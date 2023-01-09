Read full article on original website
Related
WALB 10
2023 MLK Day events to attend
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Martin Luther King Jr. Day is right around the corner and Albany is gearing up with multiple celebrations throughout the day. Grady County and the city of Cairo are hosting a Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade on Monday, Jan. 16. The parade will be at 11, and a program to follow it will be held at noon.
Albany police seek stalking suspect
ALBANY — The Albany Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a suspect wanted on aggravated stalking charges. De’Angelo Rashad Spencer, 34, is accused of contacting a victim for whom a judge had issued a protective order prohibiting such contact, according to police.
WALB 10
APD: Woman wanted for hitting another with a car
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is seeking the public’s help in finding a suspect wanted for aggravated assault in connection to hitting someone with a car. Kadijah Aailyah Green, 28, is wanted on charges of aggravated assault with a vehicle and third-degree cruelty to children.
WALB 10
Albany police searching for rape suspect
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An man is currently wanted for rape by police, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Tony Jerrod Riggins, 40, is wanted on the rape charge. The circumstances of the case are currently unknown. Riggins stands 5′9 and weighs 168 pounds. WALB News 10 has...
WALB 10
Oswalt’s in Albany wants community to shop local for Dawgs gear
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Before checking your cart out online, you may want to consider shopping locally for your UGA National Championship merch. Oswalt’s in Albany doesn’t want you to forget about your neighborhood vendors while you’re celebrating the Dawgs’ big win. The store has been in the Good Life City for 15 years and the manager says not only are you supporting your local economy, but you also won’t have to wait to get what you want.
WALB 10
Albany police looking for man wanted for aggravated stalking
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is asking for the community’s help in finding a suspect wanted for stalking. De’Angelo Rashad Spencer, 34, is wanted on an aggravated stalking warrant after police say he contacted the victim after a judge placed an order against it. Anyone...
WCTV
Residents frustrated amid County and Humane society fallout
THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - Thomas County Commissioners held a meeting Tuesday morning with several residents in line to address concerns on animal control. Many of those residents attending the meeting shared they’re confused about what’s keeping the humane society and the county from coming to an agreement, and disappointed with the lack of clarity when it comes to who to call for animal services moving forward.
WALB 10
GBI: 2 killed in Mitchell Co. shooting
PELHAM, Ga. (WALB) - Two men are dead after being shot repeatedly while sitting inside a vehicle on Monday night, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). The GBI said the victims, Stanley Forney, 45, and Terrience Hallmon, 38, were sitting inside a vehicle on Castleberry Street in Pelham when an unknown person walked up to the vehicle and shot them multiple times.
WALB 10
Contract expires between Thomas County and humane society
THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - Negotiations remain at a standstill between Thomas County and the humane society. Both organizations are now operating under new protocols since their 10-year contract expired on December 31. On January 1, instead of continuing as a non-profit with a municipal contract, Thomas County Humane Society...
southgatv.com
APD searching for answers following weekend shooting injuring 4
ALBANY, Ga. – The Albany Police Department (APD) wants parents to know where their children are at all times. This message coming down Tuesday after four people were shot including 3 minors Sunday at Driskell Park. “Some unknown person came up in a car, fired shots injuring 4 people.”...
Spray of bullets hits four in drive-by shooting at south Albany park
ALBANY — Albany police are investigating what was described as a drive-by shooting at a city park in which multiple shots were fired into a group of people that left four injured. Four victims ages 12 through 25 received gunshot wounds that were not considered life-threatening in the incident...
Albany police make arrests in car theft, robbery, burglary cases
ALBANY — An investigation of a reported stolen car led to two arrests and seizure of marijuana and a firearm that were recovered after two teenagers were taken into custody. Officers with the Albany Police Department were dispatched on Sunday to the 1300 block of Hobson Street in response to a report of a stolen car. Two suspects, Jariah Daniels and Demorion Daniels, were seen exiting the stolen vehicle, police said, and Jariah Daniels drove away after he saw the officers. He was later stopped.
WALB 10
4 injured in shooting at Albany basketball court
Kendrick Johnson's memory lives on through 'KJ Social Media Day'. Kendrick Johnson's memory lives on through 'KJ Social Media Day'. Albany housing market: Best time to buy, sell homes. Updated: 5 hours ago. The new year gives potential homeowners a chance to get their homes on the market. Stolen vehicle...
WALB 10
Leesburg store employees help injured cat
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Southwest Georgia is known to have feral cats roaming around. Some are a nuisance but many start to become like a wild pet. After being run over by a car last week, Stubbs, the Local Grocery store pet is now on her way to recovery. Store...
wfxl.com
Deputies: Two people from Albany killed in Macon wreck, two others hurt
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WFXL) - Two people are dead and two others are hurt, all from Albany, after a wreck in Macon. In a media release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, investigators say deputies were called about a wreck Sunday on Interstate 75 at the Interstate 475 split in Bibb County around 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
WALB 10
Cost of insulin on the rise, new monthly cost cap for Medicare
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -The cost of insulin has steadily increased. Making it harder for those with diabetes to get much-needed medicine. One pharmacist at U-Save-it in Albany, says they can typically only get five boxes worth of supply at a time. The manufacturer limits how much they can receive so that each pharmacy can get some.
WALB 10
Bainbridge Public Safety expands training center with hopes to become SWGA training hub
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - Bainbridge Public Safety (BPS) is expanding its training center. They’re looking to become the training hub for South Georgia after they finish expanding. A five-story training tower was brought in from Chicago and will serve as a massive tool as part of the BPS Training...
GBI assisting in Pelham murder investigation that left two men dead
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) was requested by the Pelham Police Department to assist in a murder investigation that occurred in Pelham, leaving two males shot while sitting in a vehicle.
New Chairman Lorenzo Heard takes Dougherty County Commission helm
ALBANY — It was a day of in with the new and in with the old on Monday as the Dougherty County Commission welcomed new Chairman Lorenzo Heard and had three incumbent members sworn in for new four-year terms. Heard, the first black chairman elected in Dougherty County, was...
WALB 10
New community center opens in Tifton
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Friendly City welcomed people into their brand new community center on Monday. The new center is designed to bring free resources to those living on Tifton’s south side. A vision turned into realty, one pastor saw the lack of resources the community had and...
Comments / 1