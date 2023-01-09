Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MadisonTed RiversMadison, WI
This is the Best Diner in Wisconsin According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenWisconsin State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Wisconsin vs Oklahoma State Preview and Prediction For the Guaranteed Rate BowlFlurrySportsMadison, WI
saturdaytradition.com
Wisconsin picks up transfer pledge from 2nd WR out of Cincinnati
Wisconsin and new head coach Luke Fickell have been busy this offseason. In particular, the Badgers have added to their receiving corps. The latest is Quincy Burroughs, who reunites with Fickell after spending his true freshman season with the Bearcats. He did not appear in any games last season. Burroughs...
Where Wisconsin football stands in way-too-early rankings for 2023 season
A new era for the Wisconsin football program has begun, and it has come with endless optimism for the 2023 season and beyond. After a disappointing 6-6 regular season in which Paul Chryst was fired, UW officials made one of the most impressive hires of the coaching cycle in Luke Fickell, who went 57-18 with a College Football Playoff appearance at Cincinnati. The belief is that it won’t take long for the Badgers to become contenders in the Big Ten Conference again.
saturdaytradition.com
Hickey: Looking for the next USC or TCU in 2023? Bet on Wisconsin
Last January, there was very little reason to think of USC or TCU as College Football Playoff contenders. Neither program had even held its first practice of a new coaching regime. USC was coming off its worst season since 1991. TCU had run off the coach who had been the face of the program since 2001.
Channel 3000
Badgers’ roster grows with three more commitments
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Badgers head coach Luke Fickell has added another four-star quarterback to his room with Braedyn Locke committing to the program. Locke transferred from Mississippi State after not playing his freshman season. “I am extremely grateful for Coach (Phil) Longo and Coach Fickell for believing in...
saturdaytradition.com
Nathanial Vakos, Ohio kicker transfer, reveals B1G commitment
Nathanial Vakos is coming out of the portal and heading to the B1G, giving Wisconsin a key special teams piece with his Tuesday commitment. Vakos joins the Badgers from Ohio, where he had an 81.5% success rate on field goals, a 98% success rate on extra points and a long field goal of 56 yards, which was tied for 3rd in the NCAA.
saturdaytradition.com
Louisville lands transfer commitment from veteran Wisconsin RB
Isaac Guerendo is headed to Louisville after leaving Wisconsin. The talented RB has spent the last 5 years with the Badgers and will spend his last year of eligibility with the Cardinals. Guerendo announced his destination via Twitter, along with a caption reading “new beginnings.”. Despite being third on...
saturdaytradition.com
Wisconsin lands latest QB transfer via former 4-star prospect out of Mississippi State
Wisconsin has added another transfer QB to its ranks. That makes it three different QBs to transfer into Luke Fickell’s program. Wisconsin previously earned transfer commitments from Nick Evers and Tanner Mordecai before picking up a new one on Tuesday. Braedyn Locke is the latest transfer heading to Madison.
saturdaytradition.com
Jordon Johnson-Rubell, 4-star 2024 DB, names 2 B1G teams in top group
Jordon Johnson-Rubell, a 4-star 2024 DB, has included 2 B1G teams in his Top 12 school list. Johnson-Rubell currently stars for IMG Academy in Bradenton, FL. Johnson-Rubell is rated as the 15th-best prospect in the state of Florida, according to 247Sports Composite. Wisconsin and Penn State are the 2 B1G...
saturdaytradition.com
Jeff Pietrowski, former Michigan State DL, reveals B1G transfer
Jeff Pietrowski, a former defensive end at Michigan State, is on the move via transfer. He is staying within the B1G for his next destination. On Monday, Pietrowski announced a commitment via transfer to Wisconsin. He will join up with new Badger head coach Luke Fickell and DC Mike Tressel for 2023.
wisportsheroics.com
BREAKING: Badgers Reportedly Land Massive Four-Star Wide Receiver
Luke Fickell and the Wisconsin Badgers have been on an absolute tear lately. The recruiting game has been on another level after Fickell arrived. The Badgers have landed four-star quarterbacks, defensive backs, and elite players from the transfer portal. The next elite talent could be on the way for the Badgers. Former USC wide receiver C.J. Williams may be on the way to Madison.
wisportsheroics.com
BREAKING: Badgers Receive Commitment From Five-Star All-American (Transfer Portal)
The Wisconsin Badgers continue to work magic in the transfer portal. They are up to nine total commitments for the 2023 class from the transfer portal alone. This time the Badgers addressed special teams as they landed a 2022 All-American kicker. Nathanial Vakos, a former five-star recruit and transfer from Ohio University, has committed to the Wisconsin Badgers.
saturdaytradition.com
College Football Hall of Fame 2023 class includes pair of former B1G stars
Two former B1G standouts have been named to the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame Class, announced Monday. Robert Gallery, Iowa OT, and Troy Vincent, a Wisconsin DB, have earned spots as inductees. The NFF announced the 22 inductees on Monday, which includes 18 First Team All-America players and four...
wissports.net
WIAA Boys Basketball 3-Point Challenge Leaderboard: Jan. 9
The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association will again be sponsoring a 3-Point Challenge as part of the Boys Basketball State Tournament. Contestants selected to participate in the Challenge will be chosen based on three-point shooting numbers in the WisSports.net stats database. Coaches must enter the player information on WisSports.net in order for the players to be eligible. The top two players at the end of the regular season in each division based on shooting percentage (min. 75 attempts) will be selected to participate.
wortfm.org
Scott Kerr is Running for Madison Mayor
“I’ve always loved Madison… and I strive to make the city a better place from all the positions I’ve had in the city.”. Today on the show, we speak with one of the three candidates for Madison Mayor this spring: Scott Kerr. Kerr is a longtime employee...
Van engulfed in flames outside of Discount Tire in Madison
MADISON, Wis. — A van was engulfed in flames outside of Discount Tire on Junction Road on the west side of Madison. Madison Fire officials say they were called to the scene around 9:30 Tuesday night. No one was in the car and no injuries were reported, according to Madison Fire. News 3 Now received photos from a viewer showing...
Miss Kentucky on Covington school board after teaching contract not renewed
Hannah Edelen was elected to the Covington school board after the superintendent in the same district didn't renew her teaching contract due partly to 'poor work ethic and work attitude.'
WKRC
Cincinnati craft brewery reopens shuttered restaurant after nearly 3 years
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A veteran Cincinnati craft brewery has reopened a shuttered restaurant after nearly three years of dormancy. Fifty West Brewing Co. on Jan. 4 welcomed guests back into its brewpub, a restaurant in a historic building dating back to 1827 on the brewery's Columbia Township campus. The restaurant had been closed since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.
From ‘dream’ property to nightmare: Some Wisconsinites pay the price for pollution they didn’t cause
After 17 years in the Air Force, Zach Skrede was thrilled to move back home. Skrede, who grew up about a half hour south of Madison, moved to the town of Easton in Adams County, Wisconsin, in 2019. He took a job at the Oxford Federal Correctional Institution — a medium security federal prison — as a facilities engineering technician to help in part with a roof renovation project.
Madison school board president defends now-cancelled drag show
(The Center Square) – Madison’s school board president is defending a now-cancelled drag show in school, and is pointing her finger at Wisconsin’s former governor. Madison Metropolitan School Board President Ali Muldrow called out former Gov. Scott Walker for his comments on the now-cancelled drag show at East High School in Madison. “I am outraged that politicians would risk subjecting children to hatred and violence while desperately seeking attention, inciting...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Giving Lake Country a taste of German cuisine
PEWAUKEE — What started as a fun idea at a Wisconsin summer camp for Mathaus Myga has now turned into a schnitzel-serving restaurant, giving Lake Country residents a chance to try German cuisine. Bo’s Schnitzelbunker, a German-style, window-serving restaurant owned by Myga, officially opened on Saturday. Located at 145...
