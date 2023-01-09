Read full article on original website
Daily Northwestern
Assistant Dean of Students Josh McKenzie reflects on “a unicorn of an experience” at Northwestern
Alabama native Josh McKenzie knew no one in the Chicago area when he arrived at Northwestern in July 2010 to take on the position of Assistant Director of Leadership Development. “I was so nervous stepping into this very first role because it was a place I’d never been to,” McKenzie...
Daily Northwestern
“It matters how you go:” Integrity, tenacity and determination as told by “The Steadfast Tin Soldier”
Warning: This review contains spoilers. Familiar characters fill a stage done up in Christmas trimmings: a toy soldier, a ballerina, elves and a boisterous young boy. A nursemaid attempts to maintain order and sparks of love fly, but do not be fooled by these common tropes nor the delineation of “children’s theatre.”
Daily Northwestern
History Prof. wins Bethwell A. Ogot Prize for best East African studies book
History Prof. David Schoenbrun was awarded the 2022 Bethwell A. Ogot Prize in December for his book, “The Names of the Python: Belonging in East Africa, 900 to 1930,” according to a University press release. Each year, the African Studies Association awards the prize, which is named for...
