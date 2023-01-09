Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Utah Snowboarder Thankful to Be Alive After he is Caught Up in an Avalanche near Kessler Peak, See the VideoZack LoveSalt Lake City, UT
Strange in Utah: At Least 12 Mysterious Antennas Have Been Found in Salt Lake City Foothills. Nobody Knows Who or WhyZack LoveSalt Lake City, UT
'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Star Jen Shah Sentenced to 6.5 Years in Prison in Fraud Case in NYCReynold AquinoSalt Lake City, UT
4 Amazing Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Utah Museum of Fine Arts is a Place To Enjoy Art in Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Related
ksl.com
Troopers warn of 'dangerous conditions' after avalanche at Bridal Veil Falls
PROVO CANYON — Troopers asked drivers to avoid stopping on the road near Bridal Veil Falls due to "dangerous conditions" created by an avalanche in Provo Canyon, and officials are warning of continued avalanches in the backcountry. Vehicles were backed up Tuesday on state Route 189, in the canyon,...
Helmet cam video shows snowboarder caught in avalanche at Kessler peak in Big Cottonwood Canyon
UTAH — Sunday saw another avalanche occurring in Big Cottonwood Canyon, but this time captured by the rider’s helmet cam. The snowboarder, Blake Nielsen, who unintentionally triggered the avalanche, caught […]
ksl.com
Police identify 2 people killed in Ogden crash on Sunday
OGDEN — Police have identified two individuals killed after their vehicle struck a building near the 3400 block of Washington Boulevard early Sunday. On Wednesday, Ogden police confirmed that Branson Horward, 19, and Jordan McCluskey, who just turned 20, were killed in the crash that injured one other. About...
ksl.com
The 4 ski resorts with the most snow in the country are all in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah is living up to its claim of having the "greatest snow on earth" this winter. The four resorts with the most snow in the country are all a short drive from Salt Lake City in Big and Little Cottonwood canyons. As of Wednesday, Alta...
Man dies in skiing accident at private Utah resort
A man died in an accident while skiing at an exclusive members-only resort in northern Utah over the weekend.
Gephardt Daily
Magnitude 2.8 earthquake centered 15 miles east of Bountiful felt across parts of Davis County
DAVIS COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 11, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Folks in parts of Davis County who tried to get some early shut-eye Tuesday night barely had a chance to reach REM sleep, especially those living east of Bountiful, before they were awakened by a magnitude 2.8 quake which struck at 9:50 p.m.
Stolen travel trailer recovered by Summit County Sheriffs Department in Samak
SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — An area resident notified Summit County Sheriff’s Department on Tuesday that a travel trailer was hanging partially off a small bridge on a snow-covered Beaver Creek […]
Southern Utah woman with multiple warrants accused of causing fatal car crash
A woman has been arrested on Monday, Jan. 9, in connection with a fatal car crash that occurred on State Route 9 in July 2022.
kslnewsradio.com
Officials urge snowmobile safety after recent accidents
SALT LAKE CITY — Fresh powder has Utahns wanting to hit the backcountry for some fun, but experts are saying that staying safe is key. Since the start of 2023, there have been several reports of snowmobile crashes in our mountains and even the death of rally car driver Ken Block.
Student injured after Saratoga Springs high school bus shooting
Police are investigating after a girls high school wrestling team was shot at while riding home from a meet at Utah Valley University.
UTA rider says deadly accident was 'bound to happen'
Some riders say this weekend's deadly accident involving a Utah Transit Authority train downtown highlights a danger they've been concerned about for some time.
Rare weather 'phenomenon' seen at Salt Lake City school
No matter how many times you think you've seen it all, Mother Nature always comes up with new ways to surprise and entertain.
Firefighters rescue multiple dogs after West Valley City house fire
West Valley City firefighters recently rescued and revived multiple dogs after finding them unconscious in a house that was on fire.
Park City Councilman charged with disorderly conduct
PARK CITY, Utah — Park City Councilman Jeremy Rubell was charged with disorderly conduct last week for an incident with a White Pine Touring ski instructor that took place in […]
kjzz.com
Two killed, one injured when car speeds through Ogden intersection, slams into building
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — A vehicle that was traveling through Ogden City streets at a high speed crashed into a building Sunday morning, killing the driver of the car and front seat passenger as well as injuring the back seat passenger. Representatives of the Ogden City Police Department said...
ABC 4
Did you feel that? 2.8 earthquake shakes Wasatch Front
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Wasatch Front was shaken up by a low-magnitude 2.8 earthquake late Tuesday night, leaving many Utahns asking one another: “Did you feel that?”. The earthquake’s epicenter was located on the other side of the mountain in Morgan County, about 18 miles...
utahstories.com
The Best and Worst of Salt Lake City According to Its Residents
“In the next two years, the population of downtown Salt Lake City will double,” says Dee Brewer, Executive Director of the Downtown Alliance. With dozens of new apartments rising, and a massive influx of residents, Salt Lake City is the seventh fastest growing city in the country, and Utah is the second fastest growing state.
Man shot, killed by police in Utah County following car chase
A man was fatally shot by police in Saratoga Springs overnight after police said he tried to flee from officers and attempted to break into a home with a gun.
KSLTV
Boy hospitalized after snowmobile crash in northern Utah
CACHE COUNTY, Utah — A 12-year-old boy was sent to the hospital after hitting a tree while driving a snowmobile, officials said. According to Weber County Sherriff’s Office Lt. Colby Ryan, the call for first aid came at approximately 12:30 p.m. Sunday near Hardware Ranch in a remote area.
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Video published by FOX 13 News indefinitely postpones POST Director appointment
TAYLORSVILLE — Wasatch County Sheriff Jared Rigby was getting ready to be sworn in on Monday as one of Utah’s top law enforcement officials. As the state-appointed director of Utah POST, or Peace Officer Standards and Training, Rigby would have overseen the training and certification of the approximately 9,000 officers, deputies, and troopers across Utah.
Comments / 0