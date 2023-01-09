ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

41nbc.com

Juvenile found dead in woods near Pinson Street

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a male juvenile found dead in the woods. The 911 Center received a call concerning the incident around 11:30 on Tuesday morning, that the juvenile had been found dead in a wooded area near the 4100 block of Pinson Street. Investigators found that the boy had several gunshot wounds.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Macon 14-year-old shot in the back

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Deputies are investigating after a 14 year old was reported shot. The teen was found in the parking lot of the Lucky’s Food Mart at 2400 Second Street Sunday. He is listed to be in stable condition. The investigation is ongoing.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Man arrested for fatally shooting 15-year-old also charged with growing pot

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- New details have emerged following the arrest of 57-year-old Algie Bryant in connection to the shooting death of 15-year-old Ashton Roberts. According to court documents, deputies discovered a marijuana growing operation during the course of helping with the homicide investigation. Two booths containing lights, humidifiers, fans,...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

BOLO: Can you identify the men in this picture?

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bibb County Sheriff's office is asking for the public's help in identifying and or providing locational information for two men. Deputies say the two men pictured are responsible for stealing over $800 worth of items from Kohls. The men are reported to possibly be in the...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

4 arrested after woman shot in neck at Warner Robins apartment complex

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A 19-year-old Warner Robins woman is in serious but stable condition after being shot in the neck on Sunday morning. According to a news release from the Warner Robins Police Department, the call came in at around 3:15 a.m. on January 8 about a shooting at Randall Heights Apartments located at 306 Elberta Road. When they made it to the scene, officers found the victim, Tanyla Miller, 19, with a gunshot wound in her neck. Miller was sleeping in her apartment when the shooting happened during a fight that broke out near the road outside of the complex.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
13WMAZ

Bibb deputies searching for 81-year-old man missing since Dec. 29

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help in finding an older man missing since December 29. According to a news release, 81-year-old Frederick Ellison Barber was last seen leaving his home in the 1900 block of Mallard Avenue, at around 4 p.m. on December 29. A close friend says Barber had been drinking alcohol before leaving home.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
wfxl.com

Deputies: Two people from Albany killed in Macon wreck, two others hurt

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WFXL) - Two people are dead and two others are hurt, all from Albany, after a wreck in Macon. In a media release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, investigators say deputies were called about a wreck Sunday on Interstate 75 at the Interstate 475 split in Bibb County around 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

13WMAZ

