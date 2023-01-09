ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Timberwolves leave Houston with 4th straight win

By Joe Nelson
Bring Me The Sports
 3 days ago

Minnesota has reached the halfway point of the regular season.

Make it four consecutive wins for the Minnesota Timberwolves as they beat the Houston Rockets 104-96 Sunday night in Texas.

The Wolves trailed by nine after the first quarter and were down by as many as 20 points in the second quarter, but they bounced back and outscored the Rockets 27-15 in the fourth quarter to pull through with another much-needed win.

Rudy Gobert had 18 points (including six dunks) and 11 rebounds, D'Angelo Russell finished with 22 points and 6 assists and Anthony Edwards stuffed the stat sheet with 21 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 blocks and 1 steal.

"We just found another gear," Edwards said after the game on Bally Sports North. "I appreciate my teammates, they came through big time."

Taurean Prince was a teammate Edwards mentioned in his brief postgame chat. The veteran forward had 14 points and 4 assists off the bench and was a team best plus-19 for the game.

The four straight wins is one shy of Minnesota's longest win streak of the season, and they're now back within a game of .500 at 20-21. That's good for ninth place in the Western Conference, just 1.5 games behind fifth place Sacramento and 3 games behind fourth place Dallas.

Up next: Wolves at Detroit, Wednesday at 6 p.m. CT

