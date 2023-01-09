ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dinuba, CA

16-year-old killed, two other minors injured in Tulare County shooting

ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EM3cO_0k7vs6AR00

The Dinuba Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in Dinuba.

Officers responded to Dickey Park near W. North Way & Alice Ave. around 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

Officers found three minors with gunshot wounds.

A 16-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other minors were injured. One is in critical condition and the other had minor injuries.

This is the city of Dinuba's first homicide of the year. The city only had one homicide in 2022.

Stay with ABC30 for the latest details on this developing story.

Capt. Insano
6d ago

Meanwhile cops are wasting resources busting convenience stores for selling wintergreen coppenhagen

Fresno, CA
ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

