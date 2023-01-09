Tina Knowles-Lawson Pens Beautiful Message for Granddaughter Blue Ivy’s 11th Birthday

Beyoncé and Jay-Z ‘s daughter Blue Ivy Carter turned 11 this weekend, and Grandma Tina Knowles-Lawson couldn’t be more proud of her.

“The day that you were born was one of the best days of my life,” she wrote on Instagram on Sunday, the day after Blue Ivy’s Jan. 7 birthday. Beyoncé and Jay-Z, who are also parents to 5-year-old twins Rumi and Sir, welcomed Blue Ivy in 2012.

“I was really praying and pushing your mom to have you on January 4 which is my birthday,” she recalled of her daughter Beyoncé giving birth. “I really wanted you to share my birthday, but like your auntie Solo you decided to come when you were good and damn ready and that was on January 7 three days after my birthday. Knowing you and your personality now, I realize that you needed your own day because you were such a queen and you are so very special!”

Related

Will Beyonce Tour? Will Taylor Swift Re-Record More Albums? Looking Ahead to the 2023 Year in Pop

Knowles-Lawson gushed, “You can sing dance, play basketball, play, volleyball, paint draw, sculpt, sew, write poetry, write songs , , create, act , play the piano ! I could go on and on. Because there’s really nothing that you can’t do .You are funny and beautiful and graceful , Kind , and so smart. I could not ask for a better granddaughter Ms. Blue Ivy Carter!”

“I could not be more blessed , grateful , and completely in love with another human,” she said of her talented granddaughter. “You truly bring me joy!!”

See the sweet Instagram snapshot of them together that she posted below.