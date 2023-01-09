ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game

The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
FORT WORTH, TX
ClutchPoints

3 early names Packers should consider with No. 15 pick in 2023 NFL Draft

Despite a solid final stretch of the season, the Green Bay Packers ended up missing out on the playoffs. This marked the first time since 2018 that the team failed to qualify for the postseason. With an 8-9 record, the Packers were on win way to getting the No. 7 seed in the NFC. However, Green Bay lost 20-16 at home to the already-eliminated Detroit Lions. Because of that, the team has secured the No. 15 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Luke Fickell's Transfer Success

Luke Fickell struck again Tuesday. Former Mississippi State quarterback Braedyn Locke announced his commitment to Wisconsin. He joins Tanner Mordecai and Nick Evers as the third quarterback Fickell's Badgers have gained through the transfer portal this offseason. Observers praised Fickell for ...
CINCINNATI, OH
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Dallas Cowboys Arrest Warrant

An arrest warrant has reportedly been issued for Dallas Cowboys rookie pass rusher Sam Williams in conjunction with his alleged role in a car crash last month. The misdemeanor warrant is for reckless driving, per the Plano (Tex.) Police Department. The wreck occurred back on December 22.  ...
DALLAS, TX
big10central.com

Wisconsin senior Tyler Wahl takes the court ahead of Michigan State game

University of Wisconsin senior Tyler Wahl walks onto the court without a boot on his right ankle Tuesday night as the 18th-ranked Badgers prepare to face the Michigan State Spartans. Locations. Wisconsin's Tyler Wahl misses a second straight game with ankle injury. The Badgers don't have leading scorer Tyler Wahl...
MADISON, WI
FlurrySports

Early Packers 2023 Mock Draft

Unfortunately, the Green Bay Packers season ended in disappointment, and there are many changes that are needed in order for this team to compete for the Super Bowl next season. While I don't think these changes will take place, it is clear that the team from a personnel standpoint could look very different, due to the number of free agents and the salary cap situation. With this in mind, we have a very early Green Bay Packers mock draft 2023.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to shocking Odell Beckham Jr. video

Last year, Odell Beckham Jr. made quite a few headlines when he had to be removed from a plane by police after he refused to deboard by himself. Beckham’s version of the incident was quite a bit different than what was reported in the media, but with the police body cam now public, everyone can Read more... The post NFL world reacts to shocking Odell Beckham Jr. video appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
On3.com

Former Cincinnati wide receiver Will Pauling commits to Wisconsin

After taking a trip to Madison, WI, earlier in the month, former Cincinnati wide receiver Will Pauling has decided to call the city home. Pauling announced from his social media account that he will join the Wisconsin Badgers for the 2023 season. This move will reunite the young talented wideout with his former head coach and current Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell.
MADISON, WI

