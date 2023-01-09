Janesville to tap $4.5 million in TIF to buy south-side farmland for industry

JANESVILLE—The city of Janesville is moving to buy up hundreds of acres of land to expand its development footprint on the industry-heavy south side.

This week, the city will close on two parcels of farmland totaling 129 acres, south of the sprawling Dollar General Distribution Center complex off Highway 11 and County G. The city is moving on that $4.5 million acquisition two years after it took out an option to buy the land.

City council approval Monday, Dec. 12, provided the authority to spend $4.5 million to buy the property under a neighboring tax incremental finance district. It’s part of a longer-range plan to annex the 129 acres and to zone it for industrial use amid ongoing developer interest in the south side, said Jimsi Kuborn, the city’s director of economic development.

New option

But there’s more.

The soon-to-be purchased 129 acres, owned by the Donaldson Family Trust, is adjacent to a larger 267-acre site valued at $9.36 million that the city this week took out a separate new option to buy. This acreage sits due south and east of the SHINE Technologies radioisotope production plant and corporate campus now being built off Highway 51. The city has no immediate plans to purchase it, officials said this week.

The two blocs of land, which the city refers to on planning maps as “Option 1” and “Option 2,” together would boost Janesville’s current amount of industrial park land from 20 acres to just over 400 acres if it’s all ultimately annexed and zoned for industrial use.

The moves come amid development interest Kuborn said she is fielding now, some of which is specific to the land directly south of the Dollar General campus.

New TIF district

The city intends to ultimately develop the more than 400 acres under a new TIF district it would establish to lure more industry to the south side, which already has seen hundreds of thousands of square feet of build-to-suit industrial development in the past two years.

Kuborn said the city would use TIF development on the new land to pay back money it is pulling from its neighboring TIF 35 to finance the land purchases.

City officials say the moves this week set the stage for further development talks and ongoing marketing.

“For us to be able to compete, we needed more than just that 20 acres that is available for light industrial,” Kuborn said. “Option 1, we’re moving forward with (buying) that land because we’ve got interest in new development there. Along with that interest, we’ll need to move forward with many moving parts required, including infrastructure needs, for the success of future developments.”

Kuborn said talks between the city and a specific developer are now shrouded in a confidentiality agreement, so she couldn’t disclose details.

Strawberry greenhouse

The land purchase and new option on hundreds of additional acres comes as the city works with a Milwaukee developer who wants to transform 175 acres of newly established TIF land nearby, in the northeast corner of the intersection of highways 11 and 51, into an industrial park. It would be anchored by a 1.5-million-square-foot strawberry greenhouse, according to development plans.

{p class=”tncms-inline-link”} City of Janesville creates new TIF district for strawberry greenhouse development

{p class=”tncms-inline-link”} Janesville greenhouse would house ‘biggest’ indoor strawberry grow in Midwest, if not whole US

Kuborn said despite signs that sectors of the regional economy have flattened, interest has not waned among industrial developers eying Janesville as a prospect along the busy Interstate 90/39 corridor.

“We have not seen a major slowdown. I think when you talk with different industries and different economists, it kind of depends on the sector,” Kuborn said. “I think our strengths are we’ve got a blend of light industrial manufacturing and logistics, warehousing, distribution and food processing that’s also growing. We’ve got good available water (infrastructure) that’s a very strong component, and a strong work ethic. We’re continuing to show those strengths.”