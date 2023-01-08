3 keys to the Utah Jazz’s loss to the Memphis Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) shoots between Utah Jazz forward Jarred Vanderbilt (8) and guard Malik Beasley (5) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. | Brandon Dill, Associated Press

MEMPHIS — The Utah Jazz lost to the Memphis Grizzlies, 123-118, on Sunday night.

The Grizzlies were playing without Ja Morant, but they have the highest rated defense in the league and a really impressive home record (16-3 after beating the Jazz) and they’ve had to play six games this season without Morant, now winning the last three.

Here are three keys that contributed to the Jazz’s loss:

The Jazz committed 21 turnovers that turned into 27 points for the Grizzlies. Meanwhile, Memphis took incredible care of the ball and only gave up 13 points off 10 turnovers.

Brandon Dill, Associated Press

