Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These are the 5 highest rated pizzas in San Antonio. Do you agree with the list?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Should Universal have chosen San Antonio for its new theme park?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
“Most Haunted Road In San Antonio”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSSan Antonio, TX
These are the 5 highest rated fried chicken restaurants in San Antonio. Do you agree with the list?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
People in San Antonio rally to raise funds for three siblings tragically killed in car crashAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
These are the 5 highest rated pizzas in San Antonio. Do you agree with the list?
Recently I have looked at the best burgers in San Antonio and the best breakfast tacos in San Antonio. Today we continue our "best of" series and look at another popular food item- pizza, to see which restaurants offer the best pizza in San Antonio.
H-E-B Planning To Open Another North Texas Location
H-E-B is continuing its expansion across North Texas.
KSAT 12
New Braunfels, San Antonio make list of hottest ZIP codes in U.S. in 2022
New data from real estate company Opendoor shows New Braunfels and San Antonio were two of the hottest places to buy real estate in the United States in 2022. Opendoor released the top 20 list of most popular ZIP codes, which were ranked by the number of total homes that went into contract within 90 days of listing in 2022.
Should Universal have chosen San Antonio for its new theme park?
Today Texans were treated to the big news that Universal was building a new theme park in North Texas. The announcement was made at a press conference today by Mark Woodbury, chairman and CEO of Universal Parks and Resorts, that Frisco in North Texas would be the third city in the United States to get a Universal Studios theme park.
Houston-based Mambo Seafood casts wider net with first San Antonio location
The chain, which specializes in Latin American seafood, has grown to 11 Houston-area stores.
Seasons 52 planned at Alamo Quarry Market would be San Antonio's first
Get ready to meet the Olive Garden's fancier sibling.
San Antonio developers purchase old home of Mexican Manhattan
The developers recently renovated the Express-News' new home.
gotodestinations.com
Smoke Signals: The Top Barbecue Spots in New Braunfels – 2023
Are you a BBQ fanatic on the hunt for the next great pit stop? Look no further than the charming town of New Braunfels, Texas. This little slice of heaven is home to some of the most mouthwatering BBQ around. From succulent brisket to fall-off-the-bone ribs, these joints serve up...
Freebirds World Burrito announces plans for Northwest San Antonio store
The company wants to double in size the next few years.
Gas leak at San Antonio's high-end Hotel Emma sends 15 to hospital
The leak is isolated to two floors of the luxury hotel, a local TV station reports.
Lodging
HUNTER Announces Sale of Two San Antonio Properties
ATLANTA—Hunter Hotel Advisors (HUNTER) announced the sale of Courtyard by Marriott and Fairfield Inn & Suites SeaWorld/Westover Hills in San Antonio. An institutional investor sold both properties to Florida-based IRAS Group for an undisclosed price. Concord Hotel Group will manage the properties moving forward. David Perrin, senior vice president of HUNTER, arranged the sale on behalf of the seller.
KSAT 12
MOUNTAIN CEDAR: What’s the highest count ever recorded in San Antonio?
The pollen from mountain cedar trees creates figurative and literal headaches every year for allergy sufferers. You may find yourself wondering how this year’s cedar season compares to years past. What’s the highest pollen count for mountain cedar on record?. Shannon Syring is a Certified Pollen Collector through...
New hot springs to open soon near San Antonio's Hot Wells ruins
It will feature foot soaking, private bathing, and craft brews.
Houston's Mambo Seafood to open first San Antonio restaurant
Order your Mambo Rice regular or make it habanero spicy.
MySanAntonio
San Antonio's historic Josephine Street closes doors for brief facelift
Long before it was slingin' signature chicken-fried steaks and whiskies, one of San Antonio's landmark restaurants was making sure the Alamo City was stocked with fresh beef. Now as the beloved eatery goes into its 44th year, Josephine Street is taking a beat to zhuzh up its century old headquarters.
The Amusement Park in Hidden in the Big City of Seguin, Texas
If you are looking for some amusement park thrills in Sout Texas and don't feel like driving to the big city, you are in luck. Located in Segun, Texas, which has a population of just over 30,000 is ZDT Amusement Park. ZDT's Amusement park is located inside the Seguin city...
San Antonio's top ranked pizza restaurant opens second location
If you love pizza, then I have some good news for you. Popular pizza restaurant Via 313 opened its second location in San Antonio today. The first location opened in August 2022 at 8435 Wurzbach Rd, and it is already the number one ranked pizza in San Antonio, according to Yelp reviewers. The demand has led to Via 313 opening a second location in Culebra Commons.
KSAT 12
Whole Foods in San Antonio among first in US to debut new Amazon smart grocery carts
SAN ANTONIO – One of San Antonio’s Whole Foods stores is the first three locations to feature new Amazon smart grocery carts. Whole Foods at 18403 Blanco Road in the Vineyard Shopping Center is implementing Dash Carts, offering customers a new grocery shopping experience. Dash Carts give shoppers...
Yes, the price of eggs has increased drastically. Here's why.
Here is why you've seen the price of eggs jump.
Guess the rent of this 3-bedroom vintage San Antonio home in Alta Vista
The home is less than 10-minute drive from the Pearl.
Comments / 0