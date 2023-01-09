Race and Equity Reporter

If you’re a journalist who likes to explore unexpected angles, be creative with formats and cover all aspects of race and equity, Louisville Public Media wants to hear from you.We’re hiring a reporter to join our thriving daily local newsroom.This reporter tells stories about race and equity in Louisville, collaborating with other reporters where these issues inevitably overlap with health, education, environment, art and politics. They introduce us to the people affected by systemic and historic racism, amplify the voices of those working to change it, and alert us when platitudes and initiatives from people in power don’t carry the weight to create real change.The coverage focus will be fluid and driven by issues of the moment, and this reporter will be well-versed in current events, trends in advocacy and academic or expert schools of thought on race and equity. This reporter will bring powerful narrative storytelling and accountability-driven investigative strategies to bear on inequality. They will also illuminate solutions and triumphs.This beat also encompasses journalism around gender, LGBTQ issues, disability access, religion and all the other intersections of racism and other forms of discrimination. They will also cover breaking news on their beat. The successful applicant will clearly outline how they’ve contributed to an inclusive and supportive work environment in previous positions.This position reports to the city editor.This is a daily beat, meaning they’ll file regular spots for radio and the web, as well as in-depth enterprise stories. They’ll collaborate with the LPM News staff and our Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting on special projects and reports, including our podcasts and weekly call-in show, “In Conversation.”Louisville is a welcoming community with a thriving entrepreneurial scene, great food and amazing art and culture.What You’ll DoFoster an environment of diversity, equity and inclusion that upholds the organization's values and strategic goals.Produce daily and long-form journalism for all LPM platforms, including broadcast radio, the web, podcasts, occasional video, and social media.Develop and maintain source networks.Search public records and databases.Fact-check and understand context.Have a natural writing and voicing style.Use community engagement best practices to tell stories with communities, not just about them.Develop skills at live interviewing. Commit to diversity in coverage and building sources across races, genders and abilities.What We’ll DoPay you a salary of $44,000-$66,000, based on skill and experience.Invest in your professional growth through individual direction and training.Keep you connected with our industry through conferences and professional associations.Provide you an excellent benefits package that includes paid time off, health insurance and 401(k).Invite you into a culture that is supportive, transparent, experimental and accountable.Key QualificationsMinimum of 3 years of professional journalism experience or equivalent experience. Impeccable journalistic integrity and judgment.Ability to manage multiple projects concurrently.Broad interests in news, public affairs and policy.Preferred QualificationsParticipates in professional journalism groups and listservs, including public radio. Stays on top of technology, nonprofit news and storytelling advances.Public radio experience preferred.Foreign language skills appreciated.If this is you, send a resume, three references and three work samples to resume@louisvillepublicmedia.org. For audio work samples, please provide links (SoundCloud, podcasts, or other hosted audio), not attachments via email as your application may not be received. Then complete this questionnaire in lieu of a cover letter. Applications without completed forms will not be considered.Louisville Public Media is an equal opportunity employer that actively seeks diversity in its workplace and offers an excellent benefits package.