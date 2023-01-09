ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mendon, MI

Mendon boys, SHS girls play in Holiday Hoops action

By Brandon Watson, Sturgis Journal
Sturgis Journal
Sturgis Journal
 3 days ago
Both the Sturgis girls and Mendon boys played in some holiday hoops at the end of the year.

The Mendon boys finished with a 1-1 record in the Quincy Tournament. The Hornets picked up a win over Vandercook Lake, 46-35, in their second game of the tournament. The first game saw Mendon drop a 51-46 decision to Maple Valley.

Noah Roberts led the Hornets with 11 points and eight assists in the game. Owen Gorham tossed in nine points with eight rebounds, both Luke Schinker and Jack McCaw added seven points.

Scoring eight points was Ryder Gorham while Dylan Cupp added four.

In the win over Vandercook Lake, the Hornets finished with two players in double figures.

“We were able to finish out the tournament with a win,” Mendon coach Danny Schragg said. “Our defense was solid all night and forced them into a lot of turnovers. Struggled shooting, but started attacking the rim and hitting free throws. Nice to get a win.”

Both Ryder Gorham and Schinker finished with 14 points in the game. Roberts totaled six points with five steals, McCaw added five points with three steals.

Cupp finished with three points, both Owen Gorham and Gabe Haigh scored two points.

The Sturgis girls played in the Fremont Tournament between Christmas and New Years.

In their second game, the Trojans fell to Jimtown 43-28.

“We started the game off really well tonight. Once again our second quarter was not good,” Sturgis coach Jeremy Bucklin said. “We have really struggled with the second quarter of games. We found ourselves down nine at the half and we played a solid second half. We struggled again tonight making shots. We got really good looks but just could not convert.”

Rylee Carver led Sturgis with nine points, three rebounds and two steals while Riley Eicher tossed in six points with four rebounds and three steals. Keyanna O’Tey also scored six points with four steals and three rebounds, Emily Schuler scored two points while grabbing 10 rebounds and blocking three shots.

Kennedy Finnerman scored two points with four steals and four rebounds, Yuri Villafuerte added two points with five rebounds and Halle Brooks made a free throw.

Sturgis’ first game saw the Trojans fall to Fremont, 48-30.

Eicher collected 11 points with four rebounds, Carver scored seven points with four rebounds.

Finnerman and Schuler both scored four points, Schuler grabbed six rebounds. Both O’Tey and Villafuerte scored two points in the game as well.

