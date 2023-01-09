Read full article on original website
Steph and Ayesha Curry announce plans to create 150 libraries in Oakland to help improve childhood literacyJalyn SmootOakland, CA
Video shows San Francisco man spraying water on homeless womanRobert J HansenSan Francisco, CA
“Most Haunted Cemetery In California”- 5 Places You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSCalifornia State
Video: Man Sprays Homeless Woman with Water to Force Her to Move and Refuses to ApologizeMaya DeviSan Francisco, CA
The richest woman in OhioLuay RahilYoungstown, OH
Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game
The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
SB Nation
Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements
I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
NFL World Reacts To Dallas Cowboys Arrest Warrant
An arrest warrant has reportedly been issued for Dallas Cowboys rookie pass rusher Sam Williams in conjunction with his alleged role in a car crash last month. The misdemeanor warrant is for reckless driving, per the Plano (Tex.) Police Department. The wreck occurred back on December 22. ...
Kliff Kingsbury Is Already Being Mentioned For A New Job
The Arizona Cardinals cleaned house on Monday morning. Just one year after they extended the contract of head coach Kliff Kingsbury, they fired him after the team finished with a 4-13 record. He spent four seasons as the head coach and finished with a 28-37-1 record. Even though he was...
Cowboys player has warrant issued for arrest days before playoffs
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams was involved in a serious car accident last month, and the incident has led to a warrant being issued for his arrest. Police in Plano, Texas, told TMZ on Wednesday that a warrant has been issued for Williams on a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving. A police spokesperson said... The post Cowboys player has warrant issued for arrest days before playoffs appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Bears' David Montgomery Gives Justin Fields a Hug Before Leaving
Montgomery hugs Fields before leaving Halas Hall originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. There's nothing quite like the bond between two teammates. Justin Fields and David Montgomery have quite a bond. The two finished their second season together this Sunday. But, their companionship is in peril now that Montgomery heads...
How Much Do Super Bowl LVII Tickets Cost?
How much do Super Bowl LVII tickets cost? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. One of the most anticipated sporting events of the year is right around the corner: the Super Bowl. But before getting a chance to play for the prestigious Vince Lombardi Trophy, teams have to battle through...
Tom E. Curran: Changes Expected for Patriots After Kraft-Belichick Meeting
Curran: Changes expected for Patriots after Kraft-Belichick meeting originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. What’s gonna happen at THE MEETING? When the Patriots were 6-4 back in November, nobody was even wondering. But during the team’s 2-5 post-Thanksgiving slide, pockmarked by mind-blowing mistakes, offensive ineptitude and a sometimes-raging quarterback,...
How Many NFL Wild Card Teams Have Won the Super Bowl?
How many NFL wild card teams have won the Super Bowl? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Six wild card teams enter the 2022 NFL playoffs looking to make history – the Baltimore Ravens, Los Angeles Chargers and Miami Dolphins in the AFC and the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants and Seattle Seahawks in the NFC.
Lamar Jackson Misses Another Practice Ahead of Ravens' Wild Card Game
Lamar Jackson misses another practice ahead of wild card game originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Time is running out for Lamar Jackson – and potentially the Baltimore Ravens. The 2019 NFL MVP was not present during the media viewing portion of Wednesday’s practice ahead of their wild card...
Report: Bears Are Eligible to Be Selected for ‘Hard Knocks' Series
Report: Bears eligible for 'Hard Knocks' series originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The famous HBO series "Hard Knocks," could be coming to Halas Hall this summer. According to one Twitter account, the Bears are one of the four teams eligible to host the series. The New Orleans Saints, New York Jets and Washington Commanders are the other potential teams.
Micah Parsons Will Be ‘Shocked' If Bears Don't Build Around Fields
Micah Parsons advocates for building around Fields originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. To trade, or not to trade Justin Fields? For plenty of outsiders, that is the question. Amid a Twitter debate over the question between NFL analysts, one prominent NFL player put the argument to rest with a...
Bears Players Had Chance to Air Grievances Before Offseason
Bears players had chance to air grievances before offseason originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Monday was locker clean out day at Halas Hall, but it turned out to be a late Festivus celebration too. Bears players and coaches got together for exit meetings as usual, and players got a chance to air their grievances after a disappointing 3-14 season.
Ryan Poles Throws Water on Idea of Quick Bears Rebuild
Poles throws water on idea of quick Bears turnaround originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The way Bears fans have reacted to the team securing the No. 1 pick in next year’s draft, you’d think the team had just won the Super Bowl. It’s an exciting development after what was an extremely unexciting 3-14 season, for sure. What the Bears decide to do with the pick will have major ramifications for the team’s rebuild and could jumpstart their climb back to relevancy. What the pick won’t do is turn the Bears into instant contenders. Ryan Poles knows that, and he made that clear in his end of season press conference on Tuesday.
NFL Announces Eight Skills Competitions for 2023 Pro Bowl Games
NFL announces eight skills competitions for 2023 Pro Bowl Games originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL announced its competitions for the revamped Pro Bowl Games, and football is not the only sport on the schedule. The 2023 Pro Bowl Games will take place over two days in Las...
Colin Cowherd Says Bears Won't Know What to Do With the No. 1 Pick
Cowherd says Bears won't know what to do with No. 1 pick originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On The Herd, radio host Colin Cowherd argued the Bears earning the No. 1 pick in the upcoming NFL draft doesn't guarantee them success in rebuilding their roster. "They're the family member...
Why Bears, Ryan Poles May and May Not Re-Sign David Montgomery
Why Bears may and may not re-sign David Montgomery originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. As the Bears finish their evaluations of the 2022 season and turn their eyes towards 2023, one of the first things they’ll do is determine who should stay and who should go. After a 3-14 campaign, there should be significant turnover on the roster. Too many players didn’t play at a high enough level and need to be replaced. On the other hand, others proved that they bought into Ryan Poles’ and Matt Eberflus’ vision for the franchise, performed well on Sundays and earned a job moving forward. Based on how Poles gushed about Cole Kmet, it’s safe to assume he’ll be a part of the Bears’ long term plans. We can assume most of the other young players will stick around too as the team continues to build its foundation. The biggest question could be if David Montgomery returns.
Report: Ian Cunningham Set to Interview With Titans, Cardinals
Report: Cunningham to interview with Titans, Cardinals originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Tennessee Titans and Arizona Cardinals have scheduled interviews with Chicago Bears assistant general manager, Ian Cunningham, for each of their general manager positions, according to Albert Breer. Earlier in December, the Titans moved on from general...
Bears Get No. 1 Pick, But Head Coach Lovie Smith Pays the Price
Bears get No. 1 pick, but Lovie Smith pays the price originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. To the delight of many fans, the Bears got the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft on Sunday. A defeating, but joyous accomplishment after a brutal year filled with injuries and uncertainty.
