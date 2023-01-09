ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 1

Related
CBS News

Documents marked classified found at Penn Biden Center

The Justice Department is overseeing a review into documents marked classified that were found at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement, two sources with knowledge of the inquiry told CBS News. The documents are from President Biden's vice presidential office at the center, the sources said. Adriana Diaz reports.
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Ilhan Omar reacts to Kevin McCarthy's plan to pull her from committees

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Sunday condemned House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) plans to kick her off the House Foreign Affairs Committee as hypocritical. Omar was asked about McCarthy's repeated promises to yank her committee assignments during an appearance on MSNBC's Yasmin Vossoughian Reports. The progressive lawmaker was specifically questioned about if there were any developments on the matter in the days since McCarthy had secured the speaker's gavel.
Deadline

Diamond & Silk’s Lynette Hardaway Dies: Donald Trump Says Death Of Political Commentator Was “Unexpected”

Donald Trump took to Truth Social to share that Diamond, whose real name is Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway, from the “Diamond and Silk” duo had died. “Really bad news for Republicans and frankly, ALL Americans. Our beautiful Diamond, of Diamond and Silk, has just passed away at her home in the State she loved so much, North Carolina,” Trump posted. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries Related Story Inside The Capitol During The Dramatic, Dysfunctional And "Deliberative" Moments That Led To Kevin McCarthy Winning The House Speakership Related Story House Adjourns For Second Day With No New Speaker, Stalled Proceedings — Update “Silk...
US News and World Report

Places the U.S. Government Warns Not to Travel Right Now

The U.S. State Department issues travel advisory levels for more than 200 countries globally, continually updating them based on a variety of risk indicators such as health, terrorism and civil unrest. Travel advisory levels range from Level 1, which means exercise normal precautions, to Level 4, which means do not travel.
CBS News

CBS Evening News, January 11, 2023

More Biden documents marked classified found in at least one other location; Sister thanks woman for saving her brother from Buffalo blizzard.
CBS News

CBS News poll shows what Americans want from new Congress

A new CBS News poll looks at Americans' views in 2023 and how they've shifted from last year. CBS News executive director of elections and surveys Anthony Salvanto joins "CBS News Mornings" to break down the data and share what respondents said they want from the new Congress.
CBS News

CBS News

588K+
Followers
77K+
Post
425M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy