Jill Biden Faces Call to Be Investigated by GOP House Rep: 'Compromised'
Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs said he's concerned about the entire Biden family after classified docs were found at the president's former office in November.
Biden responds to discovery of documents marked classified at former office
President Biden responded on Tuesday to the discovery of documents marked classified in an office he once used. CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes discussed the latest developments as well as how the White House is responding to a FAA system outage that affected flights across the U.S.
Documents marked classified found at Penn Biden Center
The Justice Department is overseeing a review into documents marked classified that were found at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement, two sources with knowledge of the inquiry told CBS News. The documents are from President Biden's vice presidential office at the center, the sources said. Adriana Diaz reports.
Second batch of classified Biden documents found, CBS News learns
CBS News learned Wednesday that another batch of classified documents from President Biden's time as vice president have been found in at least one other separate location. CBS News correspondent Adriana Diaz has more.
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Ilhan Omar reacts to Kevin McCarthy's plan to pull her from committees
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Sunday condemned House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) plans to kick her off the House Foreign Affairs Committee as hypocritical. Omar was asked about McCarthy's repeated promises to yank her committee assignments during an appearance on MSNBC's Yasmin Vossoughian Reports. The progressive lawmaker was specifically questioned about if there were any developments on the matter in the days since McCarthy had secured the speaker's gavel.
Diamond & Silk’s Lynette Hardaway Dies: Donald Trump Says Death Of Political Commentator Was “Unexpected”
Donald Trump took to Truth Social to share that Diamond, whose real name is Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway, from the “Diamond and Silk” duo had died. “Really bad news for Republicans and frankly, ALL Americans. Our beautiful Diamond, of Diamond and Silk, has just passed away at her home in the State she loved so much, North Carolina,” Trump posted. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries Related Story Inside The Capitol During The Dramatic, Dysfunctional And "Deliberative" Moments That Led To Kevin McCarthy Winning The House Speakership Related Story House Adjourns For Second Day With No New Speaker, Stalled Proceedings — Update “Silk...
“Everybody panicked and flipped out”: Lauren Boebert’s “confusion” prompted angry GOP confrontation
Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) and Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) arrive before the House reconvened Friday night following 13 rounds of voting for speaker earlier in the day during a meeting of the 118th Congress, Friday, January 6, 2023, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington DC. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
Donald Trump Indictment Threat Grows Closer
The special grand jury in Fulton County was dissolved on Monday, handing over a report to the DA and bringing her one step closer to bringing charges.
DOJ Faces New Nightmare in Prosecuting Donald Trump
Attorney General Merrick Garland's investigation into Trump's mishandling of records at Mar-a-Lago has been upended again—this time, by his own boss.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy tells Golden Globes audience: "There will be no third world war"
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a video appearance during the 80th Annual Golden Globe awards Tuesday night, telling attendees and viewers watching that Ukraine will win the war against Russia. "It is now 2023. The war in Ukraine is not over yet, but the tide is turning and it is...
Man who killed 8 people along NYC bike path "proud of his attack," prosecutor says
A man who killed eight people along a New York City bike path five years ago left behind a "scene of destruction and horror" where "screams filled the air" before telling an FBI agent he was proud of the destruction he caused and wished the flag of his terrorist group could be put in his hospital room, a prosecutor said at a trial's start.
Trump prepares to open next phase of 2024 campaign in South Carolina
The former president will hold a more "intimate" event than his typical rallies in the key state later this month.
How White House has responded to Biden documents controversy
CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes shares how the White House has responded to classified documents being found at President Joe Biden's former office. She also previews today's "Red and Blue" show.
US News and World Report
Places the U.S. Government Warns Not to Travel Right Now
The U.S. State Department issues travel advisory levels for more than 200 countries globally, continually updating them based on a variety of risk indicators such as health, terrorism and civil unrest. Travel advisory levels range from Level 1, which means exercise normal precautions, to Level 4, which means do not travel.
CBS News
US Supreme Court declines to hear another longshot 2020 election fraud challenge
(CNN) -- The Supreme Court declined Monday to hear another longshot case alleging the 2020 election was fraudulently brought by a Utah man seeking to have hundreds of elected officials removed from office, including President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. The case had been dismissed by lower courts...
CBS Evening News, January 11, 2023
More Biden documents marked classified found in at least one other location; Sister thanks woman for saving her brother from Buffalo blizzard.
CBS News poll shows what Americans want from new Congress
A new CBS News poll looks at Americans' views in 2023 and how they've shifted from last year. CBS News executive director of elections and surveys Anthony Salvanto joins "CBS News Mornings" to break down the data and share what respondents said they want from the new Congress.
Why Does The GOP Elite Hate Its Own Base?
It's a growing GOP phenomenon, Republican leaders really don't care about us
GOP Rep. James Comer on Biden documents: "It appears that it's another cover-up"
With the news that several documents marked classified were found at President Joe Biden's former private office and turned over to the National Archives, Congressman James Comer, the new Republican chair of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee, joins "Red and Blue" to weigh in.
Republican Congressman Darrell Issa reacts to Biden documents controversy
Representative Darrell Issa, a Republican from California, joins CBS News to discuss his reaction to documents marked classified being found at the former office of President Biden and turned over to the National Archives.
CBS News
