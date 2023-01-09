ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winners and Losers From Cincinnati Bengals' 27-16 Win Over Baltimore Ravens

By Blake Jewell
 3 days ago

Cincinnati is 12-4 following the victory

The Bengals beat the Ravens on Sunday 27-16 , securing home field advantage in the first round of the playoffs and leaving no doubt in the AFC North. Here are our winners and losers:

Winners

Drue Chrisman

It was a weird game for the Bengals, as they appeared to hold back their schemes and play calls due to potentially playing the Ravens again next week, but a player that stuck out was punter Drue Chrisman.

Chrisman had been struggling slightly up to this point, but he was outstanding against the Ravens. Not only did he have great distance on his punts, but he was incredibly accurate.

Trey Hendrickson

The Bengals pass rusher dominated against the Ravens. He finished the game with two sacks and a huge forced fumble that led to a Joseph Ossai touchdown . The Bengals will matchup with the Ravens again next week in the playoffs, and after Hendrickson’s performance Sunday, he’s gonna be a key player in shutting down the Ravens offense once again.

Ja’Marr Chase

The star wide receiver topped the 1,000-yard mark on the season, finish with 86 yards on Sunday, despite only playing in 12 games. This is his second season in the league, and he’s gone over at least 1,000 yards in both seasons.

Losers

Coin toss

This was a tough game to rule any losers. The Bengals seemed to be holding back on both sides of the ball due to playing the Ravens again next week. Joe Burrow was off, but with a limited playbook, he still led them to a somewhat easy victory.

The only loser in this matchup is the NFL and their home field coin toss. Despite already winning the AFC North, the NFL forced the Bengals to play starters in Week 18 to ensure home field advantage in the first round. This led to a couple injuries for the Bengals right before their wild card matchup.

The league was also mocked by Joe Mixon, who did a coin flip celebration after scoring a touchdown early in the game.

