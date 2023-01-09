16-year-old killed, two other minors injured in Tulare County shooting

The Dinuba Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in Dinuba.

Officers responded to Dickey Park near W. North Way & Alice Ave. around 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

Officers found three minors with gunshot wounds.

A 16-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other minors were injured. One is in critical condition and the other had minor injuries.

This is the city of Dinuba's first homicide of the year. The city only had one homicide in 2022.