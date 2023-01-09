ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Braintree, MA

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Numbers Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

BRAINTREE, Mass. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the Massachusetts Lottery’s “Numbers Evening” game were:

5-7-1-6

(five, seven, one, six)

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

