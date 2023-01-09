ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cleveland.com

Colder temps, snow set to return: Northeast Ohio’s Thursday weather forecast

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Rain showers will continue throughout the day on Thursday before transitioning to snow in the overnight hours. The National Weather Service’s forecast calls for highs around 50 tomorrow with breezy conditions throughout the day. Winds will pick up later in the day as temperatures eventually drop overnight to around 30 degrees. On Friday, much of the area could see 1-3 additional inches of lake-enhanced snow.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost seeks immediate action on Dollar General lawsuit after receiving dozens of complaints about deceptive pricing

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost says his office has received more than 100 consumer complaints against Dollar General Corp., including several from Cleveland and elsewhere in Northeast Ohio, since his office sued the company in November, alleging deceptive pricing at its stores. In a Wednesday court...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

FanDuel Ohio promo code: claim $200 for Wednesday night matchups

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Register with the new FanDuel Ohio promo code to bet on NBA games on Wednesday night, and you’ll be prepared for...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Sports gambling ads target newbies who soon may find themselves deep in debt

The letter writer from Medina is missing the point when he makes fun of Gov. Mike DeWine’s warnings regarding aggressive advertising being used to promote sports gambling and likens the sports betting ads to Ohio Lottery ads (”The gambling ads DeWine has tuned out,” Dec. 31). We all know what a lottery is. Some will participate, others will not. This has always been the case.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Georgia boy, 11, pulled off bike, mauled by dogs; owner charged

APPLING, Georgia — An 11-year-old boy was hospitalized after pack of three dogs pulled him off his bicycle as he was riding and mauled him, reports say. Fox Carolina reports that police say Justin Gilstrap suffered severe injuries in the attack on Friday evening, including having his scalp halfway torn off, deep puncture wounds on both legs, and losing half of his ear.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
Cleveland.com

Ohio Supreme Court to determine whether Akron’s Highland Tavern loss of liquor license over coronavirus protocols was unconstitutional

COLUMBUS, Ohio – An Ohio Liquor Control Commission rule that stopped alcohol sales at 10 p.m. at the beginning of the pandemic unconstitutionally conflicted with laws passed by the state legislature allowing permitholders to sell drinks after 1 a.m., an attorney for an Akron bar argued before the Ohio Supreme Court on Tuesday morning.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
98K+
Followers
93K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy