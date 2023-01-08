ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

3 keys to the Utah Jazz’s loss to the Memphis Grizzlies

By Sarah Todd
Deseret News
Deseret News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xxdfk_0k7w1JuS00
Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) shoots between Utah Jazz forward Jarred Vanderbilt (8) and guard Malik Beasley (5) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. | Brandon Dill, Associated Press

MEMPHIS — The Utah Jazz lost to the Memphis Grizzlies, 123-118, on Sunday night.

The Grizzlies were playing without Ja Morant, but they have the highest rated defense in the league and a really impressive home record (16-3 after beating the Jazz) and they’ve had to play six games this season without Morant, now winning the last three.

Here are three keys that contributed to the Jazz’s loss:

  • The Jazz committed 21 turnovers that turned into 27 points for the Grizzlies. Meanwhile, Memphis took incredible care of the ball and only gave up 13 points off 10 turnovers.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bKeaX_0k7w1JuS00
Brandon Dill, Associated Press
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iLIbp_0k7w1JuS00
Brandon Dill, Associated Press
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A8yuC_0k7w1JuS00
Brandon Dill, Associated Press
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PGpb8_0k7w1JuS00
Brandon Dill, Associated Press
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aVQBk_0k7w1JuS00
Brandon Dill, Associated Press
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZbvwK_0k7w1JuS00
Brandon Dill, Associated Press
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bt0hR_0k7w1JuS00
Brandon Dill, Associated Press
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N83lA_0k7w1JuS00
Brandon Dill, Associated Press
  • Jordan Clarkson had 17 points, 3 assists and 2 steals but was issued a flagrant 2 foul and ejected early in the fourth quarter after hitting Desmond Bane across the head. He was in a pretty nice groove and was getting some good looks out of multiple actions for the Jazz and there’s no doubt the Jazz missed his production in the final minutes.
  • In the closing minutes of the game, with a chance to still come back, Kelly Olynyk suffered an ankle injury and he left the court to go to the locker room. So the Jazz’s closing game plan continued to change.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Deseret News

Why are eggs so expensive?

Inflation 2023: Why are eggs so expensive? Why are eggs so expensive 2023? Is there an egg shortage? Why are eggs so expensive right now? Why are brown eggs more expensive than white eggs? Why are white eggs cheaper than brown eggs? What’s the difference between brown eggs and white eggs?
CALIFORNIA STATE
Deseret News

Deseret News

Salt Lake City, UT
53K+
Followers
31K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The Deseret News is the longest-running news organization in Utah and the state’s oldest continuously operating business.

 https://www.deseret.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy