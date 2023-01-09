ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore's Charm City Circulator shuttle buses return, offer limited service

By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE -- The Charm City Circulator shuttle buses will be returning from their holiday vacation on Monday and running the same routes again—albeit at a slower pace.

The buses recently stopped rolling past their regular stops due to a driver shortage , which led to cancellations at the end of December, according to the Baltimore City Department of Transportation.

The department said in a series of online posts that it had been trying to hire 45 new drivers after switching contractors.

'It's very inconvenient': Riders frustrated about canceled free Charm City Circulator bus 01:52

Repairing the buses and training new inspectors also topped the list of priorities, transportation officials said.

"It's kind of frustrating because some people depend on [the Circulator for their] job," Malik Jackson told WJZ. "Some people don't have enough for the regular bus."

People who relied on the Charm City Circulator buses said they began using the CityLink buses after growing frustrated.

"It's very inconvenient, because [the Circulator is] free," Martin said.

But they can return to using those free buses at 7 a.m. on Monday.

That's when the old Circulator routes will once again be accessible to the public, according to transportation officials.

The buses will run every 40–60 minutes depending on their routes, transportation officials said.

  • Purple Route: 60 minutes
  • Orange Route: 60 minutes
  • Green Route: 40 minutes
  • Banner Route: 40 minutes

