse gas emissions. One carbon credit is meant to represent one tonne of carbon dioxide. Credits can then be sold to the government or polluting businesses, which use them to offset their onsite emissions.

The climate change minister, Chris Bowen, promised to review the carbon credit system as part of Labor’s policy before the 2022 election.

Carbon credits are used by the government and polluting companies as an alternative to cutting carbon dioxide emissions.

Instead of reducing their own pollution, they can choose to buy carbon credits that are meant to represent a reduction in emissions elsewhere.

Each carbon credit represents one tonne of carbon dioxide that has either been stopped from going in the atmosphere, or sucked out of it.

Methods approved to generate carbon credits in Australia include regenerating native forest that has been cleared, protecting a forest that would otherwise have been cleared (known as “avoided deforestation”) and capturing and using emissions that leak from landfill sites to generate electricity.

Credits are bought by the government through the $4.5bn taxpayer-funded emissions reduction scheme or by polluters on the private market.

What the review found

In a press conference with Bowen on Monday, Chubb said the scheme was “not as broken as has been suggested”. He said it was a “human-designed process, implemented by human beings, and it will be a bit frayed at the edges”, but the system was “basically sound” with safeguards in place.

The Chubb review suggested some changes to methods used to create carbon credits that had been criticised – notably avoided deforestation, which rewards landowners for protecting forest they could have bulldozed. It said the existing method should no longer be used as the length of time since land-clearing permits had been issued for western New South Wales meant it would be hard to establish the landholders still genuinely intended to kill the trees.

The panel did not find major fault with the most popular method used to create credits, which rewards regrowing native forests in cleared outback areas. Landholders using this method, known as “human-induced regeneration”, have signed contracts with the federal government worth an estimated $1.5bn.

Related: Flaws in Australia’s carbon credits schemes undermine transparency, new report finds

Macintosh and his colleagues said some human-induced regeneration projects had been awarded carbon credits for managed forest regeneration when it had not occurred, and others for regeneration that would have occurred anyway because it was mostly just due to rainfall. They estimated that 165 projects had received 24.5m carbon credits, despite the combined area of forest and sparse woody vegetation cover going backwards by more than 60,000 hectares.

The Chubb review did not directly address that claim. The panel said the method was largely sound, but steps should be taken to ensure all projects conformed to what was intended – that the project areas would become native forest and permanently store carbon dioxide. It also suggested the regulator publish results of five-yearly project assessments.

The review was not critical of the current governance model, but recommended taking some powers off the Clean Energy Regulator to improve confidence in the scheme. It suggested the regulator keep responsibility for compliance and enforcement while a new independent body – the proposed committee – be set up to oversee approval and integrity, and a separate existing government body be given responsibility for buying carbon credits using taxpayer funds.

The panel suggested the government make more data about carbon credit projects publicly available and consider cancelling a percentage of all credits to improve confidence that the cuts being rewarded were “appropriately conservative”.

Reaction to the review

Macintosh said the team of academics that alleged problems with the scheme were “disappointed and confused” by the review as the panel recommended sweeping governance changes while also arguing the carbon credit system was “apparently working fine”. “It’s illogical,” he said.

He said his team’s findings received support from some of the country’s most esteemed scientific organisations, including the Australian Academy of Science, the Wentworth Group of Concerned Scientists and CSIRO. He said the review appeared to have ignored a report it commissioned from the Academy of Science that found significant problems with some methods.

Related: Australia risks being a ‘state sponsoring greenwashing’ if it relies on carbon offsets, expert warns

Bowen said the government had accepted in principle the review’s 16 recommendations, and would implement some changes immediately. He said the panel “not only got the balance right, but they applied a rigorous process, based on all the evidence”.

Carbon credits are expected to be central to the government’s promise to reduce industrial emissions using the safeguard mechanism , a policy introduced by the Coalition that to date has failed to stop pollution increasing. Further details of how Labor plans to change the safeguard mechanism are expected on Tuesday.

The extent to which credits should be made available to help meet government and corporate emissions reduction targets is contested. A UN group set up to crack down on the greenwashing of net zero pledges last year argued commitments must prioritise cuts in absolute emissions by 2030 in line with limiting global heating to 1.5C, with offsets to be used only for further reductions above and beyond that.

The Carbon Market Institute, which represents businesses that generate credits and companies that buy them, said the review had backed a “sound” framework while outlining improvements that could boost confidence in the scheme.

“Hopefully we can overcome the divisions of recent months and years and urgently move on to deliver a policy framework that is not only credible, sustainable and investable, but also capable of achieving at least 50% emission reductions by 2030 and negative emissions by 2050,” the institute’s chief executive, John Connor, said.

The Australian Conservation Foundation welcomed Chubb’s recommendations but said it had “serious concerns” about the failure to address existing problems. It called for on ground assessment of credits already issued using the avoided deforestation method to test whether they were “essentially junk” .

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

UK review of gender recognition list risks ‘trans travel ban’

Rishi Sunak has been told he risks “re-toxifying” his government’s record on LGBTQ+ rights and introducing “an effective trans travel ban” after the equalities minister announced a review of countries whose process for changing gender on legal documents is recognised by the UK. Kemi Badenoch...
electrek.co

Renewables to surpass coal as global electricity source in just 2 years

Clean energy achieved momentum globally in 2022, yet it was something destructive that triggered that momentum. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine catapulted the world into a global energy crisis. And that in turn sparked a drive to switch from fossil fuels to renewables. As European governments and businesses work to...
The Guardian

As long as Australia fails to transition away from fossil fuels, its climate policy is meaningless

If a climate policy does nothing to stop new gas and coalmines getting built then it’s not a climate policy, it’s a cover story. According to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, the International Energy Agency, and the International Institute for Sustainable Development, if the world is to have any chance of avoiding dangerous climate change the world won’t need any new gas or coal projects. But here in Australia not only are there 114 new fossil fuel projects on the drawing board, the Albanese government’s so-called “safeguard mechanism” reforms won’t even stop enormous new sources of pollution from being built while it is trying to get existing polluters to cut their emissions.
The Guardian

Golden Globes 2023: the full list of winners

Evan Peters, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story – WINNER. Best supporting actress in a limited series or TV movie. Niecy Nash-Betts, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Best supporting actor in a limited series or TV movie. F Murray Abraham, The White Lotus. Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient. Paul Walter Hauser,...
The Guardian

‘Just be yourself,’ my colleague said. It was the first time in my life anyone told me I could do that

A cliche, overused in movies and young adult novels with Anglo protagonists, changed my life. In June 2016, on a humid night in Mumbai, India, I was at a skate park-themed bar with colleagues from an internship I’d just finished. Sitting on the edge of the skateboard rink, drink in hand, and very nervous, I confided in a colleague that I was at a crossroads; unsure if I should leave Mumbai and study journalism in Sydney or stay in Mumbai as my parents wanted me to. It was a privileged position to be in, I knew that. But I was still nervous.
aiexpress.io

A solar-powered system turns plastic and greenhouse gases into a sustainable energy

Photo voltaic-driven conversion of CO2 and plastics into value-added merchandise gives a possible sustainable route in direction of a round financial system, however their simultaneous conversion in an built-in course of is difficult. Scientists have developed a system that may rework plastic waste and greenhouse gases into sustainable fuels and different worthwhile merchandise — utilizing simply the vitality from the Solar.
The Guardian

Are you siding with Harry or the palace? Either way, you fall into the royalist trap

Must we, really? I’m afraid there is no avoiding the great crown soap opera as this finely crafted Prince Harry publicity spectacular engulfs the news. However nugatory the revelations about scenes of brotherly rivalry, beards, bridesmaids and broken dog bowls, it’s no use pretending it’s not happening or that the country and its households aren’t dividing into Harryites and Williamists.
The Guardian

Spare by Prince Harry review – a flawed attempt to reclaim the narrative

The monarchy relies on fiction. It is a constructed reality, in which grown-up people are asked to collude in the notion that a human is more than a human – that he or she contains something approaching the ineffable essence of Britishness. Once, this fiction rested on political and military power, supported by a direct line, it was supposed, to God. Nowadays it relies on the much frailer foundations of habit, the mysteries of Britain’s unwritten constitution, and spectacle: a kind of symbolism without the symbolised. Ceremonials such as the late queen’s funeral are not merely decorative; they are the institution’s means of securing its continuance. The monarchy is theatre, the monarchy is storytelling, the monarchy is illusion.
The Guardian

The Guardian view on the royal family: harried towards reform

These are brutal reputational days for the House of Windsor, and they are potentially threatening for the constitutional monarchy of Britain’s increasingly disunited kingdom too. Prince Harry’s memoir, due for publication on Tuesday, is already the most discussed – though not yet the most widely bought or read – book of 2023. It expands the assault, in frequently wounding detail, that was launched two years ago and is being continued in this week’s TV interviews.
TheConversationCanada

Here's how your cup of coffee contributes to climate change

Global coffee consumption has been increasing steadily for almost 30 years. With a daily average consumption of 2.7 cups of coffee per person, coffee is now Canada’s most popular drink. It is estimated that around two billion cups of coffee are consumed daily worldwide. This demand has led to considerable diversification in the ways of preparing coffee as well, including the creation of coffee capsules. The popularity of these capsules has divided the public opinion because this method of preparation, which uses single-use individual packaging, is harmful to the environment. As researchers working on assessing the environmental impacts of products and services,...
CarBuzz.com

UK Government Proposes Car-Free Sundays To Cut Emissions

Over in the UK, Parliament has proposed more stringent regulations to combat rising emissions and conserve fuel, reports Autocar, suggesting that large cities like London should have no cars on their roads on Sundays, among other things. A Parliament's Environmental Audit Committee report says the UK's transport networks must be more energy efficient to hit climate targets and reduce dependency on oil imports.
The Guardian

The Guardian

549K+
Followers
126K+
Post
266M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy