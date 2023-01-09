Read full article on original website
Michael Strahan's 'Good Morning America' Replacement Revealed Amidst Prince Harry Interview
Michael Strahan is taking a brief break from Good Morning America. According to Hello Magazine, his replacement is already fitting right in with Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos on the daytime program. This change to GMA's line-up comes shortly after Strahan interviewed Prince Harry for his new book, Spare, which came out on Tuesday.
‘Family Feud’ Host Steve Harvey Screams at Contestant in Eyebrow-Raising TV Moment
Finishing another hectic week in a hilarious way, Family Feud posted a video on its Instagram on Thursday (January 5th) showing Steve Harvey screaming at a contestant in an eyebrow-raising TV moment. In the hilarious clip, Family Feud host Steve Harvey asked contestants to name something that a person with...
EW.com
Eddie Murphy closes Golden Globes speech with unexpected Will Smith Oscars slap reference
It's not over yet: the moment Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at last year's Oscars lived on into 2023 thanks to an unexpected portion of Eddie Murphy's Golden Globes acceptance speech. As he accepted the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Cecil B. DeMille prize Tuesday night for his contributions to the...
Mental Floss’s 16 Best Books of 2022
This article contains affiliate links to products selected by our editors. Mental Floss may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Whatever else has happened in 2022, it’s been a great year for books. Beloved authors, seasoned journalists, and astonishingly talented newcomers all delivered tales that quickened our pulses, made us laugh, and helped us see the world in new and sometimes surprising ways.
“Weird Al” Yankovic’s Weird, Wonderful Career
In this episode of Throwback, Mental Floss Editor-in-Chief Erin McCarthy traces Weird Al’s unique path to stardom.
The Original Ending of ‘When Harry Met Sally...’ Was a Major Bummer
In a movie packed with iconic sequences, the ending of Rob Reiner’s When Harry Met Sally... (1989) stands out. The romantic comedy concludes with the title characters reuniting at a New Year’s Eve party, where Harry (played by Billy Crystal) professes his love for Sally (Meg Ryan) in an endearing speech. The scene solidifies the movie as a feel-good classic, but according to the director, it almost wasn’t included.
10 Facts About Diana Gabaldon’s ‘Outlander’
Readers have swooned over Jamie Fraser’s love for his time-traveling wife Claire since 1991.
