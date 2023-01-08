3 keys to the Utah Jazz’s loss to the Memphis Grizzlies
MEMPHIS — The Utah Jazz lost to the Memphis Grizzlies, 123-118, on Sunday night.
The Grizzlies were playing without Ja Morant, but they have the highest rated defense in the league and a really impressive home record (16-3 after beating the Jazz) and they’ve had to play six games this season without Morant, now winning the last three.
Here are three keys that contributed to the Jazz’s loss:
- The Jazz committed 21 turnovers that turned into 27 points for the Grizzlies. Meanwhile, Memphis took incredible care of the ball and only gave up 13 points off 10 turnovers.
- Jordan Clarkson had 17 points, 3 assists and 2 steals but was issued a flagrant 2 foul and ejected early in the fourth quarter after hitting Desmond Bane across the head. He was in a pretty nice groove and was getting some good looks out of multiple actions for the Jazz and there’s no doubt the Jazz missed his production in the final minutes.
- In the closing minutes of the game, with a chance to still come back, Kelly Olynyk suffered an ankle injury and he left the court to go to the locker room. So the Jazz’s closing game plan continued to change.
