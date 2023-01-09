ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
We’re hiring a breaking news reporter to join our thriving local newsroom at Louisville Public Media, our city’s NPR affiliate.This reporter is responsible for quick-hit daily coverage of breaking and emerging news. Working under the direction of the LPM news editor, their primary responsibility is to deliver daily news coverage that is topical and responsive. They work with other editors and reporters to ensure accurate and relevant daily reporting across all LPM platforms. They cover press conferences, speeches and other events, and they contribute to reporting on other beats when necessary.This position will work Tuesday through Saturday each week. It also requires occasional non-standard hours.There’s no shortage of breaking news on this beat, but we’re also looking for a reporter to dive deep into policies that affect our audience and tell the stories of people’s experiences. They should be ready to dig into data and file open records requests or be ready to learn how. LPM is committed to serving and reflecting all of our diverse communities, and this reporter should mirror that commitment.This beat puts you in the center of a high-energy daily newsroom in a dynamic city with no shortage of news. This you? Apply.This is a daily beat, meaning this reporter will file regular spots for radio and the web, as well as in-depth enterprise stories. They’ll collaborate with the LPM News staff and our Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting on special projects and reports, including our podcasts and weekly call-in show “In Conversation.”We’re looking for someone who contributes to a supportive and creative working environment.What You’ll DoFoster an environment of diversity, equity and inclusion that upholds the organization's values and strategic goals. Produce daily and long-form journalism for all LPM platforms, including broadcast radio, the web, podcasts, occasional video, and social media.Develop and maintain source networks.Search public records and databases.Fact-check and understand context.Have a natural writing and voicing style.Use community engagement best practices to tell stories with communities, not just about them.Develop skill at live interviewing. Commit to diversity in coverage and building sources across diverse races, genders and abilities.What We’ll DoPay you a salary of $44,000 - $59,000 based on skill and experience.Invest in your professional growth through individual direction and training.Keep you connected with our industry through conferences and professional associations.Provide you an excellent benefits package that includes paid time off, health insurance and 401(k).Invite you into a culture that is supportive, transparent, experimental and accountable.Key QualificationsMinimum of one year of professional journalism experience, substantial internship experience or student experiences that demonstrate expertise in daily journalism.Impeccable journalistic integrity and judgment.Ability to manage multiple projects concurrently.Broad interests in news, public affairs and policy.Preferred QualificationsParticipates in professional journalism groups and listservs, including public radio. Stays on top of technology, nonprofit news and storytelling advances.Public radio experience.Foreign language skills.If this is you, send a resume, three references and three work samples to resume@louisvillepublicmedia.org. For audio work samples, please provide links (SoundCloud, podcasts, or other hosted audio), not attachments via email as your application may not be received. Then complete this questionnaire in lieu of a cover letter. Applications without completed forms will not be considered.Louisville Public Media is an equal opportunity employer that actively seeks diversity in its workplace and offers an excellent benefits package.

evansvilleliving.com

Getting to the Roots

Less than six months after opening in a former whiskey warehouse in Downtown Louisville, Kentucky, the Roots 101 African American Museum was voted one of the nation’s 10 best new attractions of 2021 by USA Today readers. More than 10,000 people have visited the museum, says Lamont Collins, its...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

GoFundMe created for country music station owner Ray Rice

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Loved ones of country music station owner Ray Rice has started a GoFundMe following the news of his death. Rice is the owner of the country music station WMPI. WMPI described Rice as a loving son, father, grandfather and amazing friend. He got sick around the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Bed Bath & Beyond closing 2 Kentucky stores as sales continue to drop

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bed Bath & Beyond is closing more stores, including two in Kentucky. The retailer said Tuesday it's on track to close 150 stores nationwide, including the stores in Elizabethtown and Bowling Green. The company reported that its fiscal third-quarter sales fell by one-third. While it's already...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

New York style bagels are in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - New York style bagels made daily from scratch. That’s what Maya Bagels Express wants it’s customers to know when they stop by. The bagel shop at 3029 Poplar Level Road is now open seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. to serve breakfast and brunch.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Numbers drawn for estimated $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Check those tickets! The numbers have been drawn for the estimated $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot. To check your numbers, click here. If no one hits Tuesday's jackpot, the amount will grow. The next drawing is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 13 at 11 p.m. It...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WCPO

Planned tent encampment serves as hope for people who are homeless

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Nestled on the property of a former church in carefully arranged rows is a tent encampment that personifies its name. It's called Hope Village. “There was a guy that said to us, ‘This is the most human I ever felt in my life,” said Rev. Stachelle Bussey, who is the driving force behind Hope Village.
LOUISVILLE, KY
quicksie983.com

A Large Annual Event Has Been Canceled In The City Of Elizabethtown

A large annual event has been canceled in the City of Elizabethtown. The news was announced at the City Council Work Session meeting yesterday. “We, along with the Elizabethtown Police Department, have had to make the very tough decision on foregoing the festival of the Barbecue, Bands & Bikes. Unfortunately over the last several years, we have seen an uptick in criminal nature. We just feel that with what the festival has been producing, that it is best and safest for our patrons, our citizens and all the folks that like to enjoy the city events that it is best to shelf that event” City of Elizabethtown Events Program Manager Sarah Vaughn.
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Former mayoral candidate runs for Metro Council seat

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two members of Louisville Metro Council, David James and Keisha Dorsey, have resigned and the council will now have to fill their seats. Shameka Parrish-Wright wants to fill the vacant District 3 council seat. Keisha Dorsey and David James resigned from council to take leadership roles...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Authorities release name of victim in January 2 homicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The identity of a man shot and killed on January 2 in the Tyler Park neighborhood has been released. Louisville Metro police said officers called to the 1600 block of Beechwood Avenue around 1:15 a.m. found the victim, Diunta Cross, 36, of Louisville, with gunshot wounds.
LOUISVILLE, KY
