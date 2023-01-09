Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington Commanders Fire CoachOnlyHomersWashington, DC
4 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Secret documents from Biden's term as vice president were discovered in his officeMalek SherifWashington, DC
Biden's legal team has made a remarkable discovery while combing through his former office - classified materialsPhilosophy BloggerWashington, DC
Hypocrisy Reigns as Sources Confirm Biden Had Classified Documents Stashed in a Private Office for YearsThe Veracity ReportWashington, DC
Related
Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett
Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision
With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
Cowboys player has warrant issued for arrest days before playoffs
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams was involved in a serious car accident last month, and the incident has led to a warrant being issued for his arrest. Police in Plano, Texas, told TMZ on Wednesday that a warrant has been issued for Williams on a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving. A police spokesperson said... The post Cowboys player has warrant issued for arrest days before playoffs appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game
The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
Deion Sanders makes major mistake
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL world reacts to shocking Odell Beckham Jr. video
Last year, Odell Beckham Jr. made quite a few headlines when he had to be removed from a plane by police after he refused to deboard by himself. Beckham’s version of the incident was quite a bit different than what was reported in the media, but with the police body cam now public, everyone can Read more... The post NFL world reacts to shocking Odell Beckham Jr. video appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Houston Chronicle
Vikings' offensive line in flux ahead of matchup with Giants
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — When the Minnesota Vikings beat the New York Giants three weeks ago, they allowed plenty of pressure on quarterback Kirk Cousins — including four sacks. Minnesota was down one starting offensive lineman in the game; center Garrett Bradbury, who missed the Vikings’ final five...
Houston Chronicle
Houston Texans coaching candidates: 10 options to replace Lovie Smith
After back-to-back, one-and-done coaches, the Houston Texans will attempt to find a long-term solution this offseason. Lovie Smith was fired as Texans head coach on Sunday pretty much immediately at the conclusion of a 3-13-1 season. Smith's predecessor, David Culley, was also fired after one year as the team went 4-13 in 2021. Houston hasn't won more than four games since 2019, a season capped by a 24-point playoff collapse against the Kansas City Chiefs that seemingly sent the franchise into a tailspin.
Houston Chronicle
Pelicans, short of two stars, have plenty in reserve to handle Wizards
WASHINGTON - Zion Williamson, dressed in street clothes with a diamond-encrusted hoop dangling from his ear, leaned back from his courtside seat and raised his eyebrows, impressed. "That was fire," he marveled after teammate Trey Murphy III soared for an alley-oop dunk midway through the third quarter. Williamson, a thunderous...
Former Stanford head coach interviews for Broncos job in quest for first NFL head-coaching gig: reports
The Denver Broncos are continuing to make the rounds on head-coaching candidates, as they have reportedly interviewed former Stanford head coach David Shaw.
Houston Chronicle
Kuzma hits late 3-pointer to lift Wizards past Bulls, 100-97
WASHINGTON (AP) — Kyle Kuzma broke a tie with a 3-pointer with 5.7 seconds left and the Washington Wizards beat the Chicago Bulls 100-97 on Wednesday night. Following a timeout, Kuzma drove to his right and hit a leaning shot as he floated toward the Wizards’ bench. “I...
Comments / 0