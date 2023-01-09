ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game

The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
SB Nation

Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements

I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Dallas Cowboys Arrest Warrant

An arrest warrant has reportedly been issued for Dallas Cowboys rookie pass rusher Sam Williams in conjunction with his alleged role in a car crash last month. The misdemeanor warrant is for reckless driving, per the Plano (Tex.) Police Department. The wreck occurred back on December 22.  ...
The Spun

Kliff Kingsbury Is Already Being Mentioned For A New Job

The Arizona Cardinals cleaned house on Monday morning. Just one year after they extended the contract of head coach Kliff Kingsbury, they fired him after the team finished with a 4-13 record. He spent four seasons as the head coach and finished with a 28-37-1 record. Even though he was...
Larry Brown Sports

Cowboys player has warrant issued for arrest days before playoffs

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams was involved in a serious car accident last month, and the incident has led to a warrant being issued for his arrest. Police in Plano, Texas, told TMZ on Wednesday that a warrant has been issued for Williams on a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving. A police spokesperson said... The post Cowboys player has warrant issued for arrest days before playoffs appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBC Chicago

Bears' David Montgomery Gives Justin Fields a Hug Before Leaving

Montgomery hugs Fields before leaving Halas Hall originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. There's nothing quite like the bond between two teammates. Justin Fields and David Montgomery have quite a bond. The two finished their second season together this Sunday. But, their companionship is in peril now that Montgomery heads...
NBC Chicago

How Much Do Super Bowl LVII Tickets Cost?

How much do Super Bowl LVII tickets cost? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. One of the most anticipated sporting events of the year is right around the corner: the Super Bowl. But before getting a chance to play for the prestigious Vince Lombardi Trophy, teams have to battle through...
NBC Chicago

Tom E. Curran: Changes Expected for Patriots After Kraft-Belichick Meeting

Curran: Changes expected for Patriots after Kraft-Belichick meeting originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. What’s gonna happen at THE MEETING? When the Patriots were 6-4 back in November, nobody was even wondering. But during the team’s 2-5 post-Thanksgiving slide, pockmarked by mind-blowing mistakes, offensive ineptitude and a sometimes-raging quarterback,...
NBC Chicago

How Many NFL Wild Card Teams Have Won the Super Bowl?

How many NFL wild card teams have won the Super Bowl? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Six wild card teams enter the 2022 NFL playoffs looking to make history – the Baltimore Ravens, Los Angeles Chargers and Miami Dolphins in the AFC and the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants and Seattle Seahawks in the NFC.
NBC Chicago

Report: Bears Are Eligible to Be Selected for ‘Hard Knocks' Series

Report: Bears eligible for 'Hard Knocks' series originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The famous HBO series "Hard Knocks," could be coming to Halas Hall this summer. According to one Twitter account, the Bears are one of the four teams eligible to host the series. The New Orleans Saints, New York Jets and Washington Commanders are the other potential teams.
NBC Chicago

Bears Players Had Chance to Air Grievances Before Offseason

Bears players had chance to air grievances before offseason originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Monday was locker clean out day at Halas Hall, but it turned out to be a late Festivus celebration too. Bears players and coaches got together for exit meetings as usual, and players got a chance to air their grievances after a disappointing 3-14 season.
NBC Chicago

Ryan Poles Throws Water on Idea of Quick Bears Rebuild

Poles throws water on idea of quick Bears turnaround originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The way Bears fans have reacted to the team securing the No. 1 pick in next year’s draft, you’d think the team had just won the Super Bowl. It’s an exciting development after what was an extremely unexciting 3-14 season, for sure. What the Bears decide to do with the pick will have major ramifications for the team’s rebuild and could jumpstart their climb back to relevancy. What the pick won’t do is turn the Bears into instant contenders. Ryan Poles knows that, and he made that clear in his end of season press conference on Tuesday.
NBC Chicago

Why Bears, Ryan Poles May and May Not Re-Sign David Montgomery

Why Bears may and may not re-sign David Montgomery originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. As the Bears finish their evaluations of the 2022 season and turn their eyes towards 2023, one of the first things they’ll do is determine who should stay and who should go. After a 3-14 campaign, there should be significant turnover on the roster. Too many players didn’t play at a high enough level and need to be replaced. On the other hand, others proved that they bought into Ryan Poles’ and Matt Eberflus’ vision for the franchise, performed well on Sundays and earned a job moving forward. Based on how Poles gushed about Cole Kmet, it’s safe to assume he’ll be a part of the Bears’ long term plans. We can assume most of the other young players will stick around too as the team continues to build its foundation. The biggest question could be if David Montgomery returns.
NBC Chicago

Report: Ian Cunningham Set to Interview With Titans, Cardinals

Report: Cunningham to interview with Titans, Cardinals originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Tennessee Titans and Arizona Cardinals have scheduled interviews with Chicago Bears assistant general manager, Ian Cunningham, for each of their general manager positions, according to Albert Breer. Earlier in December, the Titans moved on from general...
