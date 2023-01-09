Read full article on original website
ClickOnDetroit.com
Woman destroys gas station on Detroit’s west side
DETROIT – A video showing a wild outburst by a frustrated woman at a Detroit gas station is making its rounds Wednesday night. The surveillance video shows the woman trashing the Exxon Mobile in the area of Livernois and Davison. The recently renovated gas station was built from the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
String of fires is under investigation after two markets went up in flames on Detroit’s east side
DETROIT – A string of fires remain under investigation after fires broke out at two markets on Detroit’s east side over the weekend. One witness said he watched as one of the markets he believed was firebombed. The first liquor store burned early Sunday (Jan. 8), and right...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Thieves break into rescue, steal 4 dogs on Detroit’s east side
DETROIT – Four rescue dogs were stolen early Wednesday morning after thieves broke into Make A Difference Rescue on Detroit’s east side. One of the dogs, Willow, returned home safely Wednesday (Jan. 11) afternoon after being discovered in an abandoned garage nearby. The search for the other three...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Marijuana grow operation revealed when car crashes into Detroit building
DETROIT – A marijuana grow operation was revealed Tuesday after a car crashed into a building on Detroit’s east side. At about 4:21 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10, a vehicle crashed into the side of an auto body shop on Gratiot Avenue at Hazelridge Street, near East McNichols Road. The crash significantly damaged the building’s exterior, creating a large hole.
Police investigating smash-and-grab at weed operation on Detroit's east side
A smash-and-grab on Detroit’s east side exposed an apparent marijuana growing operation after the suspects a giant hole was left in the side of the building.
Major construction coming to local roads in Wayne, Oakland & Macomb counties
While some construction is on pause for the winter, getting around metro Detroit will soon become a little more frustrating.
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘Unlawfully operating’ nightclub shut down by Detroit police after nearby shooting
DETROIT – An “unlawfully operating” nightclub on Detroit’s west side was shut down by police following a shooting investigation. Detroit police said Tuesday, Jan. 10, that they shut down a bar/nightclub on Tireman Avenue between Joy Road and Livernois. They discovered the establishment was “operating without a proper business license,” officials said.
fox2detroit.com
O.H. Pye covering Tracie Golden's funeral after deadly Detroit carjacking
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The funeral details for Tracie Golden, a beloved Detroit woman who was killed during a carjacking, have been released. Services for Golden will be held at the Cathedral of the Most Blessed Sacrament at 9844 Woodward Ave. in Detroit on Friday. Family hour will be at 10 a.m. and service will be at 11 a.m.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Business shut down after hair spray explosion severely injures 14-year-old girl on Detroit’s west side
DETROIT – Tanajah Johnson, 14, was seriously hurt while getting her hair done at a Detroit hair salon. Local 4 has learned that the hair stylist was running a salon out of a clothing store on the city’s west side. The hairstylist placed a can of hair spray...
Look Inside This Historic Detroit Church Victim of An Arson Fire
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. This one is a bit sad to see in ruins, as it does hold some history in the Detroit area. The story of how the fire started itself, is a little crazy as well.
ClickOnDetroit.com
1 detained for questioning in fatal shooting on Detroit’s west side
DETROIT – One person has been detained for questioning after a fatal shooting on Detroit’s west side. The incident occurred Tuesday (Jan. 10) in the 16500 block of Prevost Street. The area was blocked off, and police did not give much information. This is a breaking news story,...
Amazon semi fire, three crashes cause traffic congestion in Toledo area Tuesday morning
TOLEDO, Ohio — Several incidents caused traffic delays around northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan Tuesday morning, including several crashes. On I-475 at U.S. 24 in Maumee, an Amazon semi truck caught on fire just before 6 a.m., causing bumper-to-bumper stand-still traffic while crews extinguished the fire. The driver was...
ClickOnDetroit.com
2 decades later: Latest on what is happening at the Perfecting Church property in Detroit
DETROIT – There were promises of a $60 million development with a big church that included condos and parking. But 20 years later, little has changed on the Perfecting Church property in Detroit. Since nothing has happened over the past two decades, the City of Detroit is now threatening...
100 Year Old Family Shop in Detroit Considered the Best Bagels in Michigan
For over 100 years, and four generation, a family owned bagel shop had been turning out the delicious carbs we all love, and now they're getting some big kudos for their efforts. Eat This, Not That! recently compiled a list of the "Best Bagels in Every State" and Detroit founded...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Missing for 8 years: Man living in Canada last seen in Detroit with luggage
DETROIT – A 20-year-old man living in Canada was last seen in Detroit eight years ago and is still missing. Binyam Admassu Mamo was last seen on Jan. 12, 2015, on Detroit’s west side. Mamo is originally from Ethiopia and was living in Ottawa, Ontario. Mamo would be...
Drag racing suspects hide in dumpster after stop sticks take out Dodge Charger
HIGHLAND PARK, MI – Three people were arrested early Sunday when police found them hiding in a dumpster after a high-speed chase through the Detroit area, FOX 2 Detroit reports. Around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, Michigan State Police troopers responded to a report of more than 40 vehicles...
Boy, 15, dies after multiple shots fired into Michigan hotel room
DETROIT – A 15-year-old Detroit boy died after multiple shots were fired into a Michigan hotel room, authorities said. Days after the shooting, a 15-year-old male suspect was arrested related to the fatal shooting. He is charged with second-degree murder, discharge at a building causing death and two counts of felony firearm.
ClickOnDetroit.com
31-year-old man found dead from gunshots in Oakland County apartment
PONTIAC, Mich. – A 31-year-old man was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds at an Oakland County apartment. Police said the discovery was made around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday (Jan. 10) at an apartment in the 60 block of Surrey Lane in Pontiac. A 31-year-old man’s body was found inside...
Detroit police release video of man wanted for two New Year's Day carjackings on city's northeast side
The search is on for a man wanted in connection with two carjackings on Detroit’s northeast side on New Year’s Day. Detroit police released surveillance video showing the man trying to use an ATM inside a store.
Authorities urgently searching for endangered missing 4-year-old in Metro Detroit area, requests help from public
Authorities in Metro Detroit are asking the public for help after sending out an alert regarding an endangered missing child on Tuesday morning.
