Livonia, MI

US 103.1

Abandoned Truck Stop: All Alone in Monroe County, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. It's curious why a truck stop along a busy highway would close down, sit and rot. There's plenty of trucks, cars, and hungry people that go by every day looking for a place to pull over. But, for reasons unknown to us, this place did just that, whether it was for lack of money, not enough customers to sustain, health issues, dangerous conditions...who knows what.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Carvana, Michigan reach deal that leaves used car megastore without license in state

Used-car megastore Carvana said Wednesday it is back to "business as usual" in Michigan, but state officials say not quite because the company's Novi location is no longer a licensed dealership. But Michigan car buyers can make a purchase with Carvana online and get a car. Carvana and the state reached a settlement as part of an ongoing dispute over the state's assertion that Carvana committed violations of the Michigan Vehicle Code, which Carvana admitted to doing. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Detroit automotive group makes second Grand Rapids acquisition

New signs are up, and there is plenty of activity at the former Pfeiffer Lincoln dealership. LaFontaine Automotive Group said Tuesday, Jan. 10 it acquired Pfeiffer Lincoln, 2424 28th St. SE. It is the second Grand Rapids dealership for LaFontaine, joining Keller Ford, 3385 Alpine Ave. NW, which the Detroit-based group acquired in August 2022.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Ilitches, Ross seek nearly $800M in incentives for downtown Detroit projects

The Ilitch family organization and mega-developer Stephen Ross will seek nearly $800 million in incentives — a combination of the state's "transformational brownfield" program, a tax abatement and a new funding source from the Downtown Development Authority to support affordable housing — for their proposed collaboration to build or redevelop 10 buildings in and around downtown Detroit. The incentives include: ...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Ann Arbor K9 officer dies from terminal illness

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Ann Arbor Police Department announced that a retired K9 officer has passed away from a terminal illness. The K9 officer, Flex, joined the department in 2018 and partnered with Sgt. Jeffrey Shafer. The department says after Flex retired he lived with the Shafer family."We are thankful for K9 Flex's service to this department and ask that you keep the Shafer family in your thoughts," the police department said in a Facebook post.
ANN ARBOR, MI

