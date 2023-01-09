ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

ksl.com

Police identify 2 people killed in Ogden crash on Sunday

OGDEN — Police have identified two individuals killed after their vehicle struck a building near the 3400 block of Washington Boulevard early Sunday. On Wednesday, Ogden police confirmed that Branson Horward, 19, and Jordan McCluskey, who just turned 20, were killed in the crash that injured one other. About...
OGDEN, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Officials urge snowmobile safety after recent accidents

SALT LAKE CITY — Fresh powder has Utahns wanting to hit the backcountry for some fun, but experts are saying that staying safe is key. Since the start of 2023, there have been several reports of snowmobile crashes in our mountains and even the death of rally car driver Ken Block.
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Did you feel that? 2.8 earthquake shakes Wasatch Front

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Wasatch Front was shaken up by a low-magnitude 2.8 earthquake late Tuesday night, leaving many Utahns asking one another: “Did you feel that?”. The earthquake’s epicenter was located on the other side of the mountain in Morgan County, about 18 miles...
UTAH STATE
utahstories.com

The Best and Worst of Salt Lake City According to Its Residents

“In the next two years, the population of downtown Salt Lake City will double,” says Dee Brewer, Executive Director of the Downtown Alliance. With dozens of new apartments rising, and a massive influx of residents, Salt Lake City is the seventh fastest growing city in the country, and Utah is the second fastest growing state.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Boy hospitalized after snowmobile crash in northern Utah

CACHE COUNTY, Utah — A 12-year-old boy was sent to the hospital after hitting a tree while driving a snowmobile, officials said. According to Weber County Sherriff’s Office Lt. Colby Ryan, the call for first aid came at approximately 12:30 p.m. Sunday near Hardware Ranch in a remote area.
WEBER COUNTY, UT
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Video published by FOX 13 News indefinitely postpones POST Director appointment

TAYLORSVILLE — Wasatch County Sheriff Jared Rigby was getting ready to be sworn in on Monday as one of Utah’s top law enforcement officials. As the state-appointed director of Utah POST, or Peace Officer Standards and Training, Rigby would have overseen the training and certification of the approximately 9,000 officers, deputies, and troopers across Utah.
WASATCH COUNTY, UT

