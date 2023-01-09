ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Northwestern

History Prof. wins Bethwell A. Ogot Prize for best East African studies book

History Prof. David Schoenbrun was awarded the 2022 Bethwell A. Ogot Prize in December for his book, “The Names of the Python: Belonging in East Africa, 900 to 1930,” according to a University press release. Each year, the African Studies Association awards the prize, which is named for...

Comments / 0

Community Policy