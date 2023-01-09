ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billboard

Tina Knowles-Lawson Pens Beautiful Message for Granddaughter Blue Ivy’s 11th Birthday

By Ashley Iasimone
Billboard
Billboard
 3 days ago

Beyoncé and Jay-Z ‘s daughter Blue Ivy Carter turned 11 this weekend, and Grandma Tina Knowles-Lawson couldn’t be more proud of her.

“The day that you were born was one of the best days of my life,” she wrote on Instagram on Sunday, the day after Blue Ivy’s Jan. 7 birthday. Beyoncé and Jay-Z, who are also parents to 5-year-old twins Rumi and Sir, welcomed Blue Ivy in 2012.

“I was really praying and pushing your mom to have you on January 4 which is my birthday,” she recalled of her daughter Beyoncé giving birth. “I really wanted you to share my birthday, but like your auntie Solo you decided to come when you were good and damn ready and that was on January 7 three days after my birthday. Knowing you and your personality now, I realize that you needed your own day because you were such a queen and you are so very special!”

Related

Will Beyonce Tour? Will Taylor Swift Re-Record More Albums? Looking Ahead to the 2023 Year in Pop

01/08/2023

Knowles-Lawson gushed, “You can sing dance, play basketball, play, volleyball, paint draw, sculpt, sew, write poetry, write songs , , create, act , play the piano ! I could go on and on. Because there’s really nothing that you can’t do .You are funny and beautiful and graceful , Kind , and so smart. I could not ask for a better granddaughter Ms. Blue Ivy Carter!”

“I could not be more blessed , grateful , and completely in love with another human,” she said of her talented granddaughter. “You truly bring me joy!!”

See the sweet Instagram snapshot of them together that she posted below.

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Jay-Z Carries Son Sir, 5, In His Arms As He, Beyonce, & Their Daughters Return From New Year’s Vacation

Welcome home, Bey and Jay! After enjoying a New Year’s family vacation at an unknown destination, Beyonce, 41, and JAY-Z, 53, returned home to LAX Airport with their three children, on January 3. In the paparazzi pics, doting dad JAY-Z carried his son Sir, 5, in his arms, as he and Beyonce walked out of the airport with their daughters Blue Ivy Carter, 10, and Rumi, 5.
People

Tina Knowles-Lawson Praises Blue Ivy on Her 11th Birthday in Sweet Tribute: 'Such a Queen'

"I could not ask for a better granddaughter, Ms. Blue Ivy Carter!" Tina Knowles-Lawson wrote to her grandchild in a sweet tribute for her 11th birthday Tina Knowle-Lawson is celebrating her fellow Capricorn and beloved granddaughter Blue Ivy Carter. The Knowles family matriarch, 69, paid tribute to Beyoncé's oldest child for her 11th birthday in an Instagram post shared Sunday, featuring a photo of Tina and the young Grammy Award-winning birthday girl posing together on a beach. "The day that you were born was one of the best days of my life,"...
TMZ.com

Diddy Fully Reveals Beautiful Baby Girl For First Time, Love Sean Combs

Diddy just dropped something major on social media, and it ain't new music -- it's the first full look at his beautiful new baby girl. Sean 'Diddy' Combs put up the cute pic Tuesday ... showin' off his daughter, Love Sean Combs, to the world -- this after spending the holiday weekend with his family in the Caribbean.
rolling out

Boyfriend of Lupita Nyong’o called too ‘ugly’ for her

Oscar-winning actress and Black Panther star Lupita Nyong’o is the latest celebrity that fans have taken ownership of in terms of whether they approve of their significant other. Not long after Nyong’o’s new boyfriend, South African native Selema “Sal” Masekela, made their romance Instagram official, folks naturally weighed in...
hotnewhiphop.com

Diddy’s Twin Daughters Gifted Range Rovers On Their Sweet 16: Video

Sean Combs has been on serious daddy duty lately. Being the child of one of the world’s biggest celebrities comes with no shortage of downfalls – a lack of privacy and pressure to follow in your parent’s footsteps among them. However, it also comes with plenty of perks, such as luxurious new vehicles at just 16 years old. Such is the case for Diddy’s daughters, anyway.
HollywoodLife

Dream Kardashian, 6, Is Too Cute Dancing With Brother King, 10, In Matching PJs: Video

Blac Chyna and her kids, 6-year-old Dream Kardashian, and King Cairo, 10, are dancing their way into the new year! The reality star and model 34, took to Instagram on Tuesday, Dec. 27 to share a sweet video of her and her two kids having a dance party in matching pajamas — and it was nothing less than adorable. During the first song, “Miss You” by Oliver Tree and Robin Schulz, King was front and center busting some moves in his red, white, and green plaid pajamas and a bright red beanie. Dream and Chyna happily danced in the background.
Popculture

Khloé Kardashian Shares First Photo of Baby Boy's Face

Khloé Kardashian is celebrating her baby boy's first Christmas by sharing the first photo of his face with the world. The Kardashians star, 38, took to Instagram Monday to share a photo of her family's annual Christmas Eve party, featuring 4-year-old daughter True and her 5-month-old son, both of whom she shares with Tristan Thompson.
People

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Celebrate Christmas with Kids Before Welcoming New Baby

The couple will soon welcome another baby together, joining son Miles and daughter Luna Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are enjoying the holiday season. The couple celebrated Christmas this year with son Miles Theodore, 4½, and daughter, Luna Simone, 6½, plus Teigen's mom, Pepper. On Monday, the pregnant cookbook author shared a sweet family photo with Legend and their kids, showing her baby bump under a lime green maxi dress. The couple's kids and the singer also dressed in festive colors, wearing variations of red outfits to complement Teigen's green look. As Legend also posted the...
HipHopDX.com

The Game Defends 12-Year-Old Daughter's 'Inappropriate' Dress At Diddy's Daughters' Party

The Game has come to the defense of his 12-year-old daughter after fans criticized her dress as “inappropriate.”. It all started when the Drillmatic rapper shared a photo on Instagram of his daughter, Cali Lynn Dream Taylor, in a tight-fitting silver dress and makeup at a 16th birthday bash for Diddy’s twin daughters.
hotnewhiphop.com

Summer Walker Giving Birth To Twins, Erykah Badu Seemingly Confirms

We knew she was due to become a mother of two, but it looks like the R&B star’s family is expanding by one more than expected. The relationship that resulted in Summer Walker’s first pregnancy was anything but easy for her (though it did give us the vulnerable body of work that is Still Over It). She was undeniably public with her struggles the first time around. Due to this, fans were rooting for the singer to experience a fairytale when she revealed that she was with child once again.
ETOnline.com

Maralee Nichols Posts Pics of Her and Tristan Thompson's Son After Child Support Ruling

Maralee Nichols got in a colorful mood after striking a child support deal with Tristan Thompson. The 31-year-old Instagram model on Tuesday took to her Instagram Story and posted a photo of her and the NBA player's 1-year-old son, Theo, with a colorful scheme serving as the little one's backdrop. In the since-expired Story but captured by the Daily Mail, Theo's also seen wearing a black onesie with the number one on it to signify his age.
People

Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Shares Ultrasound Photo as He Thanks 2022 for 'Giving Me a Family'

Keke Palmer, 29, announced that she and boyfriend Darius Jackson are expecting during her Saturday Night Live monologue last month Keke Palmer's boyfriend is reflecting on the couple's exciting year together. Sharing a photo carousel on Instagram on Tuesday, Darius Jackson took the time to look back at 2022 — the year in which Palmer announced her pregnancy — writing, "To 2022, thank you for giving me a family ❤️🙏🏽." The carousel includes pictures of Jackson, 28, on vacation with the Nope actress, scooping her up for a kiss as they enjoy...
Black Enterprise

T.I. and Tiny Harris Take Toy Company To Court For Making Toys in OMG Girlz Likeness

The courtrooms are full of hip-hop’s elite these days. Next up is T.I. and Tiny. The couple is preparing to go to trial in the intellectual property suit versus toymaker MGA Entertainment on behalf of the former girl rap group OMG Girlz. The lawsuit claims the toy company ripped off the likeness of the girl group for their L.O.L Surprise dolls after accusations made by T.I.’s stepdaughter, Zonnique Pullins, in April 2022.
Billboard

Billboard

9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy