We’re hiring a health reporter to join our thriving daily local newsroom at Louisville Public Media, our city’s NPR affiliate, to cover health policy, public health and the myriad ways people interact with the health care system.Health is a dominant, dynamic subject — including COVID-19 and public health, government policy and the effects of revolutionary technologies, and self-care and mental health. It’s an equity and justice issue. Louisville is home to one of the fastest-growing, most exciting health and science economies in the country, and this reporter brings it to life on-air and online. If this sounds like you, LPM wants to hear from you.LPM’s health reporter is responsible for leading health coverage on all platforms, identifying key trends in beat reporting, and distilling complex issues into understandable, conversational reports. They also cover breaking news on their beat and lead coverage on how the COVID-19 pandemic, and other major health trends, have changed Kentucky.There’s no shortage of breaking news on this beat, but we’re also looking for a reporter to dive deep into policies that affect our audience and tell the stories of people’s experiences with the health care system. We’ll help them strengthen skills with data and open records requests. We’re looking for someone who prioritizes connection with all of Louisville’s diverse communities.This is a daily beat, meaning this reporter will file regular short-form stories for radio and the web, as well as in-depth and enterprise stories. They’ll collaborate with the LPM News staff and our Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting on special projects and reports, including our podcasts and weekly call-in show “In Conversation.”Our health reporter should have journalism experience. Experience with either health as a beat or public radio in general is a plus. We also want to see how applicants have contributed to an inclusive and supportive work environment in their previous positions.This position reports to the news editor.What You’ll DoFoster an environment of diversity, equity and inclusion that upholds the organization's values and strategic goals. Produce daily and long-form journalism for all LPM platforms, including broadcast radio, the web, podcasts, occasional video, and social media.Develop and maintain source networks.Search public records and databases.Fact-check and understand context.Uphold natural writing and voicing style.Use community engagement best practices to tell stories with communities, not just about them.Develop skill at live interviewing. Commit to equity in coverage and building sources across diverse races, genders and abilities.What We’ll DoPay you a salary of $44,000-$66,000, based on skill and experienceInvest in your professional growth through individual direction and training.Keep you connected with our industry through conferences and professional associations.Provide you an excellent benefits package that includes paid time off, health insurance and 401(k).Invite you into a culture that is supportive, transparent, experimental and accountable.Key QualificationsMinimum of three years of professional journalism experience or equivalent experience. Impeccable journalistic integrity and judgment.Ability to manage multiple projects concurrently.Broad interests in news, public affairs and policy.Preferred QualificationsParticipates in professional journalism groups and listservs, including public radio. Public radio experience.Foreign language skills appreciated.If this is you, send a resume, three references and three work samples to resume@louisvillepublicmedia.org. For audio work samples, please provide links (SoundCloud, podcasts, or other hosted audio), not attachments via email as your application may not be received. Then complete this questionnaire in lieu of a cover letter. Applications without completed forms will not be considered.Louisville Public Media is an equal opportunity employer that actively seeks diversity in its workplace and offers an excellent benefits package.