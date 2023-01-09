Read full article on original website
Bed Bath & Beyond announces 150 store closings, 10 in Michigan
Bed Bath & Beyond added more stores to its list of planned closures on Tuesday, which were initially announced in September. The company expects to close 150 stores, including 10 in Michigan. Closure dates have not been released. The company said the plan includes laying off about 20% of its...
Major construction coming to local roads in Wayne, Oakland & Macomb counties
While some construction is on pause for the winter, getting around metro Detroit will soon become a little more frustrating.
100 Year Old Family Shop in Detroit Considered the Best Bagels in Michigan
For over 100 years, and four generation, a family owned bagel shop had been turning out the delicious carbs we all love, and now they're getting some big kudos for their efforts. Eat This, Not That! recently compiled a list of the "Best Bagels in Every State" and Detroit founded...
Take a Look Inside This Medieval Castle in Oakland County, Michigan
Holy cow…..a medieval castle complete with drawbridge, secret passageways, stone towers, trap doors, and more…..sits in Oakland County. Worth a few million dollars. This mammoth structure is, according to a realtor, “as close to a modern-day representation of a European castle as you can probably imagine.”. Living...
Abandoned Truck Stop: All Alone in Monroe County, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. It's curious why a truck stop along a busy highway would close down, sit and rot. There's plenty of trucks, cars, and hungry people that go by every day looking for a place to pull over. But, for reasons unknown to us, this place did just that, whether it was for lack of money, not enough customers to sustain, health issues, dangerous conditions...who knows what.
Carvana, Michigan reach deal that leaves used car megastore without license in state
Used-car megastore Carvana said Wednesday it is back to "business as usual" in Michigan, but state officials say not quite because the company's Novi location is no longer a licensed dealership. But Michigan car buyers can make a purchase with Carvana online and get a car. Carvana and the state reached a settlement as part of an ongoing dispute over the state's assertion that Carvana committed violations of the Michigan Vehicle Code, which Carvana admitted to doing. ...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Detroit automotive group makes second Grand Rapids acquisition
New signs are up, and there is plenty of activity at the former Pfeiffer Lincoln dealership. LaFontaine Automotive Group said Tuesday, Jan. 10 it acquired Pfeiffer Lincoln, 2424 28th St. SE. It is the second Grand Rapids dealership for LaFontaine, joining Keller Ford, 3385 Alpine Ave. NW, which the Detroit-based group acquired in August 2022.
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report: Tenants coalition aims to protect Detroit renters’ rights with ‘Right to Renew’ ordinance
The Detroit Tenants Association held their first monthly meeting of the year Tuesday night, aiming to unify various efforts to secure renters’ rights in the city. Listen and Subscribe to the Detroit Evening Report. NPR | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts. Steven Rimmer and his neighbors banded...
Ilitches, Ross seek nearly $800M in incentives for downtown Detroit projects
The Ilitch family organization and mega-developer Stephen Ross will seek nearly $800 million in incentives — a combination of the state's "transformational brownfield" program, a tax abatement and a new funding source from the Downtown Development Authority to support affordable housing — for their proposed collaboration to build or redevelop 10 buildings in and around downtown Detroit. The incentives include: ...
Snowstorm trend: Storm shifting north, changing outcome for Detroit, Ann Arbor, Jackson, Flint
A storm system is likely going to track over Lower Michigan Thursday into Friday morning. The trend has been leaning toward more rain and less snow for our southeast Lower Michigan region. The exact track of the storm center will make the difference between accumulating snow and mostly rain. At...
WLUC
Move Over Michigan: Marquette County prosecutor explains history, logic of ‘Move Over’ law
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette County prosecutor explained the importance of Michigan’s ‘Move Over’ law. Prosecutor Matt Wiese said every second counts. “You’re driving a steel machine down the road that could weigh a ton or two tons,” said Wiese. “A split-second can make all of the difference in the world.”
Chick-fil-A is opening another metro Detroit restaurant
The fried-chicken-sandwich slinger’s latest store is coming to Livonia
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Michigan this week
A famous restaurant chain with thousands of locations throughout the U.S. is opening another new spot in Michigan this week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 12, 2023, the popular and fast-growing restaurant chain Chick-fil-A will be opening its newest Michigan restaurant location in Livonia, according to the company's website.
Here’s where $1M+ winning lottery tickets were sold in MI over past 6 months
Feeling lucky? With the Mega Millions jackpot currently standing at $1.1 billion, many people have lottery on their mind.
Snowstorm trend: Shifting north, changing outcome for Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Saginaw, Bay City, Muskegon
A storm system is likely going to track over Lower Michigan Thursday into Friday morning. The trend has been for the solid precipitation area to shift north and west into our area of southwest Lower and central Lower Michigan. The exact track of the storm center will make the difference...
Police investigating smash-and-grab at weed operation on Detroit's east side
A smash-and-grab on Detroit’s east side exposed an apparent marijuana growing operation after the suspects a giant hole was left in the side of the building.
A man dubbed the 'Michigan Monster' is facing a long list of charges, highlighting a major problem here in Michigan: Human Trafficking
On a new Daily J podcast, WWJ’s Zach Clark hears about a shocking human trafficking case out of Flint and heads to the front lines to see what the fight against trafficking looks like in Michigan.
Ann Arbor K9 officer dies from terminal illness
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Ann Arbor Police Department announced that a retired K9 officer has passed away from a terminal illness. The K9 officer, Flex, joined the department in 2018 and partnered with Sgt. Jeffrey Shafer. The department says after Flex retired he lived with the Shafer family."We are thankful for K9 Flex's service to this department and ask that you keep the Shafer family in your thoughts," the police department said in a Facebook post.
Hamtramck council approves Islamic animal sacrifices at home
After several months of contentious debate and pressure from Muslim residents, Hamtramck City Council voted Tuesday night to allow the religious sacrifice of animals on residential property. Muslims often slaughter animals during the holiday of Eid al-Adha and Hamtramck has one of the highest percentage of Muslim residents among cities in the U.S. ...
Step Inside Uncle Kracker’s Harrison Twp. Home – It Has a Pub, Tunnels + More
Follow me as we take a look inside Uncle Kracker's custom-built house in Harrison Township. This home has neon lights, a pub, and all the rockstar stuff you'd expect from the Kid Rock protégé. About Uncle Kracker. Kracker was born Matthew Shafer in Mt. Clemens. The 48-year-old Michigan...
