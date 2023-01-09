ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

247Sports

Rick Barnes: John Calipari will have Kentucky ready for Vols

It's been a Kentucky basketball season from you know where. The Cats lost to South Carolina inside of Rupp Arena on Tuesday night 71-68 to drop to 10-6 on the season and 1-3 in SEC play. The same Gamecocks team that No. 5 Tennessee beat by 43 points in Columbia on Saturday afternoon. Kentucky has now lost four of its last seven games.
LEXINGTON, KY
The Spun

Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game

The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
FORT WORTH, TX
SB Nation

Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements

I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
GEORGIA STATE
swimswam.com

FSU’s Abramowicz, Vear Named ACC Divers of the Week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida State divers Tazman Abramowicz and Samantha Vear were named the ACC Divers of the Week on Tuesday following their performances at LSU on Saturday. “These guys did a great job this weekend after a long road trip,” FSU head diving coach John Proctor said. “It’s...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
swimswam.com

Mizzou Snags Summer Juniors Finalist Matthew Mortenson (2023)

Breaststroke and IM specialist Matthew Mortenson has announced that he will be joining the Mizzou Tigers in the fall of this year. Current photo via Matthew Mortenson. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
COLUMBIA, MO
swimswam.com

The Week That Was In College Swimming (Week 11) – Dual Meets Are Back

The NCAA schedule is getting busy again as teams return to dual meet competition, highlighted this week by Auburn's decisive wins over SEC rivals. Welcome to the 11th edition of The Week That Was in College Swimming, where every week we take a look at some of the highlights from around the NCAA in all three divisions.
AUBURN, AL
swimswam.com

15:05 Miler Jacob Pins (2024) Announces Verbal Commitment to Kentucky

Des Moines Swim Federation's Jacob Pins will join the Kentucky Wildcats in 2024-25 with a 1650 time that would already score in the top 16 at SECs. Current photo via Jacob Pins. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news....
LEXINGTON, KY
swimswam.com

Pennsylvania High School Runner-up Ryleigh Collins Commits to Nittany Lions

Ryleigh Collins, a Winter Juniors qualifier in the 50/500 free, has made a verbal commitment to the in-state Nittany Lions for 2023-24. Current photo via Ryleigh Collins. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
STATE COLLEGE, PA

