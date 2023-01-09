Read full article on original website
Warrant: Macon man shot and killed 15-year-old from back yard of marijuana grow house
MACON, Ga. — The man accused of shooting and killing a 15-year-old boy on Tuesday fired shots from the back yard of his house in south Macon, according to a warrant from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. 57-year-old Algie Bryant was arrested and charged with murder in the...
South Macon residents propose solutions for stopping crime after 57-year-old man shoots teen
MACON, Ga. — A man accused of shooting a Macon teen Tuesday is now being held without bond. The death of 15-year-old Ashton Roberts follows a string of teen shootings across Bibb County. The story of crime in neighborhoods is one told far too often, but after a 15-year-old...
Sheriff’s office: South Ga. homeowner shot with toy gun in drive-by shooting
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WALB) - A Houston County homeowner was shot with a BB gun or Orbeez-type gun on Jan. 3, according to a Facebook post from the Houston County Sheriff’s Office. The victim was shot by two men in a black van that is believed to be a...
Neighbor concerned after 15-year-old found shot, killed in south Macon
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office has identified the suspect in the shooting death of 15-year old Ashton Roberts. He is 57-year-old Algie Bryant and he faces several charges, including murder. Debra Parker says last week she heard gunshots from a distance. This time, they were too...
Two men arrested in Warner Robins for firing shots, striking sleeping woman in the neck
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- Two men have been arrested after a group fight outside of an apartment at Randall Heights in Warner Robins led to a woman being shot in the neck while she slept. Tyquavious Crowder and Elijah Brinson are both being held without bond after being found...
Bibb Sheriff's Office arrest 5 people for burglary in stolen car
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office arrested 5 people for a robbery that happened just around 10:05 a.m. on Tuesday morning. In a release by the Sheriff's Office, they say it happened in the 1600 block of Greentree Parkway. Deputies responded to a call for burglary in progress there.
Ongoing Investigation: BSO makes an arrest in death of 15-year-old found on Houston Avenue
UPDATE: (10:41 P.M.) -- Investigators of the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a person in connection with the death of 15-year-old Aston Roberts. Bibb County Sheriff’s Investigators identified 57-year-old Algie Frankar Bryant as the suspect in connection with Robert’s death. Bryant was taken to the Investigations...
Juvenile found dead in woods near Pinson Street
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a male juvenile found dead in the woods. The 911 Center received a call concerning the incident around 11:30 on Tuesday morning, that the juvenile had been found dead in a wooded area near the 4100 block of Pinson Street. Investigators found that the boy had several gunshot wounds.
Macon 14-year-old shot in the back
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Deputies are investigating after a 14 year old was reported shot. The teen was found in the parking lot of the Lucky’s Food Mart at 2400 Second Street Sunday. He is listed to be in stable condition. The investigation is ongoing.
Man arrested for fatally shooting 15-year-old also charged with growing pot
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- New details have emerged following the arrest of 57-year-old Algie Bryant in connection to the shooting death of 15-year-old Ashton Roberts. According to court documents, deputies discovered a marijuana growing operation during the course of helping with the homicide investigation. Two booths containing lights, humidifiers, fans,...
BOLO: Can you identify the men in this picture?
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bibb County Sheriff's office is asking for the public's help in identifying and or providing locational information for two men. Deputies say the two men pictured are responsible for stealing over $800 worth of items from Kohls. The men are reported to possibly be in the...
'Being treated unfairly': Vineville Christian Tower tenants unable to come home after flooding
MACON, Ga. — On Christmas Day, we reported Vineville Christian Towers evacuated almost 55 residents because an exposed pipe burst. With the help of Bibb County Sheriff's Office and Coroner Leon Jones, they moved those people to two different hotels in Macon. Since we first reported, we have tried...
Cotton Avenue Plaza Park nears completion, bringing pedestrian walking space to downtown Macon
MACON, Ga. — A new pedestrian plaza is taking shape in downtown Macon. Once a home to a historic statue at Second Street and Cotton Avenue, the downtown area continues to grow, and more space is needed for pedestrians like Elliot Scurry who visits Z Beans nearly every day for a cup of coffee.
Missing in Georgia: Investigators searching for 16-year-old girl missing several days
COVINGTON, Ga. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Investigators in Georgia are asking for help finding a missing 16-year-old girl. According to authorities, Imani Thompson-Overton left her home in Covington the afternoon of January 6 and has not returned. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, brown boots, and...
4 arrested after woman shot in neck at Warner Robins apartment complex
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A 19-year-old Warner Robins woman is in serious but stable condition after being shot in the neck on Sunday morning. According to a news release from the Warner Robins Police Department, the call came in at around 3:15 a.m. on January 8 about a shooting at Randall Heights Apartments located at 306 Elberta Road. When they made it to the scene, officers found the victim, Tanyla Miller, 19, with a gunshot wound in her neck. Miller was sleeping in her apartment when the shooting happened during a fight that broke out near the road outside of the complex.
'I'm devastated': Macon man crashes car into house after allegedly shooting deputy
MACON, Ga. — A Macon woman is left to pick up the pieces after a car chase ended with a vehicle crashing into her home. 13WMAZ’s Jessica Cha spoke with the homeowner about what happened and what led up to Friday night's events. You could hear the glass...
Bibb deputies searching for 81-year-old man missing since Dec. 29
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help in finding an older man missing since December 29. According to a news release, 81-year-old Frederick Ellison Barber was last seen leaving his home in the 1900 block of Mallard Avenue, at around 4 p.m. on December 29. A close friend says Barber had been drinking alcohol before leaving home.
Deputies: Two people from Albany killed in Macon wreck, two others hurt
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WFXL) - Two people are dead and two others are hurt, all from Albany, after a wreck in Macon. In a media release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, investigators say deputies were called about a wreck Sunday on Interstate 75 at the Interstate 475 split in Bibb County around 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
Coroner: Man dead in Macon senior living community for at least a week before discovery
MACON, Ga. — An elderly man was dead for at least a week in a Macon senior living home before his body was discovered. Residents say they're sickened by this tragic news and by the foul smell throughout much of the building before the body was found--and even since.
The Bibb County Sheriff's Office has identified the suspect in the shooting death of 15-year old Ashton Roberts. 57-year-old Algie Bryant faces several charges.
