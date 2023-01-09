Read full article on original website
Flyers-Sabres Preview: Quick Trip to Buffalo
Just hours after having their four-game winning streak snapped by the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Flyers will get back on the ice, though that was not originally the plan when the schedule came out last summer. Some rescheduling moved a game in Buffalo against the Sabres up from early-March to Monday night.
Konecny’s Hat Trick Leads Flyers Past Capitals
Entering Wednesday night's game between the Flyers and Washington Capitals, no player in the NHL had a longer active points streak than Travis Konecny. Not Connor McDavid. Not Sidney Crosby. Not Alex Ovechkin, playing on the opposition at Wells Fargo Center. Konecny kept his points streak going strong, reaching 10...
Flyers-Capitals Preview: Second Half Opener
With Monday's 4-0 win in Buffalo, 41 games are officially in the books on the 2022-23 season for the Flyers. As the second half of the season begins, they find themselves stuck in the middle. The Flyers are still nine points out of a playoff spot, despite their recent run...
Flyers Rumors: Is an Ivan Provorov Trade Coming?
This season is not uncharted territory for the Flyers. Being near the bottom of the standings and far enough out of the playoff race by January is feeling all too familiar and leads to one path as the trade deadline approaches: selling. The names that could be on the move...
