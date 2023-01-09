ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janesville, WI

Janesville to tap $4.5 million in TIF to buy south-side farmland for industry

By By NEIL JOHNSON Janesville Gazette
The Country Today
The Country Today
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PXdRP_0k7w1MYd00

JANESVILLE—The city of Janesville is moving to buy up hundreds of acres of land to expand its development footprint on the industry-heavy south side.

This week, the city will close on two parcels of farmland totaling 129 acres, south of the sprawling Dollar General Distribution Center complex off Highway 11 and County G. The city is moving on that $4.5 million acquisition two years after it took out an option to buy the land.

City council approval Monday, Dec. 12, provided the authority to spend $4.5 million to buy the property under a neighboring tax incremental finance district. It’s part of a longer-range plan to annex the 129 acres and to zone it for industrial use amid ongoing developer interest in the south side, said Jimsi Kuborn, the city’s director of economic development.

New option

But there’s more.

The soon-to-be purchased 129 acres, owned by the Donaldson Family Trust, is adjacent to a larger 267-acre site valued at $9.36 million that the city this week took out a separate new option to buy. This acreage sits due south and east of the SHINE Technologies radioisotope production plant and corporate campus now being built off Highway 51. The city has no immediate plans to purchase it, officials said this week.

The two blocs of land, which the city refers to on planning maps as “Option 1” and “Option 2,” together would boost Janesville’s current amount of industrial park land from 20 acres to just over 400 acres if it’s all ultimately annexed and zoned for industrial use.

The moves come amid development interest Kuborn said she is fielding now, some of which is specific to the land directly south of the Dollar General campus.

New TIF district

The city intends to ultimately develop the more than 400 acres under a new TIF district it would establish to lure more industry to the south side, which already has seen hundreds of thousands of square feet of build-to-suit industrial development in the past two years.

Kuborn said the city would use TIF development on the new land to pay back money it is pulling from its neighboring TIF 35 to finance the land purchases.

City officials say the moves this week set the stage for further development talks and ongoing marketing.

“For us to be able to compete, we needed more than just that 20 acres that is available for light industrial,” Kuborn said. “Option 1, we’re moving forward with (buying) that land because we’ve got interest in new development there. Along with that interest, we’ll need to move forward with many moving parts required, including infrastructure needs, for the success of future developments.”

Kuborn said talks between the city and a specific developer are now shrouded in a confidentiality agreement, so she couldn’t disclose details.

Strawberry greenhouse

The land purchase and new option on hundreds of additional acres comes as the city works with a Milwaukee developer who wants to transform 175 acres of newly established TIF land nearby, in the northeast corner of the intersection of highways 11 and 51, into an industrial park. It would be anchored by a 1.5-million-square-foot strawberry greenhouse, according to development plans.

{p class=”tncms-inline-link”} City of Janesville creates new TIF district for strawberry greenhouse development

{p class=”tncms-inline-link”} Janesville greenhouse would house ‘biggest’ indoor strawberry grow in Midwest, if not whole US

Kuborn said despite signs that sectors of the regional economy have flattened, interest has not waned among industrial developers eying Janesville as a prospect along the busy Interstate 90/39 corridor.

“We have not seen a major slowdown. I think when you talk with different industries and different economists, it kind of depends on the sector,” Kuborn said. “I think our strengths are we’ve got a blend of light industrial manufacturing and logistics, warehousing, distribution and food processing that’s also growing. We’ve got good available water (infrastructure) that’s a very strong component, and a strong work ethic. We’re continuing to show those strengths.”

Comments / 8

brandi harasti
3d ago

why not buy and fix up buildings that are all over the place sitting empty! or maybe fix more of our main roads!!!!!! let's build more buildings that will sit empty

Reply
6
Dennis Gravert
3d ago

Why does Janesville think taking productive farmland and building these mega warehouses is a good thing? Oh yeah, it's all about the money.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ibmadison.com

Waunakee manufacturer leases new industrial development on Madison’s northeast side

Greywolf Partners Inc., a full-service commercial real estate company based in Milwaukee, has leased a new industrial facility in Madison to Waunakee-based Uniek Inc., a designer, manufacturer, and supplier of home decor products. The 122,038-square-foot building was completed in November 2022 and is located at 6305 Ronald Reagan Ave., in...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

MGE warns of new flyer scam

Madison Gas and Electric is warning its customers of a flyer scam that’s making rounds in the community. The flyer states, “The State of Wisconsin is focused on sustainable energy! Followed by a Wisconsin Statute and an incentive to install solar energy.” MGE said if you ever receive a flyer similar to this, it’s not from them. MGE said if you’re ever not sure about a communication, contact them at 608-252-7222 before doing anything.
MADISON, WI
wortfm.org

Update on the Voit Farm Development

The farm house and barn are still standing on the the Voit Farm on Madison’s eastside, but the development company working on the project is hoping to replace them with 1500 housing units and public park access. Today we are digging into those plans more with three stakeholders in the community.
MADISON, WI
WausauPilot

DNR will be accepting reservations for accessible cabins at Wisconsin state park properties beginning Tuesday, Jan. 10.

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will be accepting reservations for accessible cabins at Wisconsin state park properties beginning Tuesday, Jan. 10. Applications can be mailed or dropped off at the state park, forest or recreational area you wish to reserve. Applications that are mailed must have a postmark of Jan. 10 or later to be accepted.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Madison’s future intercity bus terminal has some neighbors worried

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An intercity bus terminal is on its way to Madison as part of a multi-million dollar redevelopment plan, but some are raising concerns about pedestrian safety. The bus terminal is part of a mixed-use development also including a high rise apartment and roughly 400 stalls of...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Crash that blocked EB Beltline at Gammon Road cleared, WisDOT says

MADISON, Wis. — All lanes of the eastbound Beltline have reopened near Gammon Road Wednesday evening after an earlier crash, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said. The crash was reported around 5:15 p.m. As of 6:20 p.m., the road had reopened. ﻿ Further details were not immediately available. For the latest traffic conditions across the area, click here. COPYRIGHT...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Little John’s seeking temporary home for community kitchen

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Little John’s is hopeful in having the community’s support as it looks to move into a new space temporarily, as its plan to move into another space is now delayed. Little John’s, a nonprofit community kitchen that cooks meals for those in need, explained...
FITCHBURG, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Plane flying from Middleton to Chicago area makes emergency landing on Illinois highway, no injuries

Authorities say a small plane with just a pilot aboard has made an emergency landing on a suburban Chicago tollway. No injuries were reported in the landing near Bolingbrook, Illinois, Tuesday afternoon. Illinois State Police say the Beechcraft Bonanza touched down on the right shoulder of southbound Interstate 355 without striking any vehicles or fixed objects on the ground. But it did cause traffic to back up just before the afternoon rush hour. An aircraft tracking website says the plane was headed at the time from Middleton, Wisconsin, to Downers Grove, Illinois. The Bolingbrook Fire Department said on its Facebook page the plane experienced engine failure.
BOLINGBROOK, IL
MyStateline.com

No one seriously hurt after Boone County crash

No one was seriously hurt after a crash in Boone County Monday evening. No one was seriously hurt after a crash in Boone County Monday evening. Woman critically injured in shooting at Pinnons Foods. Rockford Police are investigating a reported shooting at Pinnon's Foods on N. Court Street on Wednesday.
BOONE COUNTY, IL
The Center Square

Madison school board president defends now-cancelled drag show

(The Center Square) – Madison’s school board president is defending a now-cancelled drag show in school, and is pointing her finger at Wisconsin’s former governor. Madison Metropolitan School Board President Ali Muldrow called out former Gov. Scott Walker for his comments on the now-cancelled drag show at East High School in Madison. “I am outraged that politicians would risk subjecting children to hatred and violence while desperately seeking attention, inciting...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

No injuries in Jefferson Co. residential fire

JEFFERSON, Wis. — No one was hurt following a fire at a residential home in Jefferson. Jefferson fire officials said the call came in around midnight Wednesday. The fire burned for a few hours and at least six departments were called in to assist in putting it out. Fire crews were then called off around 4 a.m. Wednesday morning. The...
JEFFERSON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Traffic lights to remain out for days at University Avenue, Branch Street in Middleton following crash

MIDDLETON, Wis. — The traffic lights at the intersection of University Avenue and Branch Street in Middleton are expected to be out for a significant period of time following a crash Tuesday morning, the Middleton Police Department said. Police said the incident occurred just after 1:50 a.m. Tuesday morning. A 21-year-old man from New Glarus reportedly left the road and...
MIDDLETON, WI
CBS Chicago

Family continues search for Wisconsin man who fled traffic stop

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A father of three is missing after running away from a traffic stop in Wisconsin.His family said he was scared and they're afraid because it's been nearly two months since he took off.Loved ones are confused why a police department 45 minutes away from the scene is in charge.Morning Insider Lauren Victory dug into the case.On the side of the highway, Christopher Miller's family has been searching for clues.They've been out at the site in rural Wisconsin weekend after weekend since Nov. 19."Ain't no way you're gonna tell me he vanished into thin air," said Tammy...
MADISON, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

One hospitalized in Janesville house fire

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — The resident of second-floor apartment was hospitalized with injuries after a house fire in Janesville on Wednesday. According to the Janesville Fire Department, firefighters were called to 832 Prairie Avenue at 1:15 p.m. and found smoke pouring from the back of the structure. Officials said the fire had engulfed the kitchen […]
JANESVILLE, WI
q957.com

Missing person investigation continues in Madison, South Dakota

MADISON, S.D. (KELO.com) — Police in Madison, South Dakota, continue to investigate the disappearance of Araina Crenshaw. She was first reported missing last month on December 20th, and was last seen on the evening of November 17th, 2022. The Madison Police Department asks anyone with information to call 605-256-7531.
MADISON, SD
The Country Today

The Country Today

530
Followers
465
Post
57K+
Views
ABOUT

Eau Claire Press Company’s rural newspaper, The Country Today, was established in January 1977 and was designed to serve the agribusiness community of west-central Wisconsin. It began as a free-distribution newspaper, and in the summer of 1979 was converted to a paid-circulation publication. Today it is one of Wisconsin’s largest paid-circulation weekly newspapers with distribution throughout Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois and Michigan. In October 1983, The Country Today expanded to offer statewide coverage. In recent years, the newspaper has developed an online and social media presence that is updated regularly. The content of the paper reflects the diverse interests of a rural population. In addition to coverage of agricultural issues, The Country Today offers regular columns and features on options for small-acreage farms, outdoor news, horse news and other specialty coverage and recipes. The majority of the content is staff-produced. The Country Today maintains a staff of regional editors and advertising representatives across the state in addition to the Eau Claire office staff. Covering topics of importance to the rural reader in a timely fashion, The Country Today is a newspaper that cares about rural life.

 https://www.thecountrytoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy