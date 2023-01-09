Read full article on original website
Colder temps, snow set to return: Northeast Ohio’s Thursday weather forecast
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Rain showers will continue throughout the day on Thursday before transitioning to snow in the overnight hours. The National Weather Service’s forecast calls for highs around 50 tomorrow with breezy conditions throughout the day. Winds will pick up later in the day as temperatures eventually drop overnight to around 30 degrees. On Friday, much of the area could see 1-3 additional inches of lake-enhanced snow.
High electricity rates expected in Northeast Ohio this summer due to high wholesale auction prices
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Electric bills for many people in Northeast Ohio will be higher than usual this summer because FirstEnergy, for the second time, had to buy electricity at a much higher price than it’s paying now. FirstEnergy agreed at a Tuesday auction to pay $97.70 per megawatt-hour...
More than 13,000 deer checked during Ohio’s muzzleloader season
COLUMBUS, Ohio — There were 13,617 white-tailed deer checked during Ohio’s muzzleloader season, more than 2,000 above the average for the past three years and nearly 700 more than last season. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife says hunters in Coshocton County (518) reported the...
Snowboarder gets caught in avalanche, records 300-foot ride down Utah slope (see video)
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – A snowboarder in Utah had the gnarly ride of his life, sliding hundreds of feet down Big Cottonwood Canyon atop an avalanche. Blake Nielson shared details of his boarding adventure in a report to the Utah Avalanche Center. He posted video to YouTube that he took with a camera mounted on a helmet.
The former Brandywine Golf Course is now a part of the Cuyahoga Valley National Park
PENINSULA, Ohio -- The National Park Service has officially taken the reins of most of the former Brandywine Golf Course property, improving public access to the Cuyahoga Valley National Park. The National Park Service paid $3.1 million for 198 acres of the 213-acre former golf course from the Conservancy for...
Could Friday the 13th bring Mega Millions riches? Which state is luckiest for Jan. 13 $1.35 billion drawing?
Friday the 13th has a notorious reputation as a bad luck day, but that doesn’t mean you can’t strike riches when it rolls around this week. No winning tickets were sold for the Tuesday, Jan. 10 $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot, so the pot rolls over to – you guessed it – lucky Friday, Jan. 13.
Powerball winning numbers for Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023; jackpot $360 million
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Powerball lottery selected winning numbers in its drawing on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, for a jackpot estimated at $360 million. The numbers are 4-8-46-47-48 Powerball 5 Power Play 3x. The Classic Lotto numbers are 5-22-28-37-45-47 Kicker 471978. The jackpot is $3.9 million for the drawing...
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $1.35 billion; 2 tickets worth $1 million each sold in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Could Friday the 13th end up being very lucky for someone?. There were no winners in the Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, Mega Millions drawing for a jackpot of $1.1 billion, so it now increases to $1.35 billion for the next drawing on Friday, Jan. 13. Tuesday’s...
Mega Millions winning numbers for Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023; jackpot $1.1 billion
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The winning numbers have been selected in the Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, Mega Millions drawing for a jackpot estimated at $1.1 billion. The numbers are 7-13-14-15-18 Mega Ball 9 Megaplier 3x. Tuesday’s jackpot is the third-largest in Mega Millions history. A $1.537 billion jackpot was won...
Cleveland man charged in Bath Township armory smash-and-grab used stolen Kias, feds say
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A Cleveland man is accused of being part of a group that used stolen Kias to carryout a smash-and-grab burglary at a gun dealer in Bath Township. Zaveeyon Teasley, 19, is charged in federal court in Cleveland with theft of firearms from a licensed gun dealer.
DraftKings Ohio promo code: $200 bonus bets for NBA, NFL wild card games
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Sports bettors can now use a DraftKings Ohio promo code offer to bet on college basketball, the NBA, and the NFL...
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost seeks immediate action on Dollar General lawsuit after receiving dozens of complaints about deceptive pricing
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost says his office has received more than 100 consumer complaints against Dollar General Corp., including several from Cleveland and elsewhere in Northeast Ohio, since his office sued the company in November, alleging deceptive pricing at its stores. In a Wednesday court...
FanDuel Ohio promo code: claim $200 for Wednesday night matchups
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Register with the new FanDuel Ohio promo code to bet on NBA games on Wednesday night, and you’ll be prepared for...
Sports gambling ads target newbies who soon may find themselves deep in debt
The letter writer from Medina is missing the point when he makes fun of Gov. Mike DeWine’s warnings regarding aggressive advertising being used to promote sports gambling and likens the sports betting ads to Ohio Lottery ads (”The gambling ads DeWine has tuned out,” Dec. 31). We all know what a lottery is. Some will participate, others will not. This has always been the case.
Georgia boy, 11, pulled off bike, mauled by dogs; owner charged
APPLING, Georgia — An 11-year-old boy was hospitalized after pack of three dogs pulled him off his bicycle as he was riding and mauled him, reports say. Fox Carolina reports that police say Justin Gilstrap suffered severe injuries in the attack on Friday evening, including having his scalp halfway torn off, deep puncture wounds on both legs, and losing half of his ear.
Does Jim Jordan become the new Joseph McCarthy with his “weaponization” committee? Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A Republican rules package adopted in a party-line vote of the U.S. House of Representation calls for creation of a new “Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of Federal Government” to be run by Rep. Jim Jordan. Democrats in response called the group the “tin foil...
Logan Paul’s pet pig was found ‘abandoned and mangled’ according to animal rescuers
CLEVELAND, Ohio-- Logan Paul’s former pet pig was found in an “abandoned” and “mangled” state, animal rescuers claim. The pig, whose name was Pearl, was rescued by a California animal sanctuary after being found sick and abandoned in a field next to another dead pig.
Orange Schools’ Hardaway achieves career goal of becoming elementary school principal
PEPPER PIKE, Ohio -- Steve Hardaway, an assistant principal in the Orange City School District since 2015, has been named principal of Moreland Hills Elementary School. On Monday (Jan. 9), the Orange Board of Education approved Hardaway for the position, effective Feb. 1. His contract runs through July 31, 2025, at an annual salary of $121,040.
Montana lawmaker wants to revisit idea of reservations
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A white state lawmaker in Montana is questioning whether land set aside long ago for Native Americans should exist anymore.
Ohio Supreme Court to determine whether Akron’s Highland Tavern loss of liquor license over coronavirus protocols was unconstitutional
COLUMBUS, Ohio – An Ohio Liquor Control Commission rule that stopped alcohol sales at 10 p.m. at the beginning of the pandemic unconstitutionally conflicted with laws passed by the state legislature allowing permitholders to sell drinks after 1 a.m., an attorney for an Akron bar argued before the Ohio Supreme Court on Tuesday morning.
