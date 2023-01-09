Broncos 31, Chargers 28: Studs & Duds

Who deserves the most credit for the Denver Broncos' 31-28 win over the Los Angeles Chargers?

Wow, what a conclusion to the Denver Broncos season. It's a shame it took until Week 18 to see the Broncos field an exciting offense that can put up over 30 points in a game.

Without much to write home about this season, Denver's 31-28 win over the Los Angeles Chargers gave fans something to look forward to next season with an incoming coaching staff that can use this game as proof that Russell Wilson is not busted and this team is capable of doing great things.

Who were the game's biggest studs and duds? Let's dive in.

Stud: Russell Wilson | QB

What a way to conclude a tough season. The most controversial athlete in Denver showed why he can still be a great player in this league, finishing with 283 passing yards and three touchdowns with one fluke interception.

But biggest of all, Wilson got a win over a playoff team and had to do it with offensive production. If Sean Payton, Jim Harbaugh, or any other potentially interested head-coaching candidate watched this game, they should only be excited about what could be possible if an offense built around Wilson was executed well.

The Pro Bowl-caliber player is still there.

Dud: Brandon Johnson | WR/PR

The rookie was put in an odd position, as he hasn't had much experience receiving punts. Still, due to Montrell Washington being benched, Kendall Hinton being out injured for this game, Freddie Swain taking a big hit, Johnson was thrust into action, and, unfortunately, he muffed a key punt in the fourth quarter, which led to a Chargers touchdown drive to keep the game close.

Stud: Justin Simmons | S

You need your star players to make plays. Simmons takes this very seriously, as he is a turnover-creating machine, and he forced two fumbles in this game, both in big moments.

Despite missing five games due to injury, there is still a big case that Simmons deserves All-Pro honors this season.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Dud: Broncos O-Line

The O-line has found itself on the dud list yet again. However, in this case, it was primarily due to the outstanding play of the team overall.

The Broncos' O-line could have been better, but it was much better than it had been in recent weeks. The Broncos were good in the run game but sometimes struggled with pass protection.

Stud: Jerry Jeudy | WR

The Broncos officially have their No. 1 wide receiver of the future. The second half of the season has been sensational for Jeudy, who impressed yet again, finishing the game with five catches for 154 yards and three rushes for 39 yards.

Jeudy eclipsed 1,000 yards from scrimmage for the first time in his young career. The connection building between Wilson and Jeudy is extremely exciting and should only be honed more over the offseason.

Dud: The Refs

This one is simple. The officials deprived Ja'Quan McMillian of an incredible moment in his first start in the NFL. McMillian had an incredible diving interception that was ruled incomplete on the field but was clearly an interception upon further review.

However, the refs ruled there wasn't conclusive evidence to overturn it. But we all know this was a legit interception, and McMillian deserves the praise for that play.

Bonus Shoutouts

Tyler Badie, Latavius Murray, and Chase Edmonds deserve to be labeled studs for their performance. Here's to a better 2023 season.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook .

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

Get your Broncos tickets from SI Tickets HERE !